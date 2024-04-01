MARCH 2024
PC - LCV - MCV sales shared with ADA
Retail Sales
March 2024
March 2024 YTD
Ford
PC
3,284
8,313
LCV
1,380
2,684
MCV
3,660
10,754
Total
8,324
21,751
Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers
YTD: Year-to-date
PC: Passenger Vehicle , LCV: Light Commercial Vehicle , MCV: Medium Commercial Vehicle
ADA: Automotive Distributers' Association
