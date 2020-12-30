Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production Interruption in Yeniköy Plant

There will be a suspend in production activities starting from January 4, 2021 until January 18, 2021 in our Yeniköy Plant located in Kocaeli Campus, due to factory maintenance works and rearrangement of production lines to prepare for new investments foreseen.

The said production interruption is included in our 2021 production plans and will not affect our production and sales volume forecasts.

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

