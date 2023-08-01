July 2023

PC - LCV - MCV sales shared with ADA

Retail Sales

July 2023

July YTD 2023

PC

2,114

15,989

Ford

LCV

6,687

30,831

MCV

2,855

15,639

Total

11,656

62,459

Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers

YTD: Year-to-date

PC: Passenger Vehicle , LCV: Light Commercial Vehicle , MCV: Medium Commercial Vehicle

ADA: Automotive Distributers' Association

