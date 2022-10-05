Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - September 2022
SEPTEMBER 2022
Production and Export sales units shared with AMA
Production
Export
Vehicle Type
September 2022
September YTD 2022
September 2022
September YTD 2022
Passenger Vehicle
302
3,622
400
2,524
Minibus
3,779
36,085
2,638
26,914
Van
28,924
224,600
23,129
184,918
Truck and Trailer
1,431
11,520
937
5,525
Total
34,436
275,827
27,104
219,881
AMA: Automotive Manufacturers Association
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 16:31:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
