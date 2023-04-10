Advanced search
    FROTO

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-04-06
601.30 TRY   -1.26%
07:06aFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - March 2023
PU
04/07Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production units shared with ACAROM - March 2023
PU
04/03Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - March 2023
PU
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - March 2023

04/10/2023
MARCH 2023

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA

Production (Türkiye)

Export (Türkiye)

Vehicle Type

March 2023

March YTD 2023

March 2023

March YTD 2023

Passenger Vehicle

263

490

-

-

Minibus

5,540

14,756

4,138

11,084

Van

34,699

92,318

26,833

70,755

Truck and Trailer

1,998

5,327

732

1,810

Total

42,500

112,891

31,703

83,649

AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 11:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
