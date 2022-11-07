Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - October 2022
OCTOBER 2022
Production and Export sales units shared with AMA
Production (Türkiye)
Export (Türkiye)
Vehicle Type
October 2022
October YTD 2022
October 2022
October YTD 2022
Passenger Vehicle
50
3,672
15
2,539
Minibus
3,300
39,385
2,926
29,840
Van
30,144
254,744
25,331
210,249
Truck and Trailer
1,626
13,158
515
6,040
Total
35,120
310,959
28,787
248,668
AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
