Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Invitation

FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' INVITATION TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL
ASSEMBLY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DATED NOVEMBER 17, 2021
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş.'s Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting will be held on November 17, 2021 Wednesday at 14:00 to review and resolve the agenda specified below at Company Headquarters
located at "Akpınar Mahallesi, Hasan Basri Caddesi No:2, Sancaktepe / İstanbul (Tel: +90 216 564 71
00, Faks: +90 216 564 73 85)".
Profit Distribution Proposal and the Informative Document containing the necessary explanations for the agenda articles with compliance to the Capital Markets Board regulations will be made available for
review of shareholders at Company Headquarters in Sancaktepe İstanbul, Kocaeli Gölcük Plant and Eskişehir Plant on the Company's corporate website at www.fordotosan.com.tr, Public Disclosure
Platform (KAP) and in the Electronic General Meeting System of the Central Registry Agency (MKK) three weeks prior to the meeting.
Shareholders unable to attend the meeting in person, save for the rights and obligations of the ones participating electronically via the Electronic General Assembly System, shall prepare their proxy
documents as per the attached sample forms, or shall obtain a proxy sample form from Yapı Kredi
Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ș. (Yapı Kredi Plaza / Levent-Istanbul), our Company, or from the corporate website at www.fordotosan.com.trand shall submit to the Company the notarized proxy
documents issued in accordance with the requirements of the Communiqué No. II -30.1, Use of Proxy
Vote and Proxy Collection through Invitation, enacted on 24 December 2013 and published in Official Gazette No. 28861. A proxy document is not required from a proxy appointed electronically through the Electronic General Meeting System. The proxy documents which do not comply with the requirements of the aforementioned Communiqué, and the sample form attached hereto shall not be accepted, given our legal liability.
Shareholders intending to vote via the Electronic General Meeting System are requested to obtain information from the Central Registry Agency, our Company's website at www.fordotosan.com.tror from the Company Headquarters (Tel: 0 216 564 71 00) to ensure that they comply with the provisions of the by-laws for the Electronic Shareholders Meeting.
Pursuant to Paragraph 4 of Article 415 of Turkish CommercialCode No. 6102 and Paragraph 1 of Article 30 of the Capital Markets Law, the right to attend the General Assembly and voting rights shall not be conditional on depositing the share certificates. Accordingly, shareholders participating in the General Assembly do not need to block their shares.
In accordance with the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698, detailed information regarding the processing of your personaldata by our Company could be available on "Ford Otomotiv Sanayi Anonim
Şirketi Policy on the Protection and Processing of Personel Data" which has been published at
www.fordotosan.com.tr.
At the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, the voters shall use open voting system by raising hands, without prejudice to the provisions of electronic voting regarding the voting of each item on the agenda.
We would like to state that due to the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the world, the meeting will be held in accordance with the pandemic rules announced by official institutions, and that the new rules to be announced by the official institutions should be closely followed by our shareholders.
The press are invited to the General Assembly Meeting.
Pursuant to the Capital Markets Law, shareholders holding registered shares that are traded on the stock exchange will not receive a separate registered invitation letter for the meeting.
PROXY FORM
FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.
I hereby appoint ___________________________________ as my proxy authorized to represent me,
to vote and make proposals in line with the views I express herein below and sign the required papers at the Extraordinary General Assembly of FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş. that will convene on November 17th, 2021, Wednesday at 14:00 in Company Headquarters located at "Akpınar Mahallesi, Hasan Basri Caddesi No:2, Sancaktepe / İstanbul (Tel: +90 216 564 71 00, Faks: +90 216 564 73 85)".
The Attorney's(*):
Name Surname/ Trade Name:
TR ID Number/ Tax ID Number, Trade Register and Number and MERSIS ( Central Registration System ) Number:
(*) Foreign attorneys should submit the equivalent information mentioned above.
-
SCOPE OF REPRESENTATIVE POWER
The scope of representative power should be defined after choosing one of the options (a), (b) or
(c) in the following sections 1 and 2.
1. About the agenda items of General Assembly ;
a) The attorney is authorized to vote according to his/her opinion. b) The attorney is authorized to vote in accordance with the company management
c) The attorney is authorized to vote in accordance with the following instructions stated in the table.
Instructions:
In the event that the shareholder chooses option (c), the shareholder should mark "Accept" or "Reject" box and if the shareholder marks the "Reject" box, then he/she should write the dissenting opinion to be noted down in the minutes of the general assembly.
|
Agenda Items (*)
|
Accept
|
Reject
|
Dissenting Opinion
1.Opening and election of Chairmanship Panel.
2.Approval or approval with amendments or refusal of the Board of Directors' proposal on distributing dividend in 20 21 from the extraordinary reserves of the Company and determining the distribution date.
3.Wishes.
(*) No voting on the informative items.
If the minority has another draft resolution, necessary arrangements should be made to enable them to vote by proxy.
|
2. Special instructions related to other issues that may come up during General
|
Assembly
|
meeting and especially to the use of minority rights:
|
|
a) The attorney is authorized to vote according to his/her opinion.
|
|
b) The attorney is not authorized to vote in these matters.
|
c) The attorney is authorized to vote for agenda items in accordance with the following instructions.
SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS; Special instructions (if any) to be given by the shareholder to the attorney are stated herein.
-
The shareholder specifies the shares to be represented by the attorney by choosing one of the following.
1. I hereby confirm that the attorney represents the shares specified in detail as follows.
-
Order and Serial :*
-
Number / Group :**
-
Amount-NominalValue :
ç) Share with privileged voting rights or not :
-
Bearer-Registered :*
-
Ratio of the total shares/voting rights of the shareholder :
-
Such information is not required for the shares which are dematerialized.
-
For the dematerialized shares, information related to the group (if any) will be given instead of number.
2. I hereby confirm that the attorney represents all my shares on the list, prepared by MKK (Central Registry Agency) the day before the Meeting, concerning the shareholders who could attend the
General Assembly Meeting.
NAME SURNAME OR TITLE OF THE SHAREHOLDER (*)
TR ID Number/ Tax ID Number, Trade Register and Number and MERSIS (Central Registration System) Number:
Address:
(*) Foreign shareholders shall submit the equivalent information mentioned above.
