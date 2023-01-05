Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - December 2022
DECEMBER 2022
Production and Export sales units shared with AMA
Production (Türkiye)
Export (Türkiye)
Vehicle Type
December 2022
December YTD 2022
December 2022
December YTD 2022
Passenger Vehicle
198
3,910
74
2,623
Minibus
3,581
46,509
3,379
35,855
Van
26,496
307,089
22,463
252,002
Truck and Trailer
1,739
16,519
664
7,348
Total
32,014
374,027
26,580
297,828
AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 12:37:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Sales 2022
166 B
8 844 M
8 844 M
Net income 2022
15 396 M
821 M
821 M
Net Debt 2022
23 126 M
1 234 M
1 234 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,7x
Yield 2022
4,31%
Capitalization
180 B
9 577 M
9 577 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,22x
EV / Sales 2023
0,90x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
511,60 TRY
Average target price
497,35 TRY
Spread / Average Target
-2,78%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.