Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unifor local leadership approves tentative deal with Ford in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 10:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt

Local union leadership in Canada across all Ford Motor Co locals in both trades and production approved the tentative deal reached between Unifor and the company, the union said http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200927:nCNWpdNvTa on Sunday.

Ford will invest C$1.95 billion ($1.46 billion) in its Oakville and Windsor plants in Canada as part of a tentative deal with Canadian autoworkers was announced last week.

The federal government, along with the Ontario government, is willing to invest in turning the Oakville plant over to the production of electric vehicles, an investment that could keep the facility open for years, a government source confirmed on Tuesday.

Ratification meetings are being held on Sunday to consider the tentative agreement's details and vote results will be made available on Monday, the union said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3384 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
09/26FORD MOTOR : Briscoe grabs 8th win of season in Xfinity playoff opener
AQ
09/26BEIJING AUTOSHOW : China's back, EVs booming, outlook uncertain
RE
09/26BEIJING AUTOSHOW : China's back, EVs booming, outlook uncertain
RE
09/25Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
RE
09/25China opens auto show under anti-disease controls
AQ
09/25China opens auto show under anti-disease controls
AQ
09/25Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
RE
09/25Harley close to deal with India's Hero after stopping local manufacturing- so..
RE
09/24FORD MOTOR : California is ready to pull the plug on gas vehicles
AQ
09/24FORD MOTOR : California is ready to pull the plug on gas vehicles
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 385 M - -
Net cash 2020 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 25 899 M 25 899 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,38 $
Last Close Price 6,51 $
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
James D. Farley Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-30.00%25 899
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.85%186 099
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.36%81 340
DAIMLER AG-10.50%54 921
BMW AG-19.25%44 361
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-20.77%41 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group