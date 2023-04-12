Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
  News
  Summary
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-04-10
604.50 TRY   -0.51%
02:40aFord Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 1Q23 Export Announcement
PU
04/10Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - March 2023
PU
04/07Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production units shared with ACAROM - March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 1Q23 Export Announcement

04/12/2023 | 02:40am EDT
OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ

AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

Re: 2023 1Q Export Details (January-March)

Vehicle Type

Units

Value ($)

Passenger Car

Trailer

1,500

$135,847,118.82

Truck

310

$26,276,976.22

Van

70,755

$ 1,466,421,462.78

Bus

Minibus

11,084

$248,554,859.82

Midibus

Tractor

Total

83,649

$1,877,100,417.64

Spare Parts

$82,201,001.52

Product Development Services

$8,199,575

Notes:

Only units of Turkish origin are reported.

All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date.

Re-Export figures are not included.

OSD "OICA" Üyesidir

OSD is a Member of "OICA"

Kişiye Departmana Özel-Confidential

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 292 B 15 132 M 15 132 M
Net income 2023 24 295 M 1 260 M 1 260 M
Net Debt 2023 35 926 M 1 862 M 1 862 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,09x
Yield 2023 4,63%
Capitalization 212 B 10 997 M 10 997 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 604,50 TRY
Average target price 602,20 TRY
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Güven Özyurt Assistant General Manager-Operations
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatma Füsun Akkal Bozok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.15.25%10 997
PORSCHE AG25.12%116 493
BYD COMPANY LIMITED18.07%97 748
STELLANTIS N.V.22.50%55 378
FERRARI N.V.27.43%49 582
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.67%31 436
