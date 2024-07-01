JUNE 2024

PC - LCV - MCV sales shared with ADA

Retail Sales

June 2024

June 2024 YTD

PC

2,518

15,275

Ford

LCV

2,699

10,781

MCV

2,432

18,906

Total

7,649

44,962

Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers

YTD: Year-to-date

PC: Passenger Vehicle , LCV: Light Commercial Vehicle , MCV: Medium Commercial Vehicle

ADA: Automotive Distributers' Association

