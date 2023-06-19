Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:29 2023-06-16 pm EDT
14.42 USD   -0.21%
04:21pUS lawmakers to urge automakers to cut reliance on China
RE
01:54pUS lawmakers to press automakers to cut reliance on China over supply chains- Bloomberg
RE
06/18Ford chairman says US can't yet compete with China on EVs - CNN interview
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US lawmakers to urge automakers to cut reliance on China

06/19/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates with confirmation in headline and first paragraph, Ford statement in paragraph 3, GM not commenting in paragraph 6)

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers will urge the CEOs of Ford Motor and General Motors to shrink reliance on China auto parts, particularly electric vehicle batteries, sources told Reuters on Monday.

Four lawmakers who are part of the House of Representatives China Select Committee will travel to Detroit Tuesday to meet with Ford's Jim Farley and GM's Mary Barra, the sources said.

Republicans Mike Gallagher and John Moolenaar and Democrats Raja Krishnamoorthi and Haley Stevens also plan to meet with executives from auto suppliers including BorgWarner, Continental, Bosch, Tenneco and battery startup Our Next Energy (ONE).

The focus on Chinese auto parts comes soon after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a rare visit to Beijing and hours of meetings failed to produce any major breakthroughs. Ford said Monday it "shares the committee’s goals of strengthening American competitiveness and establishing EV supply chains in the U.S., and in our meeting tomorrow we plan to share how we’re doing just that."

GM declined to comment on the meeting.

Gallagher, who chairs the China committee, in April raised concerns about Tesla's dependency on China, after the company revealed plans to open a Megapack battery factory in Shanghai.

The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed by President Joe Biden in August aims to wean U.S. EV production from Chinese supply chains by imposing new conditions on EV tax credits. The new tax credit rules restrict eligibility to only North American assembled vehicles and set battery sourcing rules.

Ford's deal announced in February to use technology from Chinese battery company CATL as part of the automaker's plan to spend $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan has drawn criticism from some lawmakers.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio has asked the Biden administration to block EV tax credits for batteries produced using Chinese technology.

Ford said previously "making those batteries here at home is much better than continuing to rely exclusively on foreign imports, like other auto companies do."

Bloomberg News first reported the planned meetings.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BORGWARNER INC. 0.66% 48.6 Delayed Quote.20.75%
BOSCH LIMITED -0.15% 18955.3 End-of-day quote.9.90%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -1.39% 227.88 End-of-day quote.4.26%
CONTINENTAL AG -0.58% 71.58 Delayed Quote.28.62%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.21% 14.42 Delayed Quote.23.99%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.18% 37.96 Delayed Quote.12.84%
TESLA, INC. 1.81% 260.54 Delayed Quote.111.51%
TOPIX INDEX -0.43% 2290.5 Delayed Quote.21.60%
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
04:21pUS lawmakers to urge automakers to cut reliance on China
RE
01:54pUS lawmakers to press automakers to cut reliance on China over supply chains- Bloomberg
RE
06/18Ford chairman says US can't yet compete with China on EVs - CNN interview
RE
06/16New UAW President Shawn Fain issues strongest warning yet about strikes against 3 Detro..
AQ
06/16Inside the race to remake lithium extraction for EV batteries
RE
06/15US senators urge regulator to change guidance on Massachusetts auto law
RE
06/15US senators urge federal agency to reconsider automaker guidance on vehicle law
RE
06/15SK Signet to launch EV chargers with Tesla's charging standard
RE
06/15Ford, GM see strong US consumer demand for vehicles
RE
06/15Ford Motor CFO Says Supply Disruptions Easing
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 162 B - -
Net income 2023 6 702 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,13x
Yield 2023 3,93%
Capitalization 57 691 M 57 691 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 14,42 $
Average target price 14,11 $
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY23.99%57 691
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.78%221 605
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.94%88 939
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.82%80 593
BMW AG33.99%77 615
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.84%52 769
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer