  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FROTO   TRAOTOSN91H6

FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.

(FROTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-02-07
460.90 TRY   -6.05%
PU
PU
PU
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Sustainability Principles Compliance Statement

02/15/2023
SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

Ford Otosan follows the best practices in sustainability, including those specified in the Capital Markets Board's (CMB) Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework and works to align its activities with the widely accepted best practices in this field. Several topics that Ford Otosan manages as part of its sustainability efforts are already in compliance with the Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework, introduced by the CMB in 2020. Accordingly, Ford Otosan is in compliance with the majority of the non-mandatory Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework that the CMB has issued on a "comply or explain" basis. Due to the challenges in implementing some of the principles, uncertainties in the national and international arena, certain principles not fully aligning with the current structure of the company, and the fact that some compliance principles will be determined based on the findings of ongoing studies, full compliance with all principles has not yet been achieved. The materiality analysis was revised in 2021 in light of the recent developments in sustainability and stakeholder expectations to drive the company's success in this field and the key findings of this analysis were disclosed to the public and the long-term goals were announced in 2022. Ford Otosan's sustainability practices that comply with those stated in the CMB's Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework are described in detail in the Sustainability section of the Annual Report. Information regarding some of the key principles that currently lack full compliance is provided below. The company monitors the impact on environmental and social risk management due to lack of full compliance with the non-mandatory principles and considers such impact in its sustainability-related work.

  • A procedure has been started to enable the Board of Directors to pass a resolution regarding all policies. The Board of Directors has already approved the Human Rights, Ethics, Dividend Distribution, Disclosure, Protection and Processing of Personal Data, Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct, Remuneration, Competition Law Compliance, Anti-bribery and Anti-corruption, Gift and Entertainment, Compliance, Sanctions and Export Controls, Conflict Minerals, Supply Chain Compliance, Donation and Sponsorship, Information Security, Diversity, and Water policies. The process is ongoing for the Board Diversity, Environment and Energy, Quality and Occupational Health and Safety, and Community Investment policies, will be disclosed publicly upon completion.
  • Ford Otosan has been following key ESG Performance Indicators since 2011, and the set of indicators is reviewed in line with the latest trends and expectations by researching best local and international practices. Accordingly, the changes over the last three years are included in the data sets. However, the disclosed indicators do not include any local or international industry benchmarks yet.
  • In 2022, Ford Otosan completed the works on expanding the scope of the assurances provided by independent third parties in terms of indicators to improve the reliability of the sustainability data it discloses. The environmental and social data has been assured by independent third parties.
  • Ford Otosan partially discloses how it manages operational environmental, social, and governance issues across the value chain and how it integrates its dealers, suppliers, and customers into its strategies. The company has plans to provide more detailed information on this matter in future reporting.

Herkese Açık-Public

  • In the reporting period, there were no accumulated or purchased carbon credits. At Ford Otosan, we strive to reduce our carbon footprint through R&D activities as well as projects implemented in the plants. Our goal is to reduce the impact of climate change by minimizing our carbon footprint and to promote safe and sustainable production and consumption. The details of the projects carried out for this purpose and the shift toward zero-emission products in our product range are described in the "Shift to Low Carbon Economy and Climate Risks" and the "Clean Technologies and Sustainable Products" sections of the Annual Report.

COMPLIANCE STATUS

DISCLOSURE

KAP ŞABLON

Relevant Section of 2022

RECOMMENDATIONS &

RELATED

Annual Report, Page Number

REMARKS FOR FORD OTOSAN,

REPORT/LINK

YES

NO

PARTIAL

N/A

POSSIBLE RESPONSES

A - General Principles

A1. Strategy, Policy and

Goals

The Board of Directors

The Board of Directors manages

https://www.fordoto

should determine ESG-

the sustainability efforts at Ford

san.com.tr/en/media

priority issues, risks and

Otosan in line with the company

A1.1

X

/press-kits/ford-

opportunities, and form

strategy of "Future Now"

otosan-commits-to-

relevant ESG policies in

approved by the Board and

long-term-

Sustainability Reporting,

accordance with them.

disclosed to the public.

sustainability-goals-

page 110

with-its-future-now-

vision

Should determine a

More information regarding

https://www.fordoto

Corporation Strategy in

sustainability and relevant policies

compliance with ESG

X

under Ford Otosan's strategy of

san.com.tr/en/sustai

nability/sustainability

policies, risks and

"Future Now" is available on the

-policies

opportunities.

corporate website.

In line with its 2050 net zero

target, Ford Otosan aims to sell

only zero-emission passenger

vehicles by 2030, only zero-

emission light and medium

commercial vehicles by 2035, and

only zero-emission heavy

https://www.fordoto

commercial vehicles by 2040. The

san.com.tr/en/media

company also aims to achieve

Should determine and

/press-kits/ford-

carbon neutrality in its production

publicly disclose its short-

X

otosan-commits-to-

Material Sustainability Issues,

and long-term goals in

sites and the R&D center by 2030,

long-term-

page 110

A1.2

line with its ESG policies.

in more than 300 suppliers by

sustainability-goals-

2035 and in logistics operations by

with-its-future-now-

2035.

vision

Ford Otosan aims to increase the

female employment ratio in all

management positions to 50% by

2030.

A2.

Implementation/Monitor

ing

Herkese Açık-Public

Ford Otosan, focusing on

managing its sustainability efforts

to the maximum, reports the

https://www.fordoto

progress regarding its "Future

san.com.tr/en/invest

Now" strategy and material issues

to the Board of Directors through

ors/financial-

statements/annual-

the Corporate Governance

reports

Committee as part of its

"SustainabilityPrinciples

https://www.fordoto

Compliance" reporting.

san.com.tr/en/media

A2.1

Should appoint and

Climate-related risks and

/press-kits/ford-

publicly disclose its

otosan-commits-to-

opportunities, which are

committees/units in

X

long-term-

monitored and managed under

charge of implementation

sustainability-goals-

the Carbon Transformation

of ESG policies.

with-its-future-now-

Program, are also regularly

vision

reported to the Risk Committee

under the Board of Directors.

https://www.fordoto

Sustainability Management,

san.com.tr/en/invest

Sustainability Department under

page 112

ors/announcements/

the Corporate Communications

material-disclosures

Lead, who reports to the Ford

(26 Aug 2022)

Otosan Lead, is responsible for

implementing the strategy and

coordination with different units

within the organization.

Committees/units in

charge should report the

activities carried out

under the policies to the

The Board of Directors is advised

https://www.fordoto

Board of Directors at least

about the Sustainability Principles

once a year and in any

Compliance efforts through the

san.com.tr/en/invest

X

ors/financial-

case, within the

Corporate Governance Committee

maximum periods of time

and the Determination and

statements/annual-

reports

stipulated for disclosure

Management of Risk Committee.

of annual reports in the

regulations of the Board

pertaining thereto.

With the issue of combating

climate crisis gaining prominence

for the stakeholders and European

Should formulate and

Green Deal, Ford Otosan has set

its target as achieving net zero

publicly disclose the

https://www.fordoto

A2.2

emissions by 2050. A company-

implementation and

san.com.tr/en/invest

wide Carbon Transformation

Environment, Human

action plans in line with

X

ors/financial-

Program was launched to draw a

Resources, page 113-121

the short- and long-term

statements/annual-

roadmap and define action plans

goals determined as

reports

for transitioning to a lowcarbon

above.

economy, which will be needed to

achieve this goal. In addition,

targets on diversity, waste and

water were shared publicly.

Environmental Performance

Ford Otosan has been following

Indicators, page 116

key ESG Performance Indicators

Environmental Impact

for over a decade, and the set of

Should determine ESG

Associated with Operations,

indicators is reviewed annually in

https://www.fordoto

A2.3

Key Performance

page 117

line with the latest trends and

san.com.tr/en/invest

Indicators (KPIs) and

X

expectations by researching best

ors/financial-

declare them

Managing Water Risks, Waste

local and international practices.

statements/annual-

comparatively on an

Management, page 117-118

Accordingly, the changes in the

reports

annual basis.

disclosed indicators over the last

Human Resources, page 119

three years are included in the

data sets.

Occupational Health and

Safety, page 122

Herkese Açık-Public

Should declare innovation

Innovation activities to improve

https://www.fordoto

activities aimed to

the sustainability performance of

san.com.tr/en/invest

improve the sustainability

business processes or products

A2.4

X

ors/financial-

Sustainability, page 110-125

performance in relation

and services are disclosed to the

statements/annual-

with business processes

public through sustainability and

reports

or products and services.

annual reports.

A3. Reporting

Should report and

publicly disclose its

Ford Otosan reports and publicly

sustainability

https://www.fordoto

discloses its sustainability

A3.1

performance, goals and

san.com.tr/en/invest

X

performance, targets and actions

Sustainability Reporting, page

actions at least once a

at least once a year. Information

ors/financial-

110

year. Should provide

statements/annual-

on sustainability activities is

information about its

reports

provided within the annual report.

sustainability activities

within its annual report.

Should provide

information as to with

Ford Otosan provides information

https://www.fordoto

which of the United

on how all of its sustainability

san.com.tr/en/invest

Sustainability Reporting, page

A3.2

Nations (UN) 2030

X

activities relate to which UN 2030

ors/financial-

110

Sustainability

Sustainable Development Goals

statements/annual-

Development Goals its

within the annual report.

reports

activities are related.

Should disclose

information about

Ford Otosan provides information

https://www.fordoto

A3.3

lawsuits filed and/or

regarding the lawsuits filed and/or

san.com.tr/en/invest

Material Developments

completed against it in

X

concluded against environmental,

ors/financial-

Regarding Company

environmental, social and

social and corporate governance

statements/annual-

Operations, page 169

corporate governance

issues within the annual report.

reports

issues.

A4. Verification

If verified by independent

third parties

A4.1

(independent

https://www.fordoto

sustainability assurance

All ESG performance

san.com.tr/en/invest

Sustainability Principles

providers), it should

X

measurements that Ford Otosan

ors/financial-

Compliance Declaration, page

disclose its sustainability

discloses to the public are assured

performance measures,

by an independent third party.

statements/annual-

147

reports

and should endeavor to

increase said verification

actions.

B. Environmental

Principles

Ford Otosan manages all its

products and services within the

framework of the ISO 14001:2015

Should declare its policies

Environmental Management

and practices, action

System. All its facilities are ISO

https://www.fordoto

Environmental Impact

plans, and environmental

14001 certified. Environmental

san.com.tr/en/corpor

B1

X

Associated with Operations,

management systems

management policy, ISO 14001

ate/about-ford-

page 117

(known as ISO 14001

environmental management

otosan/certificates

standard) and programs.

system certificate, and other

certifications confirming

compliance with environmental

laws and other applicable

Herkese Açık-Public

regulations are also disclosed on

the corporate website.

Should disclose

limitations to the

environmental report

https://www.fordoto

B2

that will be prepared

san.com.tr/en/invest

under the Sustainability

X

Sustainability Reporting, page

Principles, reporting

ors/financial-

110

statements/annual-

period, reporting date,

reports

data collection process

and restrictions in

reporting conditions.

https://www.fordoto

san.com.tr/en/invest

Sustainability Management,

B3

Provided in A2.1.

X

ors/financial-

page 112

statements/annual-

reports

Should disclose the

Ford Otosan discloses the

https://www.fordoto

incentives it offers for

incentives it offers for managing

san.com.tr/en/invest

Ford Otosan 2022 CDP

management of

X

the environmental issues,

ors/financial-

Climate Change Report, page

B4

environmental issues,

including the achievement of

statements/annual-

3-4,7-8

including the

goals.

reports

achievement of goals.

Should disclose how

https://www.fordoto

Environment, page 113-118

Ford Otosan discloses how

environmental issues are

san.com.tr/en/invest

B5

environmental issues are

Ford Otosan 2022 CDP

integrated into business

X

ors/financial-

integrated into its business

Climate Change Report, page

objectives and

statements/annual-

objectives and strategies.

9-12

strategies.

reports

https://www.fordoto

san.com.tr/en/invest

Ford Otosan includes its

ors/financial-

statements/annual-

sustainability performance

reports

Sustainability, page 110- 125

regarding its business processes or

Provided in line A2.4.

X

products and services and its

https://www.fordoto

2021 Sustainability Report,

activities to improve this

B6

san.com.tr/en/sustai

page 16-17

performance within the annual

nability/sustainability

report.

-reports

(2021 Sustainability

Report, pp. 16-17)

Should disclose how it

manages environmental

Ford Otosan discloses how it

issues and integrates

manages environmental issues

https://www.fordoto

suppliers and customers

and integrates suppliers and

san.com.tr/en/invest

Environmental Impact

B7

into its strategies, not

X

customers into its strategies, not

ors/financial-

Associated with Operations,

only in terms of direct

only in terms of direct operations,

statements/annual-

page 117

operations, but also along

but also across the value chain

reports

the corporation value

within the annual report.

chain.

Should disclose whether

Ford Otosan discloses in its annual

it is included in the policy

and sustainability reports whether

formulating processes on

it is involved in policy formulating

Sustainability Reporting, page

environmental issues, as

processes on environmental issues

https://www.fordoto

110

B8

well as associations it is a

(sectoral, regional, national and

san.com.tr/en/invest

member of, its

X

international) and provides

ors/financial-

Ford Otosan 2022 CDP

environmental

information on memberships in

statements/annual-

Climate Change Report, page

cooperation initiatives

environmental organizations,

reports

125

entered into with related

partnerships with relevant

institutions and non-

associations and NGOs, and its

governmental

duties, if any, in such

organizations.

Herkese Açık-Public

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 20:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
