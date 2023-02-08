Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 Earnings Announcement

EBITDA excluding other income/expense Profit Before Tax
Net Income(1)
171,797
133,267
38,530
19,140
21,035
19,727
15,623
18,614
142%
144%
132%
103%
100%
108%
80%
111%
60,939
45,305
15,635
7,724
8,368
7,754
6,352
8,292
140%
138%
145%
59%
63%
78%
59%
103%
In 2H22, Ford Romania SRL contributed TL 24,526,139 thousand to Total Revenues and TL 89,522 thousand to Net Profit
Export revenues and volumes include exports from Ford Otosan and Ford Romania SRL
Volumes (units)
2022
YoY Δ
4Q22
YoY Δ
Total Wholesale
475,721
32%
150,455
54%
Export
390,811
35%
119,813
57%
Domestic Wholesale
84,910
16%
30,642
42%
Domestic Retail Sales
86,401
16%
32,081
59%
Market Share
10.5%
+0.8 pps
11.6%
+0.9 pps
Production (units) (3)
465,855
34%
141,532
52%
Capacity Utilization Rate (4)
79%
+2.1 pps
78%
-3.4 pps
2H22 Puma and Ecosport production volumes are included. 73,240 units Puma and 18,588 units Ecosport are produced. In 2H22, CUR was %73 at the Craiova Plant.
Revised production capacities were taken into account while calculating 2022 CUR.
Ford Otosan reached historical high production and wholesales units in 2022.
In 2022, total CUR was 79%, reaching 76%, 94% and 88% at the Gölcük, Yeniköy and Eskişehir Plants respectively.
Summary Income Statement, Million TL
2022
2021
YoY Δ
4Q22
4Q21
YoY Δ
Revenues
171,797
71,101
142%
60,939
25,444
140%
Export
133,267
54,515
144%
45,305
19,061
138%
Domestic
38,530
16,586
132%
15,635
6,383
145%
Gross Profit
23,941
11,154
115%
9,382
5,250
79%
Operating Profit
19,140
9,438
103%
7,724
4,848
59%
Financial Expense
(3,503)
(716)
389%
(1,367)
(853)
60%
Profit Before Tax
15,623
8,687
80%
6,352
3,992
59%
Net Income
18,614
8,801
111%
8,292
4,090
103%
Other Financial Data
Depreciation and Amortization
1,895
1,054
80%
644
282
128%
EBITDA
21,035
10,492
100%
8,368
5,130
63%
EBITDA excluding other income
19,727
9,464
108%
7,754
4,358
78%
Capital Expenditures
(14,219)
(3,457)
311%
(6,093)
(1,394)
337%
2022 financial results published in this earnings announcement have been prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Revenues
Turkish automotive market increased by 7% YoY in 2022 to 821,664 units with the contribution of all segments (YoY ∆: PC 5%, LCV 7%, MCV 12% and Heavy Trucks 24%). PC
industry share decreased to 72.1% (2021: 73.3%) and LCV industry share stayed same at 14.3%. Ford Otosan maintained its undisputed CV leadership with 33.6% market
share, up 3.8 pps YoY (2021: 29.8%) while ranking #3 in the total industry with 10.5% market share (2021: 9.7%). Our strong CV sales contributed to this performance.
European van market contracted by 19% YoY in 2022 since the low vehicle availability due to supply chain constraints impacted registrations. On the other hand, Ford continued to be the No.1 CV brand across Europe for 8 consecutive years with 15.0% market share in 2022, up 0.3 pps YoY (the highest-ever overall market share). Ford also increased its market share in 11 countries and Transit Custom named Europe's best-selling1-tonne van and best-selling vehicle in UK. Three quarters of Ford's CV sales are produced by Ford Otosan, the key driver of Ford's market performance and pillar of profitability for Ford of Europe.
Domestic Revenues were TL 38,530 million in 2022. Sales volume increased by 16% and revenues went up 132% YoY due to favorable sales mix, ongoing pricing discipline and robust domestic sales in Q4 thanks to improved vehicle availability . Export Revenues were TL 133,267 million in 2022, up 144% YoY due to 35% volume growth (inclusion of Craiova Plant volumes in 2H supported this performance) and exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 67% in 2022 YoY). Total Revenues increased 142% YoY to TL 171,797 million and volumes were up 32% YoY and reached 475,721 units. Share of exports in total revenues was 78% in 2022 (2021: 77%).
Profitability
The profitability was solid in 2022 , despite the challenges in supply chain and logistics, as a result of i) strong domestic volumes, ii) export volume growth, iii) pricing discipline, iv) ongoing cost reduction measures and OpEx control, v) cost-plus export contracts and vi) exchange impact (average EUR/TRY +76% in 1Q22, +67% in 2Q22, +%79 in 3Q22, +50% in 4Q22 YoY). (Please refer to Page 4 Graph 1 for further details.)
Gross Profit increased 115% YoY to TL 23,941 million mainly driven by higher sales volumes (supported by Craiova Plant units), ongoing focus on cost reduction and pricing discipline. Operating Profit increased 103% YoY in 2022 to TL 19,140 million. EBITDA went up 100% YoY to TL 21,035 million while EBITDA excluding the currency impact was up 108% YoY to TL 19,727 million. EBITDA per vehicle and PBT per vehicle were EUR 2,385 and EUR 1,889 in 2022 respectively.
Net Financial Expenses went up 389% and reached to TL 3,503 million in 2022 due to 116% rise in Net FX Expense and also TL 834 million Net Interest Income in 2021 turned to TL 349 million Net Interest Expenses in this period. (Please refer to Page 4 Table 1 for further details.) As a result, Profit Before Tax increased 80% YoY to TL 15,623 million. Net Income was TL 18,614 million, up 111% YoY and higher than PBT due to Tax Income Resulting from Deferred Tax Asset (TL 3,085 million in 2022). (Please refer to Page 4 Table 2 for further details.)
Margins: Gross 13.9% (-1.8 pps YoY); EBITDA 12.2% (-2.5 pps YoY); EBITDA excluding other income 11.5% (-1.8 pps YoY); Operating 11.1% (-2.1 pps YoY); and Net 10.8% (-1.5 pps YoY).
Margins
2022
2021
YoY Δ, pps
4Q22
4Q21
YoY Δ, pps
Gross Margin
EBITDA Margin
EBITDA Margin (excluding other income) Operating Margin
Net Margin
13.9%
12.2%
11.5%
11.1%
10.8%
15.7%
14.8%
13.3%
13.3%
12.4%
(1.8)
(2.5)
(1.8)
(2.1)
(1.5)
15.4%
13.7%
12.7%
12.7%
13.6%
20.6%
20.2%
17.1%
19.1%
16.1%
(1.0)
(6.4)
(4.4)
(6.4)
(2.5)
Per Vehicle (EUR)
EBITDA
PBT
2022
2021
2020
2,385
2,508
1,857
1,889
2,302
1,444
4Q22
4Q21
4Q20
2,714
3,520
1,822
2,223
3,224
1,413
Sales Performance
Ranking #3 in the total industry in 2022 with 10.5% share, maintained leadership in total CV with 33.6% share.
Sales Volume by Model, units
2022
2021
YoY Δ
4Q22
4Q21
YoY Δ
Domestic Sales
84,910
73,090
16%
30,642
21,554
42%
Puma
1,583
1,247
27%
528
73
623%
Ecosport
2,113
2,028
4%
577
914
-37%
Other
4,509
7,047
-36%
1,348
1,513
-11%
Passenger Vehicle
8,205
10,322
-21%
2,453
2,500
-2%
Courier
39,403
28,541
38%
15,132
6,022
151%
Connect
372
354
5%
131
38
245%
Light Commercial Vehicle
39,775
28,895
38%
15,263
6,060
152%
Transit
21,395
20,773
3%
7,432
8,638
-14%
Custom
5,354
4,372
22%
1,646
1,403
17%
Ranger
956
1,430
-33%
432
287
51%
Medium Commercial Vehicle
27,705
26,575
4%
9,510
10,328
-8%
Truck
8,957
7,298
23%
3,394
2,666
27%
Rakun
268
-
-
22
-
-
Export Sales
390,811
288,511
35%
119,813
76,252
57%
Custom
149,319
157,967
-5%
37,969
40,674
-7%
Transit
116,068
107,345
8%
30,032
30,412
-1%
Courier
24,476
18,004
36%
6,641
3,403
95%
Truck
7,585
5,168
47%
1,991
1,754
14%
Puma
74,241
2
-
34,838
-
-
Ecosport
19,116
6
-
8,342
4
-
Other
6
19
-68%
-
5
-
Total Wholesale Volume
475,721
361,601
32%
150,455
97,806
54%
Total Turkish Automotive Industry Sales
Ford Otosan Retail Sales
Ford Otosan Market Share
821,664
86,401
10.5%
766,195
74,261
9.7%
7%
16%
+0.8 pps
276,235
32,081
11.6%
188,646
46%
20,149
59%
10.7%
+0.9 pps
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Summary Balance Sheet, Million TL
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
YoY Δ
Current Assets
Current Liabilities
Property, Plant and Equipment - Net
Total Assets
Total Liabilities
Shareholders' Equity
55,125
46,206
20,145
96,052
74,650
21,402
32,814
20,782
5,149
42,793
32,644
10,149
68%
122%
291%
124%
129%
111%
Financial Ratios
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Current Ratio
Liquidity Ratio Net Debt / EBITDA
Current Assets / Total Assets Current Liabilities / Total Liabilities Total Liabilities/Total Liabilities & Equity Return on Equity
1.19
0.81
1.32
0.57
0.62
0.78
86.9%
1.58
1.25
0.47
0.77
0.64
0.76
86.7%
Summary Cash Flow Statement, Million TL
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
YoY Δ
Beginning Balance of Cash & Equivalents Net Cash from Operating Activities Net Cash Used in Investing Activities Net Cash Used in Financing Activities End of Period Balance of Cash&Equivalents
14,106
19,129
(21,296)
(1,989)
10,110
8,074
8,702
(3,441)
772
14,106
75%
120%
519%
N/M -28%
2023 Guidance
2022A
2023F
Total Industry Volume
822 K
800 K- 850 K
Ford Otosan:
Retail Sales Volume
85 K
90 K- 100 K
Export Volume
391 K
550 K - 570 K
Turkey
298 K
355 K- 365 K
Romania
93 K
195 K - 205 K
Wholesale Volume
476 K
640 K - 670 K
Total Production Volume
466 K
630 K - 660 K
Turkey
374 K
430 K- 450 K
Romania
92 K
200 K- 210 K
Capex (fixed assets)
€ 818 million
€ 1,000-1,050 million
General Investments
€ 52 million
€ 90-100 million
Product Related Investments
€ 766 million
€ 910-950 million
Contacts
Gül Ertuğ
Bahar Efeoğlu Ağar
Finance and Accounting Leader - CFO
Investor Relations Leader
Tel: +90 262 315 69 05
Tel: +90 216 564 7859
gertug@ford.com.tr
bagar@ford.com.tr
Exhibit
Graph 1: EUR/TL moves in 2022 vs 2021
Average 1Q21:
8.89
+76% YoY
Average 2Q21: 10.07
+67% YoY
Average 3Q21: 10.06
+79% YoY
Average 4Q21: 12.70
+50% YoY
Average 1Q22:
15.62
Average 2Q22: 16.78
Average 3Q22: 18.05
Average 4Q22: 18.95
19.93
19.80
14.68
14.68
9.01
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2021
2022
Table 1: FX and Interest Impact on Profit Before Tax
