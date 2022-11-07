Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
  News
  Summary
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-11-03
360.00 TRY   +1.64%
11/02Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/02Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 9M Earnings Announcement
PU
11/01Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with TAİD - October 2022
PU
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - October 2022

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
OCTOBER 2022

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA

Production (Türkiye)

Export (Türkiye)

Vehicle Type

October 2022

October YTD 2022

October 2022

October YTD 2022

Passenger Vehicle

50

3,672

15

2,539

Minibus

3,300

39,385

2,926

29,840

Van

30,144

254,744

25,331

210,249

Truck and Trailer

1,626

13,158

515

6,040

Total

35,120

310,959

28,787

248,668

AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 160 B 8 575 M 8 575 M
Net income 2022 15 377 M 826 M 826 M
Net Debt 2022 21 025 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,01x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 126 B 6 786 M 6 786 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 360,00 TRY
Average target price 440,15 TRY
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün Manager-Body Construction Area
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Güven Özyurt Assistant General Manager-Operations
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.51.20%6 786
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-26.11%98 068
STELLANTIS N.V.-18.71%43 206
FERRARI N.V.-23.04%36 291
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD24.28%33 973
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-29.71%23 205