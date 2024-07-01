JUNE 2024

Truck sales shared with TAİD

Retail Sales

June 2024

June YTD 2024

Ford Trucks

Truck

574

4,255

Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers

YTD: Year-to-date

TAİD: Heavy Commercial Vehicles Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 13:21:04 UTC.