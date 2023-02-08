Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 Earnings Announcement

Revenues

Turkish automotive market increased by 7% YoY in 2022 to 821,664 units with the contribution of all segments (YoY ∆: PC 5%, LCV 7%, MCV 12% and Heavy Trucks 24%). PC

industry share decreased to 72.1% (2021: 73.3%) and LCV industry share stayed same at 14.3%. Ford Otosan maintained its undisputed CV leadership with 33.6% market

share, up 3.8 pps YoY (2021: 29.8%) while ranking #3 in the total industry with 10.5% market share (2021: 9.7%). Our strong CV sales contributed to this performance.

European van market contracted by 19% YoY in 2022 since the low vehicle availability due to supply chain constraints impacted registrations. On the other hand, Ford continued to be the No.1 CV brand across Europe for 8 consecutive years with 15.0% market share in 2022, up 0.3 pps YoY (the highest-ever overall market share). Ford also increased its market share in 11 countries and Transit Custom named Europe's best-selling1-tonne van and best-selling vehicle in UK. Three quarters of Ford's CV sales are produced by Ford Otosan, the key driver of Ford's market performance and pillar of profitability for Ford of Europe.

Domestic Revenues were TL 38,530 million in 2022. Sales volume increased by 16% and revenues went up 132% YoY due to favorable sales mix, ongoing pricing discipline and robust domestic sales in Q4 thanks to improved vehicle availability . Export Revenues were TL 133,267 million in 2022, up 144% YoY due to 35% volume growth (inclusion of Craiova Plant volumes in 2H supported this performance) and exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 67% in 2022 YoY). Total Revenues increased 142% YoY to TL 171,797 million and volumes were up 32% YoY and reached 475,721 units. Share of exports in total revenues was 78% in 2022 (2021: 77%).

Profitability

The profitability was solid in 2022 , despite the challenges in supply chain and logistics, as a result of i) strong domestic volumes, ii) export volume growth, iii) pricing discipline, iv) ongoing cost reduction measures and OpEx control, v) cost-plus export contracts and vi) exchange impact (average EUR/TRY +76% in 1Q22, +67% in 2Q22, +%79 in 3Q22, +50% in 4Q22 YoY). (Please refer to Page 4 Graph 1 for further details.)

Gross Profit increased 115% YoY to TL 23,941 million mainly driven by higher sales volumes (supported by Craiova Plant units), ongoing focus on cost reduction and pricing discipline. Operating Profit increased 103% YoY in 2022 to TL 19,140 million. EBITDA went up 100% YoY to TL 21,035 million while EBITDA excluding the currency impact was up 108% YoY to TL 19,727 million. EBITDA per vehicle and PBT per vehicle were EUR 2,385 and EUR 1,889 in 2022 respectively.

Net Financial Expenses went up 389% and reached to TL 3,503 million in 2022 due to 116% rise in Net FX Expense and also TL 834 million Net Interest Income in 2021 turned to TL 349 million Net Interest Expenses in this period. (Please refer to Page 4 Table 1 for further details.) As a result, Profit Before Tax increased 80% YoY to TL 15,623 million. Net Income was TL 18,614 million, up 111% YoY and higher than PBT due to Tax Income Resulting from Deferred Tax Asset (TL 3,085 million in 2022). (Please refer to Page 4 Table 2 for further details.)

Margins: Gross 13.9% (-1.8 pps YoY); EBITDA 12.2% (-2.5 pps YoY); EBITDA excluding other income 11.5% (-1.8 pps YoY); Operating 11.1% (-2.1 pps YoY); and Net 10.8% (-1.5 pps YoY).