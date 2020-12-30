Ford Otomotiv Sanayi : Production Interruption in Yeniköy Plant

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
FORD OTOMOTİV SANAYİ A.Ş.
Partial or Complete Suspension or Imposssibility of Operations
Operations
Summary
Production interruption in Yeniköy Plant
Partial Or Complete Suspension Or Imposssibility Of
Operations
|
Partial Or Complete Suspension Or Imposssibility Of Operations
|
Announcement Content
Nature Of Situation Occured
|
Production interruption in Yeniköy Plant
Information About Operations Suspended Or Became Impossible
|
Production activities in Yeniköy plant
Factory maintenance works and rearrangement of
Reason Of Suspension Or Impossibility Of Operations
|
production lines to prepare for new investments
Decision Date Of Authorized Body If Exits
|
-
Validity Date Of Suspension Or Impossibility Of Operations
|
04.01.2021
Effect of Suspension or Impossibility of Operations on Total Production of Company
|
The said production interruption is included in our
Production of Company
Effect of Suspension or Impossibility of Operations on Total Sales of Company
|
No effect on projected sales is expected.
|
Number Of Personnel Whose Employment Contracts Were Or Will Be Terminated
|
-
Total Amount Of Severance And Termination Pays That Was Or Will Be Paid
|
-
Precautions Took Into Consideration By Company Management
|
-
Conditions Required For Going Into Operation Again
|
Completion of rearrangement of production lines
Expected Date To Begin Operations
|
18.01.2021
Effects On Continuity Assumption Of Company
|
No effect is expected.
Explanations
There will be a suspend in production activities starting from January 4, 2021 until January 18, 2021 in our Yeniköy Plant located in Kocaeli Campus, due to factory maintenance works and rearrangement of production lines to prepare for new investments foreseen.
The said production interruption is included in our 2021 production plans and will not affect our production and sales volume forecasts.
This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
