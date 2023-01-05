Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-01-03
511.60 TRY   -2.81%
01/02Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - December 2022
PU
2022Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production units shared with ACAROM - November 2022
PU
2022Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - November 2022
PU
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - December 2022

01/05/2023 | 07:38am EST
DECEMBER 2022

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA

Production (Türkiye)

Export (Türkiye)

Vehicle Type

December 2022

December YTD 2022

December 2022

December YTD 2022

Passenger Vehicle

198

3,910

74

2,623

Minibus

3,581

46,509

3,379

35,855

Van

26,496

307,089

22,463

252,002

Truck and Trailer

1,739

16,519

664

7,348

Total

32,014

374,027

26,580

297,828

AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 12:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 166 B 8 844 M 8 844 M
Net income 2022 15 396 M 821 M 821 M
Net Debt 2022 23 126 M 1 234 M 1 234 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 180 B 9 577 M 9 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 511,60 TRY
Average target price 497,35 TRY
Spread / Average Target -2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün Manager-Body Construction Area
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Güven Özyurt Assistant General Manager-Operations
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
