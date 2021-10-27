Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2021 9M Earnings Announcement

10/27/2021 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9M21 Earnings Announcement

Highlights

Financial Results (mn TL)

9M21

YoY

3Q21

YoY

Revenues

45.657

60%

18.871

41%

Export Revenues

35.454

77%

15.563

82%

Domestic Revenues

10.203

21%

3.307

-32%

Operating Profit

4.590

66%

1.788

19%

EBITDA

5.362

56%

2.050

19%

EBITDA excluding other income/expense

5.106

72%

2.036

42%

Profit Before Tax

4.695

103%

1.902

34%

Net Income

4.711

108%

1.892

39%

Volumes (units)

9M21

YoY

3Q21

YoY

Total Wholesale

263.795

21%

99.649

4%

Export

212.259

35%

85.656

40%

Domestic Wholesale

51.536

-15%

13.993

-59%

Domestic Retail

54.112

-8%

15.334

-53%

Market Share

9,4%

-2.2 pps

9,1%

-4.1 pps

Production (units)

254.916

24%

97.246

11%

Capacity Utilization Rate

75%

+15 pps

85%

+8 pps

Summary Income Statement, Million TL

9M21

9M20

YoY

3Q21

3Q20

YoY

Revenues

45.657

28.490

60%

18.871

13.396

41%

Export

35.454

20.077

77%

15.563

8.538

82%

Domestic

10.203

8.414

21%

3.307

4.858

-32%

Gross Profit

5.904

3.399

74%

2.319

1.649

41%

Operating Profit

4.590

2.762

66%

1.788

1.497

19%

Financial Income/(Expense)

137

-456

-130%

148

-82

-280%

Profit Before Tax

4.695

2.308

103%

1.902

1.416

34%

Net Income

4.711

2.268

108%

1.892

1.358

39%

Other Financial Data

Depreciation and Amortization

772

674

15%

262

230

14%

EBITDA

5.362

3.436

56%

2.050

1.727

19%

EBITDA excluding other income/expense

5.106

2.961

72%

2.036

1.435

42%

Capital Expenditures

-2.063

-584

253%

-1.057

-241

338%

9M21 financial results published in this earnings announcement have been prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Şirkete Özel-Proprietary

Revenues

Turkish vehicle sales went up 14% YoY in 9M21 to 577,549 units supported by the low base year and home delivery trends while 31% volume contraction was observed in 3Q, mainly driven by vehicle availability resulting from semiconductor supply shortage. Sales grew across all segments in 9M YoY: PC 12%, LCV 25%, MCV 7% and Heavy Trucks 78%. PC industry share was 75.3% (9M20: 77.0%). LCV industry share grew to 13.2% (9M20: 12.1%). Ford Otosan maintained its CV leadership with 30.0% market share in commercial vehicles while ranking #4 in the total industry with 9.4% share (9M20: 11.6%).

The European commercial vehicle industry has continued to perform well. Despite the impact of the semiconductor shortage, Ford of Europe is encouraged by the sustained high demand for its commercial vehicles. In 9M, Ford continued to be the No.1 CV brand across Europe with 15.9% market share, down 0.4 pps YoY and Ford's CV sales decreased 1.9% YoY, down slightly. Transit Custom was the best-selling Ford vehicle in Europe YTD and remained Britain's best-selling vehicle. Ford Otosan is a key driver of Ford's market share and pillar of profitability for Ford of Europe, manufacturing 72% of all CVs sold in Europe in 9M21.

Despite the 15% volume contraction, Domestic Revenues were TL 10,203 million in 9M21, up 21% supported by positive sales mix and ongoing pricing discipline. Export Revenues were TL 35,454 million in 9M21, up 77% YoY due to 35% volume growth, our cost plus export structure, exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 28% in 9M21 YoY) and positive sales mix. Total Revenues increased 60% YoY to TL 45,657 million and volumes were up 21% YoY. Share of exports in total revenues was 78% in 9M21 (9M20: 70%).

Profitability

Profitability was strong in 9M21 due to i) strong export performance despite the temporary 2Q weakness due to the semi-conductor shortage, ii) pricing discipline, iii) ongoing cost reduction measures and OpEx control, iv) exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 28% in 9M21 YoY and 20% in 3Q21 YoY) and v) cost-plus export contracts.

Gross Profit rose 74% YoY to TL 5,904 million supported by strong export sales, ongoing focus on cost reduction and pricing discipline. Net Other Income decreased 46% YoY in 9M21 as a result of 337% YoY increase in Net Financing Expense (resulting from strong production growth in 3Q21). As a result, Operating Profit increased 66% YoY in 9M21 to TL 4,590 million. EBITDA grew 56% YoY to TL 5,362 million while EBITDA excluding the currency impact was up 72% YoY to TL 5,106 million. EBITDA per vehicle was EUR 1,997 in 9M21 and EUR 2,026 in 3Q21. PBT per vehicle was EUR 1,836 in 9M21 and EUR 1,893 in 3Q21.

TL 456 million Net Financial Expenses in 9M20 turned to TL 137 million Net Financial Income in 9M21, mainly driven by the 916% YoY growth in Net Interest Income (due to strong cash position and rising interest rates). As a result, Profit Before Tax increased 103% YoY to TL 4,695 million. Net Income was TL 4,711 million, up 108% YoY and higher than PBT due to Tax Income Resulting from Deferred Tax Asset.

Margins: Gross 12.9% (+1.0 pps YoY); EBITDA 11.7% (-0.4 pps YoY); EBITDA excluding other income 11.2% (+0.8 pps YoY); Operating 10.1% (+0.4 pps YoY); and Net 10.3% (+2.3 pps YoY).

Margins

9M21

9M20

YoY Δ, pps

3Q21

3Q20

YoY Δ, pps

Gross Margin

12,9%

11,9%

1,0

12,3%

12,3%

0,0

EBITDA Margin

11,7%

12,1%

-0,4

10,9%

12,9%

-2,0

EBITDA Margin (excluding other income)

11,2%

10,4%

0,8

10,8%

10,7%

0,1

Operating Margin

10,1%

9,7%

0,4

9,5%

11,2%

-1,7

Net Margin

10,3%

8,0%

2,3

10,0%

10,1%

-0,1

Per Vehicle (EUR)

9M21

9M20

9M19

3Q21

3Q20

3Q19

EBITDA

1.997

1.789

1.355

2.026

1.778

1.452

PBT

1.836

1.394

737

1.893

1.755

745

Şirkete Özel-Proprietary

Sales Performance

Ranking #4 in the total industry in 9M21 with 9.4% share, maintained leadership in total CV with 30% share.

Sales Volume by Model, units

9M21

9M20

YoY

3Q21

3Q20

YoY

Domestic Sales

51.536

60.899

-15%

13.993

34.480

-59%

Passenger Car

7.822

14.168

-45%

1.539

8.171

-81%

Courier

22.519

21.628

4%

5.233

12.908

-59%

Connect

316

371

-15%

9

170

-95%

Light Commercial Vehicle

22.835

21.999

4%

5.242

13.078

-60%

Transit

12.135

16.719

-27%

4.075

9.035

-55%

Custom

2.969

4.113

-28%

1.325

2.181

-39%

Ranger

1.143

757

51%

346

273

27%

Medium Commercial Vehicle

16.247

21.589

-25%

5.746

11.489

-50%

Truck

4.632

3.143

47%

1.466

1.742

-16%

Export Sales

212.259

157.641

35%

85.656

61.189

40%

Custom

117.293

86.745

35%

47.216

34.847

35%

Transit

76.933

54.940

40%

34.131

21.598

58%

Courier

14.601

14.438

1%

2.715

4.115

-34%

Truck

3.414

1.515

125%

1.594

629

153%

Other

18

3

500%

0

0

0%

Total Wholesale Volume

263.795

218.540

21%

99.649

95.669

4%

Total Turkish Automotive Industry Sales

577.549

504.786

14%

168.603

245.315

-31%

Ford Otosan Retail Sales

54.112

58.758

-8%

15.334

32.333

-53%

Ford Otosan Market Share

9,4%

11,6%

-2.2 pps

9,1%

13,2%

-4.1 pps

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Summary Balance Sheet, Million TL

30.09.2021

31.12.2020

YoY

Current Assets *

25.798

17.605

47%

Current Liabilities

18.235

12.481

46%

Property, Plant and Equipment - Net

4.606

4.403

5%

Total Assets

34.013

24.349

40%

Total Liabilities

25.009

17.305

45%

Shareholders' Equity *

9.004

7.044

28%

  • Due to doubtful receivable provision regarding past periods, the Beginning Balances of Trade Receivables and Shareholders' Equity have been restated as detailed in Footnote 2.5 of the Financial Statements.

Financial Ratios

30.09.2021

31.12.2020

Current Ratio

1,41

1,41

Liquidity Ratio

1,09

1,13

Net Debt / Tangible Equity

-0,05

-0,01

Net Debt / EBITDA

-0,05

-0,01

Current Assets / Total Assets

0,76

0,72

Current Liabilities / Total Liabilities

0,73

0,72

Total Liabilities/Total Liabilities & Equity

0,74

0,71

Return on Equity

69,8%

59,6%

Summary Cash Flow Statement, Million TL

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

YoY

Beginning Balance of Cash & Equivalents

8.074

3.200

152%

Net Cash from Operating Activities

5.508

3.901

41%

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

-2.048

-554

270%

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

1.995

250

699%

End of Period Balance of Cash&Equivalents

13.529

6.797

99%

Şirkete Özel-Proprietary

2021 Guidance*

Total Industry Volume

825 K - 875 K

Ford Otosan:

Retail Sales Volume

80 K - 90 K

Export Volume

305 K - 315 K

Wholesale Volume

385 K - 405 K

Production Volume

365 K - 385 K

Capex (fixed assets)

€350 -400 million

  • While demand is strong in the commercial vehicle market and for Ford branded vehicles, the ongoing global semiconductor shortage is negatively impacting our production, leading to a downward revision in our guidance.

Contacts

Oğuz Toprakoğlu

Aslı Selçuk

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +90 262 315 69 00

Tel: +90 216 564 7499

otoprako@ford.com.tr

aselcuk@ford.com.tr

Şirkete Özel-Proprietary

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 19:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
03:40p2021 9M Earnings Announcement
PU
10/18FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Extraordinary General Assembly Information Document
PU
10/18FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Extraordinary General Assembly Dividend Distribution Proposal
PU
10/18FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Extraordinary General Assembly Agenda
PU
10/18FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Extraordinary General Assembly Invitation
PU
10/14FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : AMA 9M21 Export Announcement
PU
09/27FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Project-based State Aid
PU
08/11FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Filing a Lawsuit
PU
08/06Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/31FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : 2Q21 Financial Calendar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 69 098 M 7 286 M 7 286 M
Net income 2021 5 819 M 614 M 614 M
Net Debt 2021 3 017 M 318 M 318 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 5,71%
Capitalization 66 041 M 6 942 M 6 964 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 189,00 TRY
Average target price 201,01 TRY
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün General Manager & Executive Director
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatma Füsun Akkal Bozok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.50.00%6 957
BYD COMPANY LIMITED51.97%132 587
STELLANTIS N.V.19.86%63 825
FERRARI N.V.0.21%42 332
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.61%37 592
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.60%29 407