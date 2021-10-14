Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 9M21 Export Announcement

OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ
AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION
Re: 2021 9M Export Details (January - September)
|
Vehicle Type
|
Units
|
Value ($)
|
|
|
|
Passenger Car
|
1,809
|
$ 23,396,426.45
|
Trailer
|
2,016
|
$ 146,950,685.95
|
Truck
|
1,277
|
$ 98,770,359.55
|
Van
|
178,235
|
$ 3,163,263,187.37
|
Bus
|
|
|
Minibus
|
28,899
|
$ 613,242,356.39
|
Midibus
|
|
|
Tractor
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
212,236
|
$ 4,045,623,015.71
|
|
|
|
Spare Parts
|
|
$ 254,149,258.89
|
Product Development Services
|
|
$ 37,888,027.30
|
|
|
Notes:
Only units of Turkish origin are reported.
All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.
|
|
|
|
|
