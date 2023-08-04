JULY 2023
Production and Export sales units shared with AMA
Production (Türkiye)
Export (Türkiye)
Vehicle Type
July 2023
July YTD 2023
July 2023
July YTD 2023
Passenger Vehicle
270
1,370
-
-
Minibus
4,907
33,731
3,451
24,033
Van
30,167
203,080
22,594
156,265
Truck and Trailer
1,689
12,037
733
4,175
Total
37,033
250,218
26,778
184,473
AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association
Public
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 13:24:55 UTC.