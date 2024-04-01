MARCH 2024

PC - LCV - MCV sales shared with ADA

Retail Sales

March 2024

March 2024 YTD

Ford

PC

3,284

8,313

LCV

1,380

2,684

MCV

3,660

10,754

Total

8,324

21,751

Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers

YTD: Year-to-date

PC: Passenger Vehicle , LCV: Light Commercial Vehicle , MCV: Medium Commercial Vehicle

ADA: Automotive Distributers' Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 09:09:07 UTC.