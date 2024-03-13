FEBRUARY 2024

Production units shared with ACAROM

Production (Romania)

Vehicle Model

February 2024

February YTD 2024

Puma

14,697

26,734

Courier

6,550

10,887

Total

21,247

37,621

ACAROM: Romania Automotive Manufacturers Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 06:09:06 UTC.