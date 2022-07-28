Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 6M Earnings Announcement
1H22 Earnings Announcement
Highlights
Financial Results (mn TL)
1H22
YoY
2Q22
YoY
Revenues
60,730
127%
32,854
212%
Export Revenues
47,818
140%
25,350
245%
Domestic Revenues
12,912
87%
7,504
136%
Operating Profit
7,169
156%
4,046
274%
EBITDA
7,753
134%
4,336
224%
EBITDA excluding other income/expense
7,120
132%
4,149
230%
Profit Before Tax
5,656
103%
3,371
246%
Net Income
6,506
131%
3,704
271%
Volumes (units)
1H22
YoY
2Q22
YoY
Total Wholesale
185,299
13%
93,773
63%
Export
150,976
19%
74,529
81%
Domestic Wholesale
34,323
-9%
19,244
18%
Domestic Retail
35,660
-8%
19,797
16%
Market Share
9.6%
0.1 pps
9.2%
0.9 pps
Production (units)*
191,204
21%
92,519
70%***
Capacity Utilization Rate**
81%
+12 pps
78%
+30 pps
*Rakun is not included. 297 and 243 units Rakun are produced in 1H22 and 2Q22 respectively. **Revised production capacities were taken into account while calculating 1H22 CUR.
***Low base impact due to microchip related production suspension at the Kocaeli Plants in 2Q21.
In 1H22, total CUR was 81%, reaching 80% and 84% at the Gölcük and Eskişehir Plants respectively.
Summary Income Statement, Million TL
1H22
1H21
YoY
2Q22
2Q21
YoY
Revenues
60,730
26,787
127%
32,854
10,533
212%
Export
47,818
19,891
140%
25,350
7,354
245%
Domestic
12,912
6,896
87%
7,504
3,178
136%
Gross Profit
8,872
3,585
147%
5,153
1,517
240%
Operating Profit
7,169
2,802
156%
4,046
1,082
274%
Financial Income/(Expense)
-1,501
-11
13911%
-676
-105
545%
Profit Before Tax
5,656
2,793
103%
3,371
975
246%
Net Income
6,506
2,819
131%
3,704
999
271%
Other Financial Data
Depreciation and Amortization
584
510
15%
290
258
13%
EBITDA
7,753
3,312
134%
4,336
1,339
224%
EBITDA excluding other income/expense
7,120
3,070
132%
4,149
1,258
230%
Capital Expenditures
-5,345
-1,006
431%
-3,085
-670
360%
1H22 financial results published in this earnings announcement have been prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
#Herkese Açık-Public
Revenues
Turkish automotive market contracted by 9% YoY in 1H22 to 372,849 units due to weak vehicle availability in 1H (resulting from ongoing semiconductor shortage). However, the industry recovered in 2Q and went up 5%, mainly supported by MCV sales. In 1H, sales decreased in all segments except for a slight increase in MCV (YoY: PC -10%, LCV -10%, MCV 1% and Heavy Trucks -1%). PC industry share was 74.6% (1H21: 75.9%) and LCV industry share was 12.6% (1H21: 12.8%). Ford Otosan maintained its CV leadership with 32.4% market share (1H21: 30.7%) in commercial vehicles while ranking #3 in the total industry with 9.6% share (1H21: 9.5%).
European van market continued its downward trend and the new registrations went down 24% YoY in June YTD, as global semiconductor supply shortages continue to limit the vehicle availability. On the other hand, Ford continued to be the No.1 CV brand across Europe with 14.9% market share in 1H, up 0.2 pps YoY. The demand for Ford products in Europe remains strong and Ford Otosan continues to be a key driver of Ford's market performance and pillar of profitability for Ford of Europe.
Domestic Revenues were TL 12,912 million in 1H22. Although sales volume decreased by 9%, revenues went up 87% YoY due to positive sales mix and ongoing pricing discipline. Export Revenues were TL 47,818 million in 1H22, up 140% YoY due to 19% volume growth, exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 71% in 1H22 YoY) and sales mix. Total Revenues increased 127% YoY to TL 60,730 million and volumes were up 13% YoY. Share of exports in total revenues was 79% in 1H22 (1H21: 74%).
Profitability
The profitability was strong in 1H22 due to i) strong export performance despite ongoing semi-conductor shortage, ii) strong domestic volumes in 2Q, iii) pricing discipline, iv) ongoing cost reduction measures and OpEx control, v) exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 71% in 1H22 YoY) and vi) cost-plus export contracts.
Gross Profit rose 147% YoY to TL 8,872 million supported by strong export performance, ongoing focus on cost reduction and pricing discipline. Despite 88% YoY rise in Net Financial Expenses, Net Other Income grew by 162% YoY to TL 634 million in 1H22, supported by the 153% YoY increase in Net FX Gain from Operating Activities (resulting from strong exports and currency impact). As a result, Operating Profit increased 156% YoY in 1H22 to TL 7,169 million.
EBITDA grew 134% YoY to TL 7,753 million while EBITDA excluding the currency impact was up 132% YoY to TL 7,120 million. EBITDA per vehicle and PBT per vehicle were EUR 2,367 and EUR 1,880 in 1H22 respectively.
Net Financial Expenses increased to TL 1,501 million in 1H22 (in 1H21: TL 11 million), mainly driven by the 325% YoY growth in Net FX Loss and 82% YoY decline in Net Interest Income. As a result, Profit Before Tax increased 103% YoY to TL 5,656 million. Net Income was TL 6,506 million, up 131% YoY and higher than PBT due to Tax Income Resulting from Deferred Tax Asset.
Margins: Gross 14.6% (+1.2 pps YoY); EBITDA 12.8% (+0.4 pps YoY); EBITDA excluding other income 11.7% (+0.2 pps YoY); Operating 11.8% (+1.3 pps YoY); and Net 10.7% (+0.2 pps YoY).
Margins
1H22
1H21
YoY Δ, pps
2Q22
2Q21
YoY Δ, pps
Gross Margin
14.6%
13.4%
1.2
15.7%
14.4%
1.3
EBITDA Margin
12.8%
12.4%
0.4
13.2%
12.7%
0.5
EBITDA Margin (excluding other income)
11.7%
11.5%
0.2
12.6%
11.9%
0.7
Operating Margin
11.8%
10.5%
1.3
12.3%
10.3%
2.0
Net Margin
10.7%
10.5%
0.2
11.3%
9.5%
1.8
Per Vehicle (EUR)
1H22
1H21
1H20
2Q22
2Q21
2Q20
EBITDA
2,367
1,969
1,739
2,628
2,169
2,016
PBT
1,880
1,791
1,016
2,135
1,681
895
#Herkese Açık-Public
Sales Performance
Ranking #3 in the total industry in 1H22 with 9.6% share, maintained leadership in total CV with 32.4% share.
