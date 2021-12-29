Log in
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : About Strike Decision

12/29/2021 | 01:07pm EST
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş.

Akpınar Mah. Hasan Basri Cad. No:2

Sancaktepe, İstanbul

Trade Registry No: 73232 - İstanbul

www.fordotosan.com.tr

MATERIAL DISCLOSURE

Company Name

: FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.

Contact Address

: Denizevler Mah. Ali Uçar Cad. No:53 Gölcük / KOCAELİ

Phone / Fax

: 0262 315 50 00 / 0262 315 69 56

E-mail

: yatirimciiliskileri@ford.com.tr

Investor Relations Department

: 0216 564 74 95 / 0216 564 73 85

Date

: 17 January 2020

Subject

: About Strike Decision

To Borsa İstanbul Chairmanship

English Statement - English version of the disclosure statement is as follows:

During the negotiation for Collective Labor Agreement process between Turkish Employers Association of Metal Industries (MESS), which our company is a member, and Turkish Metal Union, Turkish Metal Union informed our Company that strike decision has been taken and the strike date to be determined later by Turkish Metal Union for all of our businesses.

Negotiations are still in progress to sign the Collective Labor Agreement and significant events in the process will be announced to the public under the relevant regulations.

FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.

Volkan Çeppioğlu

Oğuz Toprakoğlu

Finance and Accounting Director

Assistant General Manager -

Finance and Accounting (CFO)

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
