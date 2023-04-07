Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production units shared with ACAROM - March 2023
MARCH 2023
Production units shared with ACAROM
Production (Romania)
Vehicle Type
March 2023
March YTD 2023
Passenger Vehicle
19,818
49,470
ACAROM: Romania Automotive Manufacturers Association
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Sales 2023
292 B
15 156 M
15 156 M
Net income 2023
24 295 M
1 262 M
1 262 M
Net Debt 2023
35 926 M
1 865 M
1 865 M
P/E ratio 2023
8,15x
Yield 2023
4,60%
Capitalization
214 B
11 096 M
11 096 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,86x
EV / Sales 2024
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
20,3%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
609,00 TRY
Average target price
602,20 TRY
Spread / Average Target
-1,12%
