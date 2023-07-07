JUNE 2023

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA

Production (Türkiye)

Export (Türkiye)

Vehicle Type

June 2023

June YTD 2023

June 2023

June YTD 2023

Passenger Vehicle

202

1,100

-

-

Minibus

4,479

28,814

3,160

20,582

Van

28,587

172,881

22,480

133,671

Truck and Trailer

1,542

10,404

473

3,442

Total

34,810

213,199

26,113

157,695

AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association

