Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Retail Sales Units Shared with ADA - November 2022
NOVEMBER 2022
PC - LCV - MCV sales shared with ADA
Retail Sales
November 2022
November YTD 2022
PC
796
9,279
Ford
LCV
5,590
32,015
MCV
2,697
24,219
Total
9,083
65,513
Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers
YTD: Year-to-date
PC: Passenger Vehicle , LCV: Light Commercial Vehicle , MCV: Medium Commercial Vehicle
ADA: Automotive Distributers' Association
Disclaimer
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 11:03:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Sales 2022
162 B
8 718 M
8 718 M
Net income 2022
15 060 M
809 M
809 M
Net Debt 2022
22 634 M
1 215 M
1 215 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,1x
Yield 2022
4,94%
Capitalization
156 B
8 382 M
8 382 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,10x
EV / Sales 2023
0,84x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
20,3%
Chart FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
444,90 TRY
Average target price
451,85 TRY
Spread / Average Target
1,56%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.