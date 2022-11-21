Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production units shared with ACAROM - July-October 2022
JULY- OCTOBER 2022
Production units shared with ACAROM
Production (Romania)
Vehicle Type
July-August 2022
September 2022
October 2022
Passenger Vehicle
27,481
21,003
14,511
ACAROM: Romania Automotive Manufacturers Association
Sales 2022
162 B
8 721 M
8 721 M
Net income 2022
14 879 M
799 M
799 M
Net Debt 2022
25 766 M
1 384 M
1 384 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,4x
Yield 2022
6,38%
Capitalization
149 B
8 021 M
8 021 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,08x
EV / Sales 2023
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
20,3%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
425,60 TRY
Average target price
451,85 TRY
Spread / Average Target
6,17%
