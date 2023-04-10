Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - March 2023
MARCH 2023
Production and Export sales units shared with AMA
Production (Türkiye)
Export (Türkiye)
Vehicle Type
March 2023
March YTD 2023
March 2023
March YTD 2023
Passenger Vehicle
263
490
-
-
Minibus
5,540
14,756
4,138
11,084
Van
34,699
92,318
26,833
70,755
Truck and Trailer
1,998
5,327
732
1,810
Total
42,500
112,891
31,703
83,649
AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 11:05:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
