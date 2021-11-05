Production Interruption in Gölcük Plant - 05112021

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
Partial or Complete Suspension or Imposssibility of Operations
Operations
Summary
Production Interruption in Gölcük Plant
Partial Or Complete Suspension Or Imposssibility Of
Operations
Partial Or Complete Suspension Or Imposssibility Of Operations
Update Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Correction Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject
14.04.2021 - 11.05.2021
Postponed Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Nature Of Situation Occured
|
Production Interruption in Gölcük Plant
Information About Operations Suspended Or Became
|
Production activities in Gölcük Plant
Reason Of Suspension Or Impossibility Of Operations
|
Disruption in supply processes from abroad
Decision Date Of Authorized Body If Exits
|
-
Validity Date Of Suspension Or Impossibility Of Operations
|
06.11.2021
Effect of Suspension or Impossibility of Operations on Total Production of Company
|
It is expected that there will be a decrease of
approximately 18.000 units in the total production of our company in 2021.
our company in 2021.
Effect of Suspension or Impossibility of Operations on Total Sales of Company
|
It is expected that there will be a decrease of
approximately 18.000 units in the total sales of our company in 2021.
company in 2021.
Share Of Partially Suspended Operations In Total
|
-
Production And Sales Of Company
Number Of Personnel Whose Employment Contracts Were Or Will Be Terminated
-
Total Amount Of Severance And Termination Pays That Was Or Will Be Paid
-
Our main partner, Ford Motor Company, works with
its global suppliers to ensure the efficient use of
Precautions Took Into Consideration By Company Management
materials belonging to electronic components by
giving priority to the solution of the problem and
Management
main production lines. As Ford Otosan, necessary
plans are made with our suppliers, and the possible
effects of supply shortages are minimized.
Conditions Required For Going Into Operation Again
|
Improvement in supply processes
Expected Date To Begin Operations
|
18.11.2021
Effects On Continuity Assumption Of Company
|
No effect is expected
As stated in our Material Disclosures dated 14 April 2021 and 11 May 2021 and in our publicly announced annual report dated October 27, the global semiconductor shortage leads to challenges and production disruptions for the global auto industry. The impact of this global crisis has been minimized by the efforts of our main partner, Ford Motor Company, and the collaboration we have carried out with our suppliers. While we continue to work on this issue, it has been decided that the production will be suspended in our Gölcük Plant from November 6, 2021 to November 17, 2021. Production will continue in our Yeniköy and Eskişehir plants.
In this context, due to the suspension of production, our total production and total sales guidance for 2021, which was stated in the publicly announced annual report dated October 27, is expected to decrease by approximately 18.000 units (mainly from the export volumes).
In this context, due to the suspension of production, our total production and total sales guidance for 2021, which was stated in the publicly announced annual report dated October 27, is expected to decrease by approximately 18.000 units (mainly from the export volumes).
This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
