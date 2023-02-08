Advanced search
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-02-06
490.60 TRY   -8.81%
02:27pFord Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 Earnings Announcement
PU
08:14aFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Production units shared with ACAROM - January 2023
PU
02/06Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - January 2023
PU
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 Earnings Announcement

02/08/2023 | 02:27pm EST
2022 Earnings Announcement

Highlights

Financial Results (mn TL)

2022

YoY Δ

4Q22

YoY Δ

Revenues(1)

Export Revenues(2)

Domestic Revenues

Operating Profit

EBITDA

EBITDA excluding other income/expense Profit Before Tax

Net Income(1)

171,797

133,267

38,530

19,140

21,035

19,727

15,623

18,614

142%

144%

132%

103%

100%

108%

80%

111%

60,939

45,305

15,635

7,724

8,368

7,754

6,352

8,292

140%

138%

145%

59%

63%

78%

59%

103%

  1. In 2H22, Ford Romania SRL contributed TL 24,526,139 thousand to Total Revenues and TL 89,522 thousand to Net Profit
  2. Export revenues and volumes include exports from Ford Otosan and Ford Romania SRL

Volumes (units)

2022

YoY Δ

4Q22

YoY Δ

Total Wholesale

475,721

32%

150,455

54%

Export

390,811

35%

119,813

57%

Domestic Wholesale

84,910

16%

30,642

42%

Domestic Retail Sales

86,401

16%

32,081

59%

Market Share

10.5%

+0.8 pps

11.6%

+0.9 pps

Production (units) (3)

465,855

34%

141,532

52%

Capacity Utilization Rate (4)

79%

+2.1 pps

78%

-3.4 pps

  1. 2H22 Puma and Ecosport production volumes are included. 73,240 units Puma and 18,588 units Ecosport are produced. In 2H22, CUR was %73 at the Craiova Plant.
  2. Revised production capacities were taken into account while calculating 2022 CUR.

Ford Otosan reached historical high production and wholesales units in 2022.

In 2022, total CUR was 79%, reaching 76%, 94% and 88% at the Gölcük, Yeniköy and Eskişehir Plants respectively.

Summary Income Statement, Million TL

2022

2021

YoY Δ

4Q22

4Q21

YoY Δ

Revenues

171,797

71,101

142%

60,939

25,444

140%

Export

133,267

54,515

144%

45,305

19,061

138%

Domestic

38,530

16,586

132%

15,635

6,383

145%

Gross Profit

23,941

11,154

115%

9,382

5,250

79%

Operating Profit

19,140

9,438

103%

7,724

4,848

59%

Financial Expense

(3,503)

(716)

389%

(1,367)

(853)

60%

Profit Before Tax

15,623

8,687

80%

6,352

3,992

59%

Net Income

18,614

8,801

111%

8,292

4,090

103%

Other Financial Data

Depreciation and Amortization

1,895

1,054

80%

644

282

128%

EBITDA

21,035

10,492

100%

8,368

5,130

63%

EBITDA excluding other income

19,727

9,464

108%

7,754

4,358

78%

Capital Expenditures

(14,219)

(3,457)

311%

(6,093)

(1,394)

337%

2022 financial results published in this earnings announcement have been prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

#Herkese Açık-Public

Revenues

Turkish automotive market increased by 7% YoY in 2022 to 821,664 units with the contribution of all segments (YoY ∆: PC 5%, LCV 7%, MCV 12% and Heavy Trucks 24%). PC

industry share decreased to 72.1% (2021: 73.3%) and LCV industry share stayed same at 14.3%. Ford Otosan maintained its undisputed CV leadership with 33.6% market

share, up 3.8 pps YoY (2021: 29.8%) while ranking #3 in the total industry with 10.5% market share (2021: 9.7%). Our strong CV sales contributed to this performance.

European van market contracted by 19% YoY in 2022 since the low vehicle availability due to supply chain constraints impacted registrations. On the other hand, Ford continued to be the No.1 CV brand across Europe for 8 consecutive years with 15.0% market share in 2022, up 0.3 pps YoY (the highest-ever overall market share). Ford also increased its market share in 11 countries and Transit Custom named Europe's best-selling1-tonne van and best-selling vehicle in UK. Three quarters of Ford's CV sales are produced by Ford Otosan, the key driver of Ford's market performance and pillar of profitability for Ford of Europe.

Domestic Revenues were TL 38,530 million in 2022. Sales volume increased by 16% and revenues went up 132% YoY due to favorable sales mix, ongoing pricing discipline and robust domestic sales in Q4 thanks to improved vehicle availability . Export Revenues were TL 133,267 million in 2022, up 144% YoY due to 35% volume growth (inclusion of Craiova Plant volumes in 2H supported this performance) and exchange impact (average EUR/TRY up 67% in 2022 YoY). Total Revenues increased 142% YoY to TL 171,797 million and volumes were up 32% YoY and reached 475,721 units. Share of exports in total revenues was 78% in 2022 (2021: 77%).

Profitability

The profitability was solid in 2022 , despite the challenges in supply chain and logistics, as a result of i) strong domestic volumes, ii) export volume growth, iii) pricing discipline, iv) ongoing cost reduction measures and OpEx control, v) cost-plus export contracts and vi) exchange impact (average EUR/TRY +76% in 1Q22, +67% in 2Q22, +%79 in 3Q22, +50% in 4Q22 YoY). (Please refer to Page 4 Graph 1 for further details.)

Gross Profit increased 115% YoY to TL 23,941 million mainly driven by higher sales volumes (supported by Craiova Plant units), ongoing focus on cost reduction and pricing discipline. Operating Profit increased 103% YoY in 2022 to TL 19,140 million. EBITDA went up 100% YoY to TL 21,035 million while EBITDA excluding the currency impact was up 108% YoY to TL 19,727 million. EBITDA per vehicle and PBT per vehicle were EUR 2,385 and EUR 1,889 in 2022 respectively.

Net Financial Expenses went up 389% and reached to TL 3,503 million in 2022 due to 116% rise in Net FX Expense and also TL 834 million Net Interest Income in 2021 turned to TL 349 million Net Interest Expenses in this period. (Please refer to Page 4 Table 1 for further details.) As a result, Profit Before Tax increased 80% YoY to TL 15,623 million. Net Income was TL 18,614 million, up 111% YoY and higher than PBT due to Tax Income Resulting from Deferred Tax Asset (TL 3,085 million in 2022). (Please refer to Page 4 Table 2 for further details.)

Margins: Gross 13.9% (-1.8 pps YoY); EBITDA 12.2% (-2.5 pps YoY); EBITDA excluding other income 11.5% (-1.8 pps YoY); Operating 11.1% (-2.1 pps YoY); and Net 10.8% (-1.5 pps YoY).

Margins

2022

2021

YoY Δ, pps

4Q22

4Q21

YoY Δ, pps

Gross Margin

EBITDA Margin

EBITDA Margin (excluding other income) Operating Margin

Net Margin

13.9%

12.2%

11.5%

11.1%

10.8%

15.7%

14.8%

13.3%

13.3%

12.4%

(1.8)

(2.5)

(1.8)

(2.1)

(1.5)

15.4%

13.7%

12.7%

12.7%

13.6%

20.6%

20.2%

17.1%

19.1%

16.1%

(1.0)

(6.4)

(4.4)

(6.4)

(2.5)

Per Vehicle (EUR)

EBITDA

PBT

2022

2021

2020

2,385

2,508

1,857

1,889

2,302

1,444

4Q22

4Q21

4Q20

2,714

3,520

1,822

2,223

3,224

1,413

#Herkese Açık-Public

Sales Performance

Ranking #3 in the total industry in 2022 with 10.5% share, maintained leadership in total CV with 33.6% share.

Sales Volume by Model, units

2022

2021

YoY Δ

4Q22

4Q21

YoY Δ

Domestic Sales

84,910

73,090

16%

30,642

21,554

42%

Puma

1,583

1,247

27%

528

73

623%

Ecosport

2,113

2,028

4%

577

914

-37%

Other

4,509

7,047

-36%

1,348

1,513

-11%

Passenger Vehicle

8,205

10,322

-21%

2,453

2,500

-2%

Courier

39,403

28,541

38%

15,132

6,022

151%

Connect

372

354

5%

131

38

245%

Light Commercial Vehicle

39,775

28,895

38%

15,263

6,060

152%

Transit

21,395

20,773

3%

7,432

8,638

-14%

Custom

5,354

4,372

22%

1,646

1,403

17%

Ranger

956

1,430

-33%

432

287

51%

Medium Commercial Vehicle

27,705

26,575

4%

9,510

10,328

-8%

Truck

8,957

7,298

23%

3,394

2,666

27%

Rakun

268

-

-

22

-

-

Export Sales

390,811

288,511

35%

119,813

76,252

57%

Custom

149,319

157,967

-5%

37,969

40,674

-7%

Transit

116,068

107,345

8%

30,032

30,412

-1%

Courier

24,476

18,004

36%

6,641

3,403

95%

Truck

7,585

5,168

47%

1,991

1,754

14%

Puma

74,241

2

-

34,838

-

-

Ecosport

19,116

6

-

8,342

4

-

Other

6

19

-68%

-

5

-

Total Wholesale Volume

475,721

361,601

32%

150,455

97,806

54%

Total Turkish Automotive Industry Sales

Ford Otosan Retail Sales

Ford Otosan Market Share

821,664

86,401

10.5%

766,195

74,261

9.7%

7%

16%

+0.8 pps

276,235

32,081

11.6%

188,646

46%

20,149

59%

10.7%

+0.9 pps

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Summary Balance Sheet, Million TL

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

YoY Δ

Current Assets

Current Liabilities

Property, Plant and Equipment - Net

Total Assets

Total Liabilities

Shareholders' Equity

55,125

46,206

20,145

96,052

74,650

21,402

32,814

20,782

5,149

42,793

32,644

10,149

68%

122%

291%

124%

129%

111%

Financial Ratios

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Current Ratio

Liquidity Ratio Net Debt / EBITDA

Current Assets / Total Assets Current Liabilities / Total Liabilities Total Liabilities/Total Liabilities & Equity Return on Equity

1.19

0.81

1.32

0.57

0.62

0.78

86.9%

1.58

1.25

0.47

0.77

0.64

0.76

86.7%

Summary Cash Flow Statement, Million TL

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

YoY Δ

Beginning Balance of Cash & Equivalents Net Cash from Operating Activities Net Cash Used in Investing Activities Net Cash Used in Financing Activities End of Period Balance of Cash&Equivalents

14,106

19,129

(21,296)

(1,989)

10,110

8,074

8,702

(3,441)

772

14,106

75%

120%

519%

N/M -28%

#Herkese Açık-Public

2023 Guidance

2022A

2023F

Total Industry Volume

822 K

800 K- 850 K

Ford Otosan:

Retail Sales Volume

85 K

90 K- 100 K

Export Volume

391 K

550 K - 570 K

Turkey

298 K

355 K- 365 K

Romania

93 K

195 K - 205 K

Wholesale Volume

476 K

640 K - 670 K

Total Production Volume

466 K

630 K - 660 K

Turkey

374 K

430 K- 450 K

Romania

92 K

200 K- 210 K

Capex (fixed assets)

€ 818 million

€ 1,000-1,050 million

General Investments

€ 52 million

€ 90-100 million

Product Related Investments

€ 766 million

€ 910-950 million

Contacts

Gül Ertuğ

Bahar Efeoğlu Ağar

Finance and Accounting Leader - CFO

Investor Relations Leader

Tel: +90 262 315 69 05

Tel: +90 216 564 7859

gertug@ford.com.tr

bagar@ford.com.tr

Exhibit

Graph 1: EUR/TL moves in 2022 vs 2021

Average 1Q21:

8.89

+76% YoY

Average 2Q21: 10.07

+67% YoY

Average 3Q21: 10.06

+79% YoY

Average 4Q21: 12.70

+50% YoY

Average 1Q22:

15.62

Average 2Q22: 16.78

Average 3Q22: 18.05

Average 4Q22: 18.95

19.93

19.80

14.68

14.68

9.01

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2021

2022

Table 1: FX and Interest Impact on Profit Before Tax

Million TL

2022

2021

4Q22

4Q21

Net interest income/(expense)

(349)

834

(261)

178

Net other financial income/(expense)

(234)

(105)

16

(86)

Net fx losses

(3,274)

(1,517)

(976)

(1,018)

Net financial losses

(3,503)

(716)

(1,367)

(853)

Table 2: Deferred Tax Effect on Net Income

Million TL

2022

2021

4Q22

4Q21

Profit before tax

15,623

8,687

6,346

3,992

Tax expenses for the period

(94)

(77)

(27)

(32)

Deferred tax income

3,085

191

1,991

130

Tax income

2,991

114

1,964

98

Net income

18,614

8,801

8,310

4,090

#Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 19:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
