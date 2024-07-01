JUNE 2024
Truck sales shared with TAİD
Retail Sales
June 2024
June YTD 2024
Ford Trucks
Truck
574
4,255
Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers
YTD: Year-to-date
TAİD: Heavy Commercial Vehicles Association
Herkese Açık-Public
