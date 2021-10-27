2021 9M Earnings Announcement

9M21 financial results published in this earnings announcement have been prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Revenues
Turkish vehicle sales went up 14% YoY in 9M21 to 577,549 units supported by the low base year and home delivery trends while 31% volume contraction was observed in 3Q, mainly driven by vehicle availability resulting from semiconductor supply shortage. Sales grew across all segments in 9M YoY: PC 12%, LCV 25%, MCV 7% and Heavy Trucks 78%. PC industry share was 75.3% (9M20: 77.0%). LCV industry share grew to 13.2% (9M20: 12.1%). Ford Otosan maintained its CV leadership with 30.0% market share in commercial vehicles while ranking #4 in the total industry with 9.4% share (9M20: 11.6%).
The European commercial vehicle industry has continued to perform well. Despite the impact of the semiconductor shortage, Ford of Europe is encouraged by the sustained high demand for its commercial vehicles. In 9M, Ford continued to be the No.1 CV brand across Europe with 15.9% market share, down 0.4 pps YoY and Ford's CV sales decreased 1.9% YoY, down slightly. Transit Custom was the best-selling Ford vehicle in Europe YTD and remained Britain's best-selling vehicle. Ford Otosan is a key driver of Ford's market share and pillar of profitability for Ford of Europe, manufacturing 72% of all CVs sold in Europe in 9M21.
Despite the 15% volume contraction, Domestic Revenues were TL 10,203 million in 9M21, up 21% supported by positive sales mix and ongoing pricing discipline. Export Revenues were TL 35,454 million in 9M21, up 77% YoY due to 35% volume growth, our cost plus export structure, exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 28% in 9M21 YoY) and positive sales mix. Total Revenues increased 60% YoY to TL 45,657 million and volumes were up 21% YoY. Share of exports in total revenues was 78% in 9M21 (9M20: 70%).
Profitability
Profitability was strong in 9M21 due to i) strong export performance despite the temporary 2Q weakness due to the semi-conductor shortage, ii) pricing discipline, iii) ongoing cost reduction measures and OpEx control, iv) exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 28% in 9M21 YoY and 20% in 3Q21 YoY) and v) cost-plus export contracts.
Gross Profit rose 74% YoY to TL 5,904 million supported by strong export sales, ongoing focus on cost reduction and pricing discipline. Net Other Income decreased 46% YoY in 9M21 as a result of 337% YoY increase in Net Financing Expense (resulting from strong production growth in 3Q21). As a result, Operating Profit increased 66% YoY in 9M21 to TL 4,590 million. EBITDA grew 56% YoY to TL 5,362 million while EBITDA excluding the currency impact was up 72% YoY to TL 5,106 million. EBITDA per vehicle was EUR 1,997 in 9M21 and EUR 2,026 in 3Q21. PBT per vehicle was EUR 1,836 in 9M21 and EUR 1,893 in 3Q21.
TL 456 million Net Financial Expenses in 9M20 turned to TL 137 million Net Financial Income in 9M21, mainly driven by the 916% YoY growth in Net Interest Income (due to strong cash position and rising interest rates). As a result, Profit Before Tax increased 103% YoY to TL 4,695 million. Net Income was TL 4,711 million, up 108% YoY and higher than PBT due to Tax Income Resulting from Deferred Tax Asset.
Margins: Gross 12.9% (+1.0 pps YoY); EBITDA 11.7% (-0.4 pps YoY); EBITDA excluding other income 11.2% (+0.8 pps YoY); Operating 10.1% (+0.4 pps YoY); and Net 10.3% (+2.3 pps YoY).
Margins
9M21
9M20
YoY Δ, pps
3Q21
3Q20
YoY Δ, pps
Gross Margin
12,9%
11,9%
1,0
12,3%
12,3%
0,0
EBITDA Margin
11,7%
12,1%
-0,4
10,9%
12,9%
-2,0
EBITDA Margin (excluding other income)
11,2%
10,4%
0,8
10,8%
10,7%
0,1
Operating Margin
10,1%
9,7%
0,4
9,5%
11,2%
-1,7
Net Margin
10,3%
8,0%
2,3
10,0%
10,1%
-0,1
Per Vehicle (EUR)
9M21
9M20
9M19
3Q21
3Q20
3Q19
EBITDA
1.997
1.789
1.355
2.026
1.778
1.452
PBT
1.836
1.394
737
1.893
1.755
745
Sales Performance
Ranking #4 in the total industry in 9M21 with 9.4% share, maintained leadership in total CV with 30% share.
Sales Volume by Model, units
9M21
9M20
YoY
3Q21
3Q20
YoY
Domestic Sales
51.536
60.899
-15%
13.993
34.480
-59%
Passenger Car
7.822
14.168
-45%
1.539
8.171
-81%
Courier
22.519
21.628
4%
5.233
12.908
-59%
Connect
316
371
-15%
9
170
-95%
Light Commercial Vehicle
22.835
21.999
4%
5.242
13.078
-60%
Transit
12.135
16.719
-27%
4.075
9.035
-55%
Custom
2.969
4.113
-28%
1.325
2.181
-39%
Ranger
1.143
757
51%
346
273
27%
Medium Commercial Vehicle
16.247
21.589
-25%
5.746
11.489
-50%
Truck
4.632
3.143
47%
1.466
1.742
-16%
Export Sales
212.259
157.641
35%
85.656
61.189
40%
Custom
117.293
86.745
35%
47.216
34.847
35%
Transit
76.933
54.940
40%
34.131
21.598
58%
Courier
14.601
14.438
1%
2.715
4.115
-34%
Truck
3.414
1.515
125%
1.594
629
153%
Other
18
3
500%
0
0
0%
Total Wholesale Volume
263.795
218.540
21%
99.649
95.669
4%
Total Turkish Automotive Industry Sales
577.549
504.786
14%
168.603
245.315
-31%
Ford Otosan Retail Sales
54.112
58.758
-8%
15.334
32.333
-53%
Ford Otosan Market Share
9,4%
11,6%
-2.2 pps
9,1%
13,2%
-4.1 pps
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Summary Balance Sheet, Million TL
30.09.2021
31.12.2020
YoY
Current Assets *
25.798
17.605
47%
Current Liabilities
18.235
12.481
46%
Property, Plant and Equipment - Net
4.606
4.403
5%
Total Assets
34.013
24.349
40%
Total Liabilities
25.009
17.305
45%
Shareholders' Equity *
9.004
7.044
28%
Due to doubtful receivable provision regarding past periods, the Beginning Balances of Trade Receivables and Shareholders' Equity have been restated as detailed in Footnote 2.5 of the Financial Statements.
Financial Ratios
30.09.2021
31.12.2020
Current Ratio
1,41
1,41
Liquidity Ratio
1,09
1,13
Net Debt / Tangible Equity
-0,05
-0,01
Net Debt / EBITDA
-0,05
-0,01
Current Assets / Total Assets
0,76
0,72
Current Liabilities / Total Liabilities
0,73
0,72
Total Liabilities/Total Liabilities & Equity
0,74
0,71
Return on Equity
69,8%
59,6%
Summary Cash Flow Statement, Million TL
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
YoY
Beginning Balance of Cash & Equivalents
8.074
3.200
152%
Net Cash from Operating Activities
5.508
3.901
41%
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
-2.048
-554
270%
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
1.995
250
699%
End of Period Balance of Cash&Equivalents
13.529
6.797
99%
2021 Guidance*
Total Industry Volume
825 K - 875 K
Ford Otosan:
Retail Sales Volume
80 K - 90 K
Export Volume
305 K - 315 K
Wholesale Volume
385 K - 405 K
Production Volume
365 K - 385 K
Capex (fixed assets)
€350 -400 million
While demand is strong in the commercial vehicle market and for Ford branded vehicles, the ongoing global semiconductor shortage is negatively impacting our production, leading to a downward revision in our guidance.
