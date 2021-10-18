Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Dividend Distribution Proposal
10/18/2021
Notification Regarding Dividend Payment
Extraordinary General Assembly Dividend Distribution Proposal
Decision Date
Type of Cash Dividend Payment
Currency Unit
Stock Dividend
The Reason For Applying A Lower
Dividend Withholding Rate Than
The Current Rate In Calculating
Net Amount
18.10.2021
Payment In Advance
TRY
Will Not Be Paid
The current withholding tax rates for Group A and B shares, and for Group C shares, the rate in the Double Taxation Agreement are used.
Information Regarding How To
Calculate That Lower Dividend
Witholding Rate Than The Current
Rate
Group B shareholders, resident in Turkey, are full taxpayer companies. Therefore, the withholding rate was applied as 0 (zero) percent, and for Group C shares, the rate in the Double Taxation Agreement was applied.
Cash Dividend Payment Amount and Rates
Cash Dividend To Be Paid For
Cash Dividend To Be Paid For
Withholding
Cash Dividend To Be Paid For
Cash Dividend To Be Paid For
Share Group Info
Payment
Share With Par Value of 1 TL -
Share With Par Value of 1 TL -
Share With Par Value of 1 TL -
Share With Par Value of 1 TL -
Rate (%)
Gross (TL)
Gross (%)
Net (TL)
Net (%)
A Grubu, FROTO,
Payment
In
3,7700000
377
15
3,2045000
320,45
TRAOTOSN91H6
Advance
B Grubu, İşlem
Payment
Görmüyor,
In
3,7700000
377
0
3,7700000
377
TREFRTO00011
Advance
C Grubu, İşlem
Payment
Görmüyor,
In
3,7700000
377
5
3,5815000
358,15
TREFRTO00029
Advance
Dividend Dates
Payment
Proposed
Final
Payment Date
Record Date
Ex-Dividend Date
Ex-Dividend Date
Payment In Advance
19.11.2021
23.11.2021
22.11.2021
The date that the dividend will be paid and the share will start trading without dividend right (proposed).
The date that the dividend will be paid and the share will start trading without dividend right (finalized).
Date of entry to the accounts of the shareholders whose shares are traded on the stock exchange.
Date of determination of the right holders of the type of shares traded on the stock exchange.
Amount and Rate of Cash Dividend Stock Dividend Payment
Share Group Info
Amount of Stock Dividend (TL)
Rate of Stock Dividend (%)
A Grubu, FROTO, TRAOTOSN91H6
0
0
B Grubu, İşlem Görmüyor, TREFRTO00011
0
0
C Grubu, İşlem Görmüyor, TREFRTO00029
0
0
Additional Explanations
On October 18, 2021 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş. Board of Directors has concluded the following decision for Extraordinary General Assembly approval;
TL 1.322.930.700,00 to be paid to shareholders as dividend in cash, out of TL 1.322.930.700,00 which is subject to distribution according to the records prepared in accordance with Tax Procedure Law, to be covered from extraordinary reserves, and out of TL 132.293.070,00 second rank legal reserve, will be covered from extraordinary reserves. In accordance with the financial statements prepared within the framework of Capital Markets Board regulations, out of TL 1.322.930.700,00 proposed to be paid as dividend in cash, TL 1.322.930.700,00 to be covered from extraordinary reserves; out of TL 132.293.070,00 second rank legal reserve, which will be allocated: TL 132.293.070,00 will be covered from extraordinary reserves.
Based on the calculations made in accordance with the tax regulations, TL 1.322.930.700,00 dividend to be distributed by paying gross Kr 377,00 (%377,00) and net Kr 320,45 (%320,45) for each share with a nominal value of 1-TL
To make the dividend distribution in accordance with the dematerialization regulations of Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (Central Registry Agency Corporation) starting from November 19, 2021.
This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
