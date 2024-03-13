FEBRUARY 2024
Production units shared with ACAROM
Production (Romania)
Vehicle Model
February 2024
February YTD 2024
Puma
14,697
26,734
Courier
6,550
10,887
Total
21,247
37,621
ACAROM: Romania Automotive Manufacturers Association
Herkese Açık-Public
