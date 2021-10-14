Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL - 10/13
177.6 TRY   +9.97%
03:42aFORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : AMA 9M21 Export Announcement
PU
09/27FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Project-based State Aid
PU
08/11FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Filing a Lawsuit
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 9M21 Export Announcement

10/14/2021 | 03:42am EDT
OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ

AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

Re: 2021 9M Export Details (January - September)

Vehicle Type

Units

Value ($)

Passenger Car

1,809

$ 23,396,426.45

Trailer

2,016

$ 146,950,685.95

Truck

1,277

$ 98,770,359.55

Van

178,235

$ 3,163,263,187.37

Bus

Minibus

28,899

$ 613,242,356.39

Midibus

Tractor

Total

212,236

$ 4,045,623,015.71

Spare Parts

$ 254,149,258.89

Product Development Services

$ 37,888,027.30

Notes:

Only units of Turkish origin are reported.

All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.

OSD "OICA" Üyesidir

OSD is a Member of "OICA"

Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 69 918 M 7 656 M 7 656 M
Net income 2021 6 114 M 669 M 669 M
Net Debt 2021 2 892 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,08%
Capitalization 62 322 M 6 871 M 6 824 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 177,60 TRY
Average target price 205,77 TRY
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün General Manager & Executive Director
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatma Füsun Akkal Bozok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.40.95%6 871
BYD COMPANY LIMITED24.90%110 683
STELLANTIS N.V.14.80%61 010
FERRARI N.V.-6.74%39 410
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.14%36 464
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.19%30 005