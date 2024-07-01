Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the automobile and auto parts sector. It manufactures, assembles and sells motor vehicles, primarily commercial vehicles; imports and sells passenger cars, as well as manufactures, imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS operates as a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and the Koc Group of Companies. In its Kocaeli compound, the Company has a Golcuk plant in which the transit and transit custom vehicles are manufactured and a Yenikoy plant in which the transit courier vehicles are manufactured. In its Eskisehir Inonu compound, the Company has a cargo truck plant as well as an engine and power train plant which manufactures for trucks and transit vehicles. Additionally the Company has a spare part distribution warehouse, sales and marketing departments and a research and development (R&D) center located in Sancaktepe, Istanbul.