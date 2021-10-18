Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Information Document
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYİ A.Ş. INFORMATION DOCUMENT FOR THE 17 NOVEMBER 2021
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING
1. INVITATION TO THE 17 NOVEMBER 2021 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş.'s Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting will be held on November 17, 2021 Wednesday at 14:00 to review and resolve the agenda specified below at Company Headquarters located at "Akpınar Mahallesi, Hasan Basri Caddesi No:2, Sancaktepe / İstanbul (Tel: +90 216 564 71 00, Faks: +90 216 564 73 85)".
Profit Distribution Proposal and the Informative Document containing the necessary explanations for the agenda articles with compliance to the Capital Markets Board regulations will be made available for review of shareholders at Company Headquarters in Sancaktepe İstanbul, Kocaeli Gölcük Plant and Eskişehir Plant on the Company's corporate website at www.fordotosan.com.tr, Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) and in the Electronic General Meeting System of the Central Registry Agency (CRA) three weeks prior to the meeting.
Shareholders unable to attend the meeting in person, save for the rights and obligations of the ones participating electronically via the Electronic General Assembly System, shall prepare their proxy documents as per the attached sample forms, or shall obtain a proxy sample form from Yapı Kredi Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ș. (Yapı Kredi Plaza / Levent-Istanbul), our Company, or from the corporate website at www.fordotosan.com.trand shall submit to the Company the notarized proxy documents issued in accordance with the requirements of the Communiqué No. II-30.1, Use of Proxy Vote and Proxy Collection through Invitation, enacted on 24 December 2013 and published in Official Gazette No. 28861. A proxy document is not required from a proxy appointed electronically through the Electronic General Meeting System. The proxy documents which do not comply with the requirements of the aforementioned Communiqué, and the sample form attached hereto shall not be accepted, given our legal liability.
Shareholders intending to vote via the Electronic General Meeting System are requested to obtain information from the Central Registry Agency, our Company's website at www.fordotosan.com.tror from the Company Headquarters (Tel: 0 216 564 71 00) to ensure that they comply with the provisions of the by -laws for the Electronic Shareholders Meeting.
Pursuant to Paragraph 4 of Article 415 of Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 and Paragraph 1 of Article 30 of the Capital Markets Law, the right to attend the General Assembly and voting rights shall not be conditional on depositing the share certificates. Accordingly, shareholders participating in the General Assembly do not need to block their shares.
In accordance with the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698, detailed information regarding the processing of your personal data by our Company could be available on "Ford Otomotiv Sanayi Anonim Şirketi Policy on the Protection and Processing of Personel Data" which has been published at www.fordotosan.com.tr.
At the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, the voters shall use open voting system by raising hands, without prejudice to the provisions of electronic voting regarding the voting of each item on the agenda.
We would like to state that due to the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the world, the meeting will be held in accordance with the pandemic rules announced by official institutions, and that the new rules to be announced by the official institutions should be closely followed by our shareholders. In this case;
- Considering the pandemic conditions and the restrictions on group gathering in the relevant regulations of public authorities, specifically for this year guests will not be admitted to the extraordinary general assembly meeting hall other than the shareholders in order to protect public health.
Temperature of the guests will be checked at the entrance of the building / hall where the meeting is held.
During the entry to the meeting place and the during the meeting use of mask is required.
No food or beverage will be offered at the extraordinary general assembly meeting.
The press are invited to the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting.
Pursuant to the Capital Markets Law, shareholders holding registered shares that are traded on the stock exchange will not receive a separate registered invitation letter for the meeting.
It is submitted to the shareholders with due respect.
FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.
Board of Directors
Company Address: Akpınar Mah. Hasan Basri Cad. No:2 34885 Sancaktepe /İstanbul
Trade Registry and Number: İstanbul Ticaret Sicil Müdürlüğü / 73232
Mersis ID Number : 0649002036300014
2. ADDITIONAL EXPLANATIONS IN VIEW OF CMB REGULATIONS
The additional explanations required pursuant to Capital Markets Board (CMB) Corporate Governance Communiqué No. II-17.1, enacted 3 January 2014, are made in the related articles of the agenda below. Other mandatory general explanations are provided in this section.
2.1 Capital Structure and Voting Rights:
There is no privilege in Company's Articles of Incorporation regarding voting rights. Share group B and C have privilege for Board of Directors membership election.
The voting rights of our shareholders, are provided in the following table:
Share
Amount of
Percentage
Percentage
Shareholding Structure
of Share
Vote
of Vote
Group
Share (TL)
(% )
(% )
Koç Holding A.Ş.
B
135.631.304
38,65
13.563.130.447
38,65
Temel Ticaret ve Yatırım A.Ş.
B
2.355.885
0,67
235.588.500
0,67
Vehbi Koç Foundation
A
2.880.501
0,82
288.050.137
0,82
Koç Holding Pension and Assistance Foundation
A
3.259.202
0,93
325.920.232
0,93
Ford Deutschland Holding GmbH
C
143.997.037
41,04
14.399.703.676
41,04
Publicly Held
A
62.786.070
17,89
6.278.607.009
17,89
Total
350.910.000
100
35.091.000.000
100
2.2 Managerial and Operational Changes in Our Company or our Subsidiaries' which may
Significantly Affect the Activities of our Company:
There are no managerial or operational changes that has or that will substantially affect the Company's activities in the previous accounting period, or planned for the upcoming accounting periods.
2.3 Information regarding demands of shareholders for placing an article on the agenda:
No such request is made for the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting.
3. ANNOUNCEMENTS PERTAINING TO THE AGENDA ARTICLES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING DATED 14 NOVEMBER 2019
1. Opening and election of Chairmanship Panel,
Within the framework of the provisions of "Turkish Commercial Code (TCC) no. 6102" and "the Regulation of the Ministry of Commerce regarding Principles and Procedures of General Assembly Meetings of Joint Stock Companies and Representatives of the Ministry of Commerce to be Present in these Meetings" ("Regulation" or "General Assembly Regulation"), and General Assembly Principles Article 7, a Chairman shall be elected to chair the General Assembly meeting. Within the framework of the General Assembly Principles, at least one person will be appointed as Secretary. The Chairman may also appoint adequate number of vote-collectors.
2. Approval or approval with amendments or refusal of the Board of Directors' proposal on distributing dividend in 2021 from the extraordinary reserves, other reserves, legal reserves of the Company and determining the distribution date.
Approval or approval with amendments or refusal of the Board of Directors' proposal will be discussed
by taking into consideration, the Company's Dividend Distribution Policy, long-term strategy, investment
and financing policies, profitability and cash position. According to the Dividend Communiqué numbered II-19.1, TL 1.322.930.700,00 to be paid to shareholders as dividend in cash, out of TL 1.322.930.700,00
which is subject to distribution according to the records prepared in accordance with Tax Procedure Law, to be covered from extraordinary reserves , and out of TL 132.293.070,00 second rank legal reserve, will be covered from extraordinary reserves. In accordance with the financial statements prepared within the framework of Capital Markets Board regulations, out of TL 1.322.930.700,00 proposed to be paid as dividend in cash, TL 1.322.930.700,00 to be covered from extraordinary reserves; out of TL 132.293.070,00 second rank legal reserve, which will be allocated: TL 132.293.070,00 will be covered from extraordinary reserves. Based on the calculations made in accordance with the tax regulations, TL 1.322.930.700,00 dividend to be distributed by paying gross Kr 377,00 (%377,00) and net Kr 320,45 (%320,45) for each share with a nominal value of 1-TL. To make the dividend distribution in accordance with the dematerialization regulations of Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu A.Ş. (Central Registry Agency Corporation) starting from November19, 2021.
