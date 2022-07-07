Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - June 2022
JUNE 2022
Production and Export sales units shared with AMA
Production
Export
Vehicle Type
June 2022
June YTD 2022
June 2022
June YTD 2022
Passenger Vehicle
396
2,834
72
1,842
Minibus
4,518
25,109
3,044
18,372
Van
29,064
155,426
20,926
125,825
Truck and Trailer
1,364
7,835
669
3,215
Total
35,342
191,204
24,711
149,254
AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:53:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
