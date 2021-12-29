Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : About Strike Decision

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş.

Date : 17 January 2020 Subject : About Strike Decision

During the negotiation for Collective Labor Agreement process between Turkish Employers Association of Metal Industries (MESS), which our company is a member, and Turkish Metal Union, Turkish Metal Union informed our Company that strike decision has been taken and the strike date to be determined later by Turkish Metal Union for all of our businesses.

Negotiations are still in progress to sign the Collective Labor Agreement and significant events in the process will be announced to the public under the relevant regulations.

