Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 6M Earnings Announcement

Revenues

Turkish automotive market contracted by 9% YoY in 1H22 to 372,849 units due to weak vehicle availability in 1H (resulting from ongoing semiconductor shortage). However, the industry recovered in 2Q and went up 5%, mainly supported by MCV sales. In 1H, sales decreased in all segments except for a slight increase in MCV (YoY: PC -10%, LCV -10%, MCV 1% and Heavy Trucks -1%). PC industry share was 74.6% (1H21: 75.9%) and LCV industry share was 12.6% (1H21: 12.8%). Ford Otosan maintained its CV leadership with 32.4% market share (1H21: 30.7%) in commercial vehicles while ranking #3 in the total industry with 9.6% share (1H21: 9.5%).

European van market continued its downward trend and the new registrations went down 24% YoY in June YTD, as global semiconductor supply shortages continue to limit the vehicle availability. On the other hand, Ford continued to be the No.1 CV brand across Europe with 14.9% market share in 1H, up 0.2 pps YoY. The demand for Ford products in Europe remains strong and Ford Otosan continues to be a key driver of Ford's market performance and pillar of profitability for Ford of Europe.

Domestic Revenues were TL 12,912 million in 1H22. Although sales volume decreased by 9%, revenues went up 87% YoY due to positive sales mix and ongoing pricing discipline. Export Revenues were TL 47,818 million in 1H22, up 140% YoY due to 19% volume growth, exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 71% in 1H22 YoY) and sales mix. Total Revenues increased 127% YoY to TL 60,730 million and volumes were up 13% YoY. Share of exports in total revenues was 79% in 1H22 (1H21: 74%).

Profitability

The profitability was strong in 1H22 due to i) strong export performance despite ongoing semi-conductor shortage, ii) strong domestic volumes in 2Q, iii) pricing discipline, iv) ongoing cost reduction measures and OpEx control, v) exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 71% in 1H22 YoY) and vi) cost-plus export contracts.

Gross Profit rose 147% YoY to TL 8,872 million supported by strong export performance, ongoing focus on cost reduction and pricing discipline. Despite 88% YoY rise in Net Financial Expenses, Net Other Income grew by 162% YoY to TL 634 million in 1H22, supported by the 153% YoY increase in Net FX Gain from Operating Activities (resulting from strong exports and currency impact). As a result, Operating Profit increased 156% YoY in 1H22 to TL 7,169 million.

EBITDA grew 134% YoY to TL 7,753 million while EBITDA excluding the currency impact was up 132% YoY to TL 7,120 million. EBITDA per vehicle and PBT per vehicle were EUR 2,367 and EUR 1,880 in 1H22 respectively.

Net Financial Expenses increased to TL 1,501 million in 1H22 (in 1H21: TL 11 million), mainly driven by the 325% YoY growth in Net FX Loss and 82% YoY decline in Net Interest Income. As a result, Profit Before Tax increased 103% YoY to TL 5,656 million. Net Income was TL 6,506 million, up 131% YoY and higher than PBT due to Tax Income Resulting from Deferred Tax Asset.

Margins: Gross 14.6% (+1.2 pps YoY); EBITDA 12.8% (+0.4 pps YoY); EBITDA excluding other income 11.7% (+0.2 pps YoY); Operating 11.8% (+1.3 pps YoY); and Net 10.7% (+0.2 pps YoY).

Margins 1H22 1H21 YoY Δ, pps 2Q22 2Q21 YoY Δ, pps Gross Margin 14.6% 13.4% 1.2 15.7% 14.4% 1.3 EBITDA Margin 12.8% 12.4% 0.4 13.2% 12.7% 0.5 EBITDA Margin (excluding other income) 11.7% 11.5% 0.2 12.6% 11.9% 0.7 Operating Margin 11.8% 10.5% 1.3 12.3% 10.3% 2.0 Net Margin 10.7% 10.5% 0.2 11.3% 9.5% 1.8