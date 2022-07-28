Log in
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-26
281.30 TRY   -1.64%
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 6M Earnings Announcement

07/28/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
1H22 Earnings Announcement

Highlights

Financial Results (mn TL)

1H22

YoY

2Q22

YoY

Revenues

60,730

127%

32,854

212%

Export Revenues

47,818

140%

25,350

245%

Domestic Revenues

12,912

87%

7,504

136%

Operating Profit

7,169

156%

4,046

274%

EBITDA

7,753

134%

4,336

224%

EBITDA excluding other income/expense

7,120

132%

4,149

230%

Profit Before Tax

5,656

103%

3,371

246%

Net Income

6,506

131%

3,704

271%

Volumes (units)

1H22

YoY

2Q22

YoY

Total Wholesale

185,299

13%

93,773

63%

Export

150,976

19%

74,529

81%

Domestic Wholesale

34,323

-9%

19,244

18%

Domestic Retail

35,660

-8%

19,797

16%

Market Share

9.6%

0.1 pps

9.2%

0.9 pps

Production (units)*

191,204

21%

92,519

70%***

Capacity Utilization Rate**

81%

+12 pps

78%

+30 pps

*Rakun is not included. 297 and 243 units Rakun are produced in 1H22 and 2Q22 respectively. **Revised production capacities were taken into account while calculating 1H22 CUR.

***Low base impact due to microchip related production suspension at the Kocaeli Plants in 2Q21.

In 1H22, total CUR was 81%, reaching 80% and 84% at the Gölcük and Eskişehir Plants respectively.

Summary Income Statement, Million TL

1H22

1H21

YoY

2Q22

2Q21

YoY

Revenues

60,730

26,787

127%

32,854

10,533

212%

Export

47,818

19,891

140%

25,350

7,354

245%

Domestic

12,912

6,896

87%

7,504

3,178

136%

Gross Profit

8,872

3,585

147%

5,153

1,517

240%

Operating Profit

7,169

2,802

156%

4,046

1,082

274%

Financial Income/(Expense)

-1,501

-11

13911%

-676

-105

545%

Profit Before Tax

5,656

2,793

103%

3,371

975

246%

Net Income

6,506

2,819

131%

3,704

999

271%

Other Financial Data

Depreciation and Amortization

584

510

15%

290

258

13%

EBITDA

7,753

3,312

134%

4,336

1,339

224%

EBITDA excluding other income/expense

7,120

3,070

132%

4,149

1,258

230%

Capital Expenditures

-5,345

-1,006

431%

-3,085

-670

360%

1H22 financial results published in this earnings announcement have been prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

#Herkese Açık-Public

Revenues

Turkish automotive market contracted by 9% YoY in 1H22 to 372,849 units due to weak vehicle availability in 1H (resulting from ongoing semiconductor shortage). However, the industry recovered in 2Q and went up 5%, mainly supported by MCV sales. In 1H, sales decreased in all segments except for a slight increase in MCV (YoY: PC -10%, LCV -10%, MCV 1% and Heavy Trucks -1%). PC industry share was 74.6% (1H21: 75.9%) and LCV industry share was 12.6% (1H21: 12.8%). Ford Otosan maintained its CV leadership with 32.4% market share (1H21: 30.7%) in commercial vehicles while ranking #3 in the total industry with 9.6% share (1H21: 9.5%).

European van market continued its downward trend and the new registrations went down 24% YoY in June YTD, as global semiconductor supply shortages continue to limit the vehicle availability. On the other hand, Ford continued to be the No.1 CV brand across Europe with 14.9% market share in 1H, up 0.2 pps YoY. The demand for Ford products in Europe remains strong and Ford Otosan continues to be a key driver of Ford's market performance and pillar of profitability for Ford of Europe.

Domestic Revenues were TL 12,912 million in 1H22. Although sales volume decreased by 9%, revenues went up 87% YoY due to positive sales mix and ongoing pricing discipline. Export Revenues were TL 47,818 million in 1H22, up 140% YoY due to 19% volume growth, exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 71% in 1H22 YoY) and sales mix. Total Revenues increased 127% YoY to TL 60,730 million and volumes were up 13% YoY. Share of exports in total revenues was 79% in 1H22 (1H21: 74%).

Profitability

The profitability was strong in 1H22 due to i) strong export performance despite ongoing semi-conductor shortage, ii) strong domestic volumes in 2Q, iii) pricing discipline, iv) ongoing cost reduction measures and OpEx control, v) exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 71% in 1H22 YoY) and vi) cost-plus export contracts.

Gross Profit rose 147% YoY to TL 8,872 million supported by strong export performance, ongoing focus on cost reduction and pricing discipline. Despite 88% YoY rise in Net Financial Expenses, Net Other Income grew by 162% YoY to TL 634 million in 1H22, supported by the 153% YoY increase in Net FX Gain from Operating Activities (resulting from strong exports and currency impact). As a result, Operating Profit increased 156% YoY in 1H22 to TL 7,169 million.

EBITDA grew 134% YoY to TL 7,753 million while EBITDA excluding the currency impact was up 132% YoY to TL 7,120 million. EBITDA per vehicle and PBT per vehicle were EUR 2,367 and EUR 1,880 in 1H22 respectively.

Net Financial Expenses increased to TL 1,501 million in 1H22 (in 1H21: TL 11 million), mainly driven by the 325% YoY growth in Net FX Loss and 82% YoY decline in Net Interest Income. As a result, Profit Before Tax increased 103% YoY to TL 5,656 million. Net Income was TL 6,506 million, up 131% YoY and higher than PBT due to Tax Income Resulting from Deferred Tax Asset.

Margins: Gross 14.6% (+1.2 pps YoY); EBITDA 12.8% (+0.4 pps YoY); EBITDA excluding other income 11.7% (+0.2 pps YoY); Operating 11.8% (+1.3 pps YoY); and Net 10.7% (+0.2 pps YoY).

Margins

1H22

1H21

YoY Δ, pps

2Q22

2Q21

YoY Δ, pps

Gross Margin

14.6%

13.4%

1.2

15.7%

14.4%

1.3

EBITDA Margin

12.8%

12.4%

0.4

13.2%

12.7%

0.5

EBITDA Margin (excluding other income)

11.7%

11.5%

0.2

12.6%

11.9%

0.7

Operating Margin

11.8%

10.5%

1.3

12.3%

10.3%

2.0

Net Margin

10.7%

10.5%

0.2

11.3%

9.5%

1.8

Per Vehicle (EUR)

1H22

1H21

1H20

2Q22

2Q21

2Q20

EBITDA

2,367

1,969

1,739

2,628

2,169

2,016

PBT

1,880

1,791

1,016

2,135

1,681

895

#Herkese Açık-Public

Sales Performance

Ranking #3 in the total industry in 1H22 with 9.6% share, maintained leadership in total CV with 32.4% share.

Sales Volume by Model, units

1H22

1H21

YoY

2Q22

2Q21

YoY

Domestic Sales

34,323

37,543

-9%

19,244

16,373

18%

Passenger Car

3,729

6,283

-41%

1,713

2,360

-27%

Courier

15,412

17,286

-11%

8,974

8,523

5%

Connect

217

307

-29%

133

126

6%

Light Commercial Vehicle

15,629

17,593

-11%

9,107

8,649

5%

Transit

8,867

8,060

10%

5,238

2,654

97%

Custom

2,396

1,644

46%

1,359

692

96%

Ranger

301

797

-62%

195

699

-72%

Medium Commercial Vehicle

11,564

10,501

10%

6,792

4,045

68%

Truck

3,261

3,166

3%

1,521

1,319

15%

Rakun

140

0

111

0

Export Sales

150,976

126,603

19%

74,529

41,084

81%

Custom

75,387

70,077

8%

37,279

19,661

90%

Transit

59,022

42,802

38%

30,739

14,238

116%

Courier

13,166

11,886

11%

5,081

6,225

-18%

Truck

3,395

1,820

87%

1,424

960

48%

Other

6

18

-67%

6

-

Total Wholesale Volume

185,299

164,146

13%

93,773

57,457

63%

Total Turkish Automotive Industry Sales

372,849

408,946

-9%

214,287

203,770

5%

Ford Otosan Retail Sales

35,660

38,778

-8%

19,797

17,005

16%

Ford Otosan Market Share

9.6%

9.5%

0.1 pps

9.2%

8.3%

0.9 pps

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Summary Balance Sheet, Million TL

6/30/2022

12/31/2021

YoY

Current Assets

40,039

32,814

22%

Current Liabilities

35,059

20,782

69%

Property, Plant and Equipment - Net

6,497

5,149

26%

Total Assets

63,027

42,793

47%

Total Liabilities

51,359

32,644

57%

Shareholders' Equity

11,669

10,149

15%

Financial Ratios

6/30/2022

12/31/2021

Current Ratio

1.14

1.58

Liquidity Ratio

0.75

1.25

Net Debt / Tangible Equity

1.97

0.56

Net Debt / EBITDA

1.26

0.47

Current Assets / Total Assets

0.64

0.77

Current Liabilities / Total Liabilities

0.68

0.64

Total Liabilities/Total Liabilities & Equity

0.81

0.76

Return on Equity

111.5%

86.7%

Summary Cash Flow Statement, Million TL

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

YoY

Beginning Balance of Cash & Equivalents

14,106

8,074

75%

Net Cash from Operating Activities

7,163

249

2779%

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

-12,456

-994

1153%

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

4,721

-2,320

N/M

End of Period Balance of Cash&Equivalents

13,535

5,008

170%

#Herkese Açık-Public

2022 Guidance

Total Industry Volume

800

K - 850

K

Ford Otosan:

Retail Sales Volume

90

K - 100

K

Export Volume

330 K - 340 K

Wholesale Volume

420 K - 440 K

Production Volume

410 K - 420 K

Capex (fixed assets)

€620 -670 million

Contacts

Gül Ertuğ

Bahar Efeoğlu Ağar

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +90 262 315 69 05

Tel: +90 216 564 7859

gertug@ford.com.tr

bagar@ford.com.tr

#Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 19:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
