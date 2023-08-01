July 2023
PC - LCV - MCV sales shared with ADA
Retail Sales
July 2023
July YTD 2023
PC
2,114
15,989
Ford
LCV
6,687
30,831
MCV
2,855
15,639
Total
11,656
62,459
Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers
YTD: Year-to-date
PC: Passenger Vehicle , LCV: Light Commercial Vehicle , MCV: Medium Commercial Vehicle
ADA: Automotive Distributers' Association
