    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Agenda

10/18/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
AGENDA OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY DATED

NOVEMBER 17th 2021

  1. Opening and election of Chairmanship Panel.
  2. Approval or approval with amendments or refusal of the Board of Directors' proposal on distributing dividend in 2021 from the extraordinary reserves of the Company and determining the distribution date.
  3. Wishes.

Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69 918 M 7 509 M 7 509 M
Net income 2021 6 114 M 657 M 657 M
Net Debt 2021 2 892 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,73x
Yield 2021 6,53%
Capitalization 58 041 M 6 231 M 6 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 165,40 TRY
Average target price 205,77 TRY
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün General Manager & Executive Director
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatma Füsun Akkal Bozok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.31.27%6 295
BYD COMPANY LIMITED34.35%79 834
STELLANTIS N.V.17.37%62 532
FERRARI N.V.-2.22%41 319
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.81%37 452
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.00%30 195