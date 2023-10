Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* UNIFOR- WITH JUST DAYS LEFT BEFORE NEGOTIATION DEADLINE, GM IS RESISTING A NUMBER OF IMPORTANT ELEMENTS OF PATTERN AGREEMENT WITH FORD MOTOR COMPANY

* UNIFOR- MAJOR ISSUES OF CONTENTION INCLUDE GM'S FULL-TIME TEMPORARY WORKERS CLASSIFICATION, UNIVERSAL HEALTH ALLOWANCE AND FUTURE PRODUCT INVESTMENT