Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - January 2023

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA
Production (Turkiye)
Export (Turkiye)
Vehicle Type
January 2023
January 2023
Passenger Vehicle
73
0
Minibus
4,334
3,212
Van
27,924
20,603
Truck and Trailer
1,660
459
Total
33,991
24,274
AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association
