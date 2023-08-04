JULY 2023

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA

Production (Türkiye)

Export (Türkiye)

Vehicle Type

July 2023

July YTD 2023

July 2023

July YTD 2023

Passenger Vehicle

270

1,370

-

-

Minibus

4,907

33,731

3,451

24,033

Van

30,167

203,080

22,594

156,265

Truck and Trailer

1,689

12,037

733

4,175

Total

37,033

250,218

26,778

184,473

AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association

