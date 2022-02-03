Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
FAR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
AS AT
September 30,
March 31,
Note
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
74,659
$
3,207
GST receivable
24,179
16,490
Prepaid expenses and deposits
24,320
42,549
Net investment in sublease
3
46,103
42,967
Total current assets
169,261
105,213
Non-current assets
Prepaid expenses and deposits
48,000
48,000
Long-term investment
4
7,000
11,000
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
5,780,132
5,634,616
Net investment in sublease
3
113,990
137,772
Total assets
$
6,118,383
$
5,936,601
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6
$
753,744
$
683,614
Short-term loans payable
7
7,500
7,500
Lease obligation
3
50,273
40,952
Total current liabilities
811,517
732,066
Long-term loans payable
8
40,000
-
Lease obligation - long-term
3
124,285
135,248
Total liabilities
975,802
867,314
Equity
Capital stock
9, 10
18,468,858
17,836,640
Subscriptions received
-
202,000
Reserves
9
1,390,741
1,130,959
Deficit
(14,717,018)
(14,100,312)
Total equity
5,142,581
5,069,287
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,118,383
$
5,936,601
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on November 20, 2020:
"John Gammack"
Director
"Robert Dinning"
Director
John Gammack
Robert Dinning
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
FAR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three-month period
For the six-month period
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
Note
2020
2019
2020
2019
EXPENSES
Consulting
10
$
5,939
$
(7,000)
$
12,573
$
198,000
Investor relations
10,650
52,589
39,817
86,072
Management fees
10
-
(2,500)
63,000
209,640
Office
16,483
25,518
17,985
61,216
Professional fees
68,636
32,183
130,079
70,832
Share-based payments
9,10
5,957
140,000
339,787
140,000
Transfer agent and filing fees
9,836
10,070
13,914
17,495
Travel
-
5,721
-
6,152
Loss before other items
(117,501)
(256,581)
(617,155)
(789,407)
OTHER ITEMS
Finance income on sublease
3
5,919
-
12,205
-
Foreign exchange gain
(196)
-
(134)
-
Gain on sublease
3
1,334
-
1,334
-
Loss on lease amendment
3
-
-
(8,956)
-
Unrealized loss on marketable
securities
4
(4,000)
-
(4,000)
-
Loss and comprehensive
loss for the period
$
(114,444)
$
(256,581)
$
(616,706)
$
(789,407)
Basic and diluted loss per
common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number
of common shares outstanding
132,100,656
110,514,396
133,138,262
108,959,283
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
FAR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
Note
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(616,706)
$
(789,407)
Items not involving cash:
Share-based payments
339,787
140,000
Interest expense
12,573
-
Finance income on sublease
(12,205)
-
Loss on lease amendment
8,956
-
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
4,000
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
GST receivable
(7,689)
62,615
Prepaid expenses and deposits
18,229
(376,223)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
70,130
(53,895)
Net cash used in operating activities
(182,925)
(1,016,910)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation acquisition costs
(90,060)
(125,000)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(5,456)
(63,448)
Net cash used in investing activities
(95,516)
(188,448)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placements
217,713
300,000
Share issue costs
-
(5,996)
Long-term loan received
40,000
-
Shares issued for stock options exercised
82,500
-
Repayment of lease obligation
(23,171)
-
Receipt of sublease payments
32,851
-
Share for debt
-
125,040
Share for services
-
700,567
Net cash provided by financing activities
349,893
1,119,611
Change in cash for the period
71,452
(85,747)
Cash, beginning of the period
3,207
137,952
Cash, end of period
$
74,659
$
52,205
Cash received during the period for interest
$
-
$
-
Cash paid during the period for taxes
$
-
$
-
Supplemental disclosures with respect to cash flow (Note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
