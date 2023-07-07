JUNE 2023
Production and Export sales units shared with AMA
Production (Türkiye)
Export (Türkiye)
Vehicle Type
June 2023
June YTD 2023
June 2023
June YTD 2023
Passenger Vehicle
202
1,100
-
-
Minibus
4,479
28,814
3,160
20,582
Van
28,587
172,881
22,480
133,671
Truck and Trailer
1,542
10,404
473
3,442
Total
34,810
213,199
26,113
157,695
AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association
Public
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 10:28:07 UTC.