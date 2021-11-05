Log in
Production Interruption in Gölcük Plant - 05112021

11/05/2021 | 11:48am EDT
KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.

Partial or Complete Suspension or Imposssibility of

Operations

Summary

Production Interruption in Gölcük Plant

Partial Or Complete Suspension Or Imposssibility Of

Operations

Related Companies

[]

Related Funds

[]

Partial Or Complete Suspension Or Imposssibility Of Operations

Update Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

14.04.2021 - 11.05.2021

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Announcement Content

Nature Of Situation Occured

Production Interruption in Gölcük Plant

Information About Operations Suspended Or Became

Production activities in Gölcük Plant

Impossible

Reason Of Suspension Or Impossibility Of Operations

Disruption in supply processes from abroad

Decision Date Of Authorized Body If Exits

-

Validity Date Of Suspension Or Impossibility Of Operations

06.11.2021

Effect of Suspension or Impossibility of Operations on Total

It is expected that there will be a decrease of

approximately 18.000 units in the total production of

Production of Company

our company in 2021.

Effect of Suspension or Impossibility of Operations on Total

It is expected that there will be a decrease of

approximately 18.000 units in the total sales of our

Sales of Company

company in 2021.

Share Of Partially Suspended Operations In Total

-

Production And Sales Of Company

Number Of Personnel Whose Employment Contracts Were

-

Or Will Be Terminated

Total Amount Of Severance And Termination Pays That Was

-

Or Will Be Paid

Our main partner, Ford Motor Company, works with

its global suppliers to ensure the efficient use of

Precautions Took Into Consideration By Company

materials belonging to electronic components by

giving priority to the solution of the problem and

Management

main production lines. As Ford Otosan, necessary

plans are made with our suppliers, and the possible

effects of supply shortages are minimized.

Conditions Required For Going Into Operation Again

Improvement in supply processes

Expected Date To Begin Operations

18.11.2021

Effects On Continuity Assumption Of Company

No effect is expected

Explanations

As stated in our Material Disclosures dated 14 April 2021 and 11 May 2021 and in our publicly announced annual report dated October 27, the global semiconductor shortage leads to challenges and production disruptions for the global auto industry. The impact of this global crisis has been minimized by the efforts of our main partner, Ford Motor Company, and the collaboration we have carried out with our suppliers. While we continue to work on this issue, it has been decided that the production will be suspended in our Gölcük Plant from November 6, 2021 to November 17, 2021. Production will continue in our Yeniköy and Eskişehir plants.

In this context, due to the suspension of production, our total production and total sales guidance for 2021, which was stated in the publicly announced annual report dated October 27, is expected to decrease by approximately 18.000 units (mainly from the export volumes).

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
