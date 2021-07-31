Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2Q21 Financial Calendar

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.
Financial Calender
Financial Calender
Update Notification Flag
Explanation
Our Company's Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of 2021 will be published on PDP on August 8, 2021 Friday
Financial Calender Terms
First Quarter
Second Quarter
01/01/2021
30/06/2021 06/08/2021
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 16:51:07 UTC.