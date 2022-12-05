Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-12-01
441.00 TRY   -1.03%
03:42pFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - November 2022
PU
12/01Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - November 2022
PU
12/01Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with TAİD - November 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - November 2022

12/05/2022 | 03:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOVEMBER 2022

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA

Production (Türkiye)

Export (Türkiye)

Vehicle Type

November 2022

November YTD 2022

November 2022

November YTD 2022

Passenger Vehicle

40

3,712

10

2,549

Minibus

3,543

42,928

2,636

32,476

Van

25,849

280,593

19,290

229,539

Truck and Trailer

1,622

14,780

644

6,684

Total

31,054

342,013

22,580

271,248

AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 20:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 162 B 8 712 M 8 712 M
Net income 2022 15 060 M 808 M 808 M
Net Debt 2022 22 634 M 1 214 M 1 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,98%
Capitalization 150 B 8 022 M 8 022 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 441,00 TRY
Average target price 451,85 TRY
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün Manager-Body Construction Area
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Güven Özyurt Assistant General Manager-Operations
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.85.22%8 305
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-28.21%94 489
STELLANTIS N.V.-12.49%49 199
FERRARI N.V.-12.46%41 258
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD18.71%32 704
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-27.00%24 663