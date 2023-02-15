Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Sustainability Principles Compliance Statement

SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

Ford Otosan follows the best practices in sustainability, including those specified in the Capital Markets Board's (CMB) Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework and works to align its activities with the widely accepted best practices in this field. Several topics that Ford Otosan manages as part of its sustainability efforts are already in compliance with the Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework, introduced by the CMB in 2020. Accordingly, Ford Otosan is in compliance with the majority of the non-mandatory Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework that the CMB has issued on a "comply or explain" basis. Due to the challenges in implementing some of the principles, uncertainties in the national and international arena, certain principles not fully aligning with the current structure of the company, and the fact that some compliance principles will be determined based on the findings of ongoing studies, full compliance with all principles has not yet been achieved. The materiality analysis was revised in 2021 in light of the recent developments in sustainability and stakeholder expectations to drive the company's success in this field and the key findings of this analysis were disclosed to the public and the long-term goals were announced in 2022. Ford Otosan's sustainability practices that comply with those stated in the CMB's Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework are described in detail in the Sustainability section of the Annual Report. Information regarding some of the key principles that currently lack full compliance is provided below. The company monitors the impact on environmental and social risk management due to lack of full compliance with the non-mandatory principles and considers such impact in its sustainability-related work.