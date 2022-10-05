Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-03
346.50 TRY   +0.84%
12:32pFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - September 2022
PU
03:12aFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with TAİD - September 2022
PU
03:12aFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - September 2022

10/05/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEPTEMBER 2022

Production and Export sales units shared with AMA

Production

Export

Vehicle Type

September 2022

September YTD 2022

September 2022

September YTD 2022

Passenger Vehicle

302

3,622

400

2,524

Minibus

3,779

36,085

2,638

26,914

Van

28,924

224,600

23,129

184,918

Truck and Trailer

1,431

11,520

937

5,525

Total

34,436

275,827

27,104

219,881

AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 16:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
12:32pFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - September 2022
PU
03:12aFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with TAİD - September 2022
PU
03:12aFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - September 2022
PU
09/05Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - August 2022
PU
09/02Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - August 2022
PU
09/02Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with TAİD - August 2022
PU
08/04Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - July 2022
PU
08/01Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with TAİD - July 2022
PU
08/01Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - July 2022
PU
07/28Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 6M Earnings Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 153 B 8 235 M 8 235 M
Net income 2022 14 465 M 779 M 779 M
Net Debt 2022 20 365 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 6,07%
Capitalization 122 B 6 547 M 6 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 346,50 TRY
Average target price 415,02 TRY
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün Manager-Body Construction Area
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Güven Özyurt Assistant General Manager-Operations
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.45.53%6 547
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-27.98%90 890
STELLANTIS N.V.-22.51%41 408
FERRARI N.V.-25.13%35 349
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD17.02%32 261
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.68%23 128