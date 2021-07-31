Log in
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2Q21 Financial Calendar

07/31/2021
KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.

Financial Calendar

Summary

Financial Calendar

Financial Calender

Financial Calender

Announcement Content

Update Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

-

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Explanation

Our Company's Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of 2021 will be published on PDP on August 8, 2021 Friday

Period

Period

Planned Annoucement

Beginning

Ending Date

Date on PDP

Date

Financial Calender Terms

First Quarter

Second Quarter

01/01/2021

30/06/2021 06/08/2021

Third Quarter

Annual

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 16:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
12:52pFORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : 2Q21 Financial Calendar
PU
07/16FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Production Interruption in Yeniköy Plant
PU
07/14FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) L..
PU
05/11FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Gölcük Plant One Week Early Opening/ Production Interrupt..
PU
04/30FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : 2021 3M Earnings Announcement
PU
04/30Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/27FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : 1Q21-Financial Calendar
PU
04/14FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Production Interruption in Gölcük Plant
PU
04/13FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : AMA 1Q21 Export Announcement
PU
04/08FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Establishment of Board Committees
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 69 423 M 8 232 M 8 232 M
Net income 2021 5 954 M 706 M 706 M
Net Debt 2021 2 321 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 60 637 M 7 199 M 7 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 172,80 TRY
Average target price 191,51 TRY
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün General Manager & Executive Director
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatma Füsun Akkal Bozok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.37.14%7 199
BYD COMPANY LIMITED17.62%106 503
STELLANTIS N.V.10.44%60 137
FERRARI N.V.-4.89%40 240
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-24.96%32 854
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-8.78%28 351