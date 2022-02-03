Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAT   CA3455101012

FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(FAT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Certification of Interim Filings CFO dated November 30, 2020

02/03/2022 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Robert Dinning, Chief Financial Officer of Far Resources Ltd., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Far Resources Ltd. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended September 30, 2030.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: November 30, 2020

"Robert Dinning"

_______________________

Robert Dinning

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52- 109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

1

Disclaimer

Far Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 20:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period en..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Management Discussion and Analysis for the period e..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Certification of Interim Filings CFO dated February..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Certification of Interim Filings CEO dated February..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Report of Exempt Distribution dated September 4, 20..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ende..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Annual Report Dated
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Management Discussion and Analysis for the period e..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Certification of Annual Filings CFO dated September..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Certification of Interim Filings CEO dated October ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,61 M -2,05 M -2,05 M
Net cash 2021 0,19 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65,8 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby Mayo Vice President-Technology Development
Pierre-Yves Tenn Director
Andrew Lyons Director
Francis Murphy Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.33.33%52
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342