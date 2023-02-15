Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Sustainability Principles Compliance Statement
Ford Otosan follows the best practices in sustainability, including those specified in the Capital Markets Board's (CMB) Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework and works to align its activities with the widely accepted best practices in this field. Several topics that Ford Otosan manages as part of its sustainability efforts are already in compliance with the Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework, introduced by the CMB in 2020. Accordingly, Ford Otosan is in compliance with the majority of the non-mandatory Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework that the CMB has issued on a "comply or explain" basis. Due to the challenges in implementing some of the principles, uncertainties in the national and international arena, certain principles not fully aligning with the current structure of the company, and the fact that some compliance principles will be determined based on the findings of ongoing studies, full compliance with all principles has not yet been achieved. The materiality analysis was revised in 2021 in light of the recent developments in sustainability and stakeholder expectations to drive the company's success in this field and the key findings of this analysis were disclosed to the public and the long-term goals were announced in 2022. Ford Otosan's sustainability practices that comply with those stated in the CMB's Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework are described in detail in the Sustainability section of the Annual Report. Information regarding some of the key principles that currently lack full compliance is provided below. The company monitors the impact on environmental and social risk management due to lack of full compliance with the non-mandatory principles and considers such impact in its sustainability-related work.
A procedure has been started to enable the Board of Directors to pass a resolution regarding all policies. The Board of Directors has already approved the Human Rights, Ethics, Dividend Distribution, Disclosure, Protection and Processing of Personal Data, Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct, Remuneration, Competition Law Compliance, Anti-bribery and Anti-corruption, Gift and Entertainment, Compliance, Sanctions and Export Controls, Conflict Minerals, Supply Chain Compliance, Donation and Sponsorship, Information Security, Diversity, and Water policies. The process is ongoing for the Board Diversity, Environment and Energy, Quality and Occupational Health and Safety, and Community Investment policies, will be disclosed publicly upon completion.
Ford Otosan has been following key ESG Performance Indicators since 2011, and the set of indicators is reviewed in line with the latest trends and expectations by researching best local and international practices. Accordingly, the changes over the last three years are included in the data sets. However, the disclosed indicators do not include any local or international industry benchmarks yet.
In 2022, Ford Otosan completed the works on expanding the scope of the assurances provided by independent third parties in terms of indicators to improve the reliability of the sustainability data it discloses. The environmental and social data has been assured by independent third parties.
Ford Otosan partially discloses how it manages operational environmental, social, and governance issues across the value chain and how it integrates its dealers, suppliers, and customers into its strategies. The company has plans to provide more detailed information on this matter in future reporting.
In the reporting period, there were no accumulated or purchased carbon credits. At Ford Otosan, we strive to reduce our carbon footprint through R&D activities as well as projects implemented in the plants. Our goal is to reduce the impact of climate change by minimizing our carbon footprint and to promote safe and sustainable production and consumption. The details of the projects carried out for this purpose and the shift toward zero-emission products in our product range are described in the "Shift to Low Carbon Economy and Climate Risks" and the "Clean Technologies and Sustainable Products" sections of the Annual Report.
