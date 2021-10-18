Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Invitation

FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' INVITATION TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

ASSEMBLY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DATED NOVEMBER 17, 2021

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş.'s Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting will be held on November 17, 2021 Wednesday at 14:00 to review and resolve the agenda specified below at Company Headquarters

located at "Akpınar Mahallesi, Hasan Basri Caddesi No:2, Sancaktepe / İstanbul (Tel: +90 216 564 71

00, Faks: +90 216 564 73 85)".

Profit Distribution Proposal and the Informative Document containing the necessary explanations for the agenda articles with compliance to the Capital Markets Board regulations will be made available for

review of shareholders at Company Headquarters in Sancaktepe İstanbul, Kocaeli Gölcük Plant and Eskişehir Plant on the Company's corporate website at www.fordotosan.com.tr, Public Disclosure

Platform (KAP) and in the Electronic General Meeting System of the Central Registry Agency (MKK) three weeks prior to the meeting.

Shareholders unable to attend the meeting in person, save for the rights and obligations of the ones participating electronically via the Electronic General Assembly System, shall prepare their proxy

documents as per the attached sample forms, or shall obtain a proxy sample form from Yapı Kredi

Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ș. (Yapı Kredi Plaza / Levent-Istanbul), our Company, or from the corporate website at www.fordotosan.com.trand shall submit to the Company the notarized proxy

documents issued in accordance with the requirements of the Communiqué No. II -30.1, Use of Proxy

Vote and Proxy Collection through Invitation, enacted on 24 December 2013 and published in Official Gazette No. 28861. A proxy document is not required from a proxy appointed electronically through the Electronic General Meeting System. The proxy documents which do not comply with the requirements of the aforementioned Communiqué, and the sample form attached hereto shall not be accepted, given our legal liability.

Shareholders intending to vote via the Electronic General Meeting System are requested to obtain information from the Central Registry Agency, our Company's website at www.fordotosan.com.tror from the Company Headquarters (Tel: 0 216 564 71 00) to ensure that they comply with the provisions of the by-laws for the Electronic Shareholders Meeting.

Pursuant to Paragraph 4 of Article 415 of Turkish CommercialCode No. 6102 and Paragraph 1 of Article 30 of the Capital Markets Law, the right to attend the General Assembly and voting rights shall not be conditional on depositing the share certificates. Accordingly, shareholders participating in the General Assembly do not need to block their shares.

In accordance with the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698, detailed information regarding the processing of your personaldata by our Company could be available on "Ford Otomotiv Sanayi Anonim

Şirketi Policy on the Protection and Processing of Personel Data" which has been published at

www.fordotosan.com.tr.

At the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, the voters shall use open voting system by raising hands, without prejudice to the provisions of electronic voting regarding the voting of each item on the agenda.

We would like to state that due to the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the world, the meeting will be held in accordance with the pandemic rules announced by official institutions, and that the new rules to be announced by the official institutions should be closely followed by our shareholders.

The press are invited to the General Assembly Meeting.

Pursuant to the Capital Markets Law, shareholders holding registered shares that are traded on the stock exchange will not receive a separate registered invitation letter for the meeting.

