Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 9M21 Export Announcement

OTOMOTİV SANAYİİ DERNEĞİ

AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION

Re: 2021 9M Export Details (January - September)

Vehicle Type Units Value ($) Passenger Car 1,809 $ 23,396,426.45 Trailer 2,016 $ 146,950,685.95 Truck 1,277 $ 98,770,359.55 Van 178,235 $ 3,163,263,187.37 Bus Minibus 28,899 $ 613,242,356.39 Midibus Tractor Total 212,236 $ 4,045,623,015.71 Spare Parts $ 254,149,258.89 Product Development Services $ 37,888,027.30

Notes:

Only units of Turkish origin are reported.

All values are reported based on the exchange rate of the export date. Re-Export figures are not included.