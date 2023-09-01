AUGUST 2023
Truck sales shared with TAİD
Retail Sales
August 2023
August YTD 2023
Ford Trucks
Truck
831
7,247
Retail Sales: Number of vehicles invoiced by the dealers to the end customers
YTD: Year-to-date
TAİD: Heavy Commercial Vehicles Association
Public
