Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - November 2022
NOVEMBER 2022
Production and Export sales units shared with AMA
Production (Türkiye)
Export (Türkiye)
Vehicle Type
November 2022
November YTD 2022
November 2022
November YTD 2022
Passenger Vehicle
40
3,712
10
2,549
Minibus
3,543
42,928
2,636
32,476
Van
25,849
280,593
19,290
229,539
Truck and Trailer
1,622
14,780
644
6,684
Total
31,054
342,013
22,580
271,248
AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 20:41:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Sales 2022
162 B
8 712 M
8 712 M
Net income 2022
15 060 M
808 M
808 M
Net Debt 2022
22 634 M
1 214 M
1 214 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,1x
Yield 2022
4,98%
Capitalization
150 B
8 022 M
8 022 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,06x
EV / Sales 2023
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
441,00 TRY
Average target price
451,85 TRY
Spread / Average Target
2,46%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.