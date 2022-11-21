Advanced search
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-11-17
425.60 TRY   +6.08%
03:09aFord Otomotiv Sanayi : Production units shared with ACAROM - July-October 2022
11/07Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - October 2022
11/07Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production and Export sales units shared with AMA - October 2022
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production units shared with ACAROM - July-October 2022

11/21/2022 | 03:09am EST
JULY- OCTOBER 2022

Production units shared with ACAROM

Production (Romania)

Vehicle Type

July-August 2022

September 2022

October 2022

Passenger Vehicle

27,481

21,003

14,511

ACAROM: Romania Automotive Manufacturers Association

Herkese Açık-Public

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
11/02Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/02Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/02Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : 2022 9M Earnings Announcement
PU
11/01Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with TAİD - October 2022
PU
10/20Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Agenda
PU
10/20Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Invitation
PU
10/20Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Extraordinary General Assembly Information Document
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 162 B 8 721 M 8 721 M
Net income 2022 14 879 M 799 M 799 M
Net Debt 2022 25 766 M 1 384 M 1 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 6,38%
Capitalization 149 B 8 021 M 8 021 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 425,60 TRY
Average target price 451,85 TRY
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haydar Yenigün Manager-Body Construction Area
Ismail Oguz Toprakoglu CFO, Assistant GM-Accounting & Finance
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Güven Özyurt Assistant General Manager-Operations
Leonard Martin Meany Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.78.75%8 021
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-30.76%90 570
STELLANTIS N.V.-13.64%47 984
FERRARI N.V.-16.42%39 408
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD19.14%32 757
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.15%23 266