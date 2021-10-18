Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Agenda

AGENDA OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY DATED
NOVEMBER 17th 2021
-
Opening and election of Chairmanship Panel.
-
Approval or approval with amendments or refusal of the Board of Directors' proposal on distributing dividend in 2021 from the extraordinary reserves of the Company and determining the distribution date.
-
Wishes.
Herkese Açık-Public
