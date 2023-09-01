AUGUST 2023

Truck sales shared with TAİD

Retail Sales

August 2023

August YTD 2023

Ford Trucks

Truck

831

7,247

Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers

YTD: Year-to-date

TAİD: Heavy Commercial Vehicles Association

Public

