    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-05
264.30 TRY   +3.16%
01:54pFORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - June 2022
PU
07/01FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Retail Sales Units Shared with TAİD - June 2022
PU
07/01FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - June 2022
PU
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - June 2022

07/07/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
JUNE 2022

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA

Production

Export

Vehicle Type

June 2022

June YTD 2022

June 2022

June YTD 2022

Passenger Vehicle

396

2,834

72

1,842

Minibus

4,518

25,109

3,044

18,372

Van

29,064

155,426

20,926

125,825

Truck and Trailer

1,364

7,835

669

3,215

Total

35,342

191,204

24,711

149,254

AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 131 B 7 630 M 7 630 M
Net income 2022 11 655 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2022 15 982 M 928 M 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,19x
Yield 2022 7,21%
Capitalization 92 746 M 5 386 M 5 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 264,30 TRY
Average target price 364,55 TRY
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün Manager-Body Construction Area
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Güven Özyurt Assistant General Manager-Operations
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.11.00%5 386
BYD COMPANY LIMITED19.05%134 987
STELLANTIS N.V.-32.85%35 861
FERRARI N.V.-26.66%34 708
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD16.21%32 982
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.87%29 417