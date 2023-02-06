Advanced search
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-02-02
535.00 TRY   +5.11%
02/01Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - January 2023
PU
02/01Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with TAİD - January 2023
PU
01/17Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : AMA 12M22 Export Announcement
PU
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - January 2023

02/06/2023 | 01:30pm EST
JANUARY 2023

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA

Production (Turkiye)

Export (Turkiye)

Vehicle Type

January 2023

January 2023

Passenger Vehicle

73

0

Minibus

4,334

3,212

Van

27,924

20,603

Truck and Trailer

1,660

459

Total

33,991

24,274

AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 18:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
