Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 1Q23 Export Announcement

OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ
AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION
Re: 2023 1Q Export Details (January-March)
|
Vehicle Type
|
Units
|
Value ($)
|
|
|
|
Passenger Car
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trailer
|
1,500
|
$135,847,118.82
|
Truck
|
310
|
$26,276,976.22
|
Van
|
70,755
|
$ 1,466,421,462.78
|
Bus
|
|
|
Minibus
|
11,084
|
$248,554,859.82
|
Midibus
|
|
|
Tractor
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
83,649
|
$1,877,100,417.64
|
|
|
|
Spare Parts
|
|
$82,201,001.52
|
|
|
|
Product Development Services
|
|
$8,199,575
|
|
|
Notes:
Only units of Turkish origin are reported.
All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date.
Re-Export figures are not included.
|
