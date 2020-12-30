Log in
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI AS

(FROTO)
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production Interruption in Yeniköy Plant

12/30/2020 | 12:59am EST
KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.

Partial or Complete Suspension or Imposssibility of

Operations

Summary

Production interruption in Yeniköy Plant

Partial Or Complete Suspension Or Imposssibility Of

Operations

Related Companies

[]

Related Funds

[]

Partial Or Complete Suspension Or Imposssibility Of Operations

Update Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

-

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Announcement Content

Nature Of Situation Occured

Production interruption in Yeniköy Plant

Information About Operations Suspended Or Became

Production activities in Yeniköy plant

Impossible

Factory maintenance works and rearrangement of

Reason Of Suspension Or Impossibility Of Operations

production lines to prepare for new investments

foreseen.

Decision Date Of Authorized Body If Exits

-

Validity Date Of Suspension Or Impossibility Of Operations

04.01.2021

Effect of Suspension or Impossibility of Operations on Total

The said production interruption is included in our

2021 production plans and will not affect our

Production of Company

production volume forecasts.

Effect of Suspension or Impossibility of Operations on Total

No effect on projected sales is expected.

Sales of Company

Share Of Partially Suspended Operations In Total

-

Production And Sales Of Company

Number Of Personnel Whose Employment Contracts Were

-

Or Will Be Terminated

Total Amount Of Severance And Termination Pays That Was

-

Or Will Be Paid

Precautions Took Into Consideration By Company

-

Management

Conditions Required For Going Into Operation Again

Completion of rearrangement of production lines

and maintenance works

Expected Date To Begin Operations

18.01.2021

Effects On Continuity Assumption Of Company

No effect is expected.

Explanations

There will be a suspend in production activities starting from January 4, 2021 until January 18, 2021 in our Yeniköy Plant located in Kocaeli Campus, due to factory maintenance works and rearrangement of production lines to prepare for new investments foreseen.

The said production interruption is included in our 2021 production plans and will not affect our production and sales volume forecasts.

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 05:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
