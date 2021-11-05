Production Interruption in Gölcük Plant - 05112021

As stated in our Material Disclosures dated 14 April 2021 and 11 May 2021 and in our publicly announced annual report dated October 27, the global semiconductor shortage leads to challenges and production disruptions for the global auto industry. The impact of this global crisis has been minimized by the efforts of our main partner, Ford Motor Company, and the collaboration we have carried out with our suppliers. While we continue to work on this issue, it has been decided that the production will be suspended in our Gölcük Plant from November 6, 2021 to November 17, 2021. Production will continue in our Yeniköy and Eskişehir plants.

In this context, due to the suspension of production, our total production and total sales guidance for 2021, which was stated in the publicly announced annual report dated October 27, is expected to decrease by approximately 18.000 units (mainly from the export volumes).

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

