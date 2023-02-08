Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production units shared with ACAROM - January 2023
JANUARY 2023
Production units shared with ACAROM
Production (Romania)
Vehicle Type
January 2023
Passenger Vehicle
12,246
ACAROM: Romania Automotive Manufacturers Association
Sales 2022
164 B
8 710 M
8 710 M
Net income 2022
14 996 M
796 M
796 M
Net Debt 2022
24 275 M
1 289 M
1 289 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,7x
Yield 2022
4,15%
Capitalization
172 B
9 142 M
9 142 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,20x
EV / Sales 2023
0,84x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
20,3%
