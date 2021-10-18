Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Dividend Distribution Proposal

Date of determination of the right holders of the type of shares traded on the stock exchange.

Date of entry to the accounts of the shareholders whose shares are traded on the stock exchange.

The date that the dividend will be paid and the share will start trading without dividend right (finalized).

The date that the dividend will be paid and the share will start trading without dividend right (proposed).

Group B shareholders, resident in Turkey, are full taxpayer companies. Therefore, the withholding rate was applied as 0 (zero) percent, and for Group C shares, the rate in the Double Taxation Agreement was applied.

The current withholding tax rates for Group A and B shares, and for Group C shares, the rate in the Double Taxation Agreement are used.

Share Group Info Amount of Stock Dividend (TL) Rate of Stock Dividend (%) A Grubu, FROTO, TRAOTOSN91H6 0 0 B Grubu, İşlem Görmüyor, TREFRTO00011 0 0 C Grubu, İşlem Görmüyor, TREFRTO00029 0 0

Additional Explanations

On October 18, 2021 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş. Board of Directors has concluded the following decision for Extraordinary General Assembly approval;

TL 1.322.930.700,00 to be paid to shareholders as dividend in cash, out of TL 1.322.930.700,00 which is subject to distribution according to the records prepared in accordance with Tax Procedure Law, to be covered from extraordinary reserves, and out of TL 132.293.070,00 second rank legal reserve, will be covered from extraordinary reserves. In accordance with the financial statements prepared within the framework of Capital Markets Board regulations, out of TL 1.322.930.700,00 proposed to be paid as dividend in cash, TL 1.322.930.700,00 to be covered from extraordinary reserves; out of TL 132.293.070,00 second rank legal reserve, which will be allocated: TL 132.293.070,00 will be covered from extraordinary reserves.

Based on the calculations made in accordance with the tax regulations, TL 1.322.930.700,00 dividend to be distributed by paying gross Kr 377,00 (%377,00) and net Kr 320,45 (%320,45) for each share with a nominal value of 1-TL

1-TL To make the dividend distribution in accordance with the dematerialization regulations of Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (Central Registry Agency Corporation) starting from November 19, 2021.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.