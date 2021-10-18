Log in
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Dividend Distribution Proposal

10/18/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.

Notification Regarding Dividend Payment

Notification Regarding Dividend Payment

Summary Info

Update Notification Flag

Correction Notification Flag

Postponed Notification Flag

Extraordinary General Assembly Dividend Distribution Proposal

No

No

No

Decision Date

Type of Cash Dividend Payment

Currency Unit

Stock Dividend

The Reason For Applying A Lower

Dividend Withholding Rate Than

The Current Rate In Calculating

Net Amount

18.10.2021

Payment In Advance

TRY

Will Not Be Paid

The current withholding tax rates for Group A and B shares, and for Group C shares, the rate in the Double Taxation Agreement are used.

Information Regarding How To

Calculate That Lower Dividend

Witholding Rate Than The Current

Rate

Group B shareholders, resident in Turkey, are full taxpayer companies. Therefore, the withholding rate was applied as 0 (zero) percent, and for Group C shares, the rate in the Double Taxation Agreement was applied.

Cash Dividend Payment Amount and Rates

Cash Dividend To Be Paid For

Cash Dividend To Be Paid For

Withholding

Cash Dividend To Be Paid For

Cash Dividend To Be Paid For

Share Group Info

Payment

Share With Par Value of 1 TL -

Share With Par Value of 1 TL -

Share With Par Value of 1 TL -

Share With Par Value of 1 TL -

Rate (%)

Gross (TL)

Gross (%)

Net (TL)

Net (%)

A Grubu, FROTO,

Payment

In

3,7700000

377

15

3,2045000

320,45

TRAOTOSN91H6

Advance

B Grubu, İşlem

Payment

Görmüyor,

In

3,7700000

377

0

3,7700000

377

TREFRTO00011

Advance

C Grubu, İşlem

Payment

Görmüyor,

In

3,7700000

377

5

3,5815000

358,15

TREFRTO00029

Advance

Dividend Dates

Payment

Proposed

Final

Payment Date

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payment In Advance

19.11.2021

23.11.2021

22.11.2021

  1. The date that the dividend will be paid and the share will start trading without dividend right (proposed).
  2. The date that the dividend will be paid and the share will start trading without dividend right (finalized).
  3. Date of entry to the accounts of the shareholders whose shares are traded on the stock exchange.
  4. Date of determination of the right holders of the type of shares traded on the stock exchange.

Amount and Rate of Cash Dividend Stock Dividend Payment

Share Group Info

Amount of Stock Dividend (TL)

Rate of Stock Dividend (%)

A Grubu, FROTO, TRAOTOSN91H6

0

0

B Grubu, İşlem Görmüyor, TREFRTO00011

0

0

C Grubu, İşlem Görmüyor, TREFRTO00029

0

0

Additional Explanations

On October 18, 2021 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş. Board of Directors has concluded the following decision for Extraordinary General Assembly approval;

  • TL 1.322.930.700,00 to be paid to shareholders as dividend in cash, out of TL 1.322.930.700,00 which is subject to distribution according to the records prepared in accordance with Tax Procedure Law, to be covered from extraordinary reserves, and out of TL 132.293.070,00 second rank legal reserve, will be covered from extraordinary reserves. In accordance with the financial statements prepared within the framework of Capital Markets Board regulations, out of TL 1.322.930.700,00 proposed to be paid as dividend in cash, TL 1.322.930.700,00 to be covered from extraordinary reserves; out of TL 132.293.070,00 second rank legal reserve, which will be allocated: TL 132.293.070,00 will be covered from extraordinary reserves.
  • Based on the calculations made in accordance with the tax regulations, TL 1.322.930.700,00 dividend to be distributed by paying gross Kr 377,00 (%377,00) and net Kr 320,45 (%320,45) for each share with a nominal value of 1-TL
  • To make the dividend distribution in accordance with the dematerialization regulations of Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (Central Registry Agency Corporation) starting from November 19, 2021.

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69 918 M 7 509 M 7 509 M
Net income 2021 6 114 M 657 M 657 M
Net Debt 2021 2 892 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,73x
Yield 2021 6,53%
Capitalization 58 041 M 6 231 M 6 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 165,40 TRY
Average target price 205,77 TRY
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün General Manager & Executive Director
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatma Füsun Akkal Bozok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.31.27%6 295
BYD COMPANY LIMITED34.35%79 834
STELLANTIS N.V.17.37%62 532
FERRARI N.V.-2.22%41 319
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.81%37 452
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.00%30 195