    FAT   CA3455101012

FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(FAT)
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2020

02/03/2022 | 03:21pm EST
FAR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Page 2 of 30

FAR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

AS AT

September 30,

March 31,

Note

2020

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

74,659

$

3,207

GST receivable

24,179

16,490

Prepaid expenses and deposits

24,320

42,549

Net investment in sublease

3

46,103

42,967

Total current assets

169,261

105,213

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and deposits

48,000

48,000

Long-term investment

4

7,000

11,000

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

5,780,132

5,634,616

Net investment in sublease

3

113,990

137,772

Total assets

$

6,118,383

$

5,936,601

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6

$

753,744

$

683,614

Short-term loans payable

7

7,500

7,500

Lease obligation

3

50,273

40,952

Total current liabilities

811,517

732,066

Long-term loans payable

8

40,000

-

Lease obligation - long-term

3

124,285

135,248

Total liabilities

975,802

867,314

Equity

Capital stock

9, 10

18,468,858

17,836,640

Subscriptions received

-

202,000

Reserves

9

1,390,741

1,130,959

Deficit

(14,717,018)

(14,100,312)

Total equity

5,142,581

5,069,287

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,118,383

$

5,936,601

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on November 20, 2020:

"John Gammack"

Director

"Robert Dinning"

Director

John Gammack

Robert Dinning

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 3 of 30

FAR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three-month period

For the six-month period

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

EXPENSES

Consulting

10

$

5,939

$

(7,000)

$

12,573

$

198,000

Investor relations

10,650

52,589

39,817

86,072

Management fees

10

-

(2,500)

63,000

209,640

Office

16,483

25,518

17,985

61,216

Professional fees

68,636

32,183

130,079

70,832

Share-based payments

9,10

5,957

140,000

339,787

140,000

Transfer agent and filing fees

9,836

10,070

13,914

17,495

Travel

-

5,721

-

6,152

Loss before other items

(117,501)

(256,581)

(617,155)

(789,407)

OTHER ITEMS

Finance income on sublease

3

5,919

-

12,205

-

Foreign exchange gain

(196)

-

(134)

-

Gain on sublease

3

1,334

-

1,334

-

Loss on lease amendment

3

-

-

(8,956)

-

Unrealized loss on marketable

securities

4

(4,000)

-

(4,000)

-

Loss and comprehensive

loss for the period

$

(114,444)

$

(256,581)

$

(616,706)

$

(789,407)

Basic and diluted loss per

common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number

of common shares outstanding

132,100,656

110,514,396

133,138,262

108,959,283

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 4 of 30

FAR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,

Note

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(616,706)

$

(789,407)

Items not involving cash:

Share-based payments

339,787

140,000

Interest expense

12,573

-

Finance income on sublease

(12,205)

-

Loss on lease amendment

8,956

-

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

4,000

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

GST receivable

(7,689)

62,615

Prepaid expenses and deposits

18,229

(376,223)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

70,130

(53,895)

Net cash used in operating activities

(182,925)

(1,016,910)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Exploration and evaluation acquisition costs

(90,060)

(125,000)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(5,456)

(63,448)

Net cash used in investing activities

(95,516)

(188,448)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Private placements

217,713

300,000

Share issue costs

-

(5,996)

Long-term loan received

40,000

-

Shares issued for stock options exercised

82,500

-

Repayment of lease obligation

(23,171)

-

Receipt of sublease payments

32,851

-

Share for debt

-

125,040

Share for services

-

700,567

Net cash provided by financing activities

349,893

1,119,611

Change in cash for the period

71,452

(85,747)

Cash, beginning of the period

3,207

137,952

Cash, end of period

$

74,659

$

52,205

Cash received during the period for interest

$

-

$

-

Cash paid during the period for taxes

$

-

$

-

Supplemental disclosures with respect to cash flow (Note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 5 of 30

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Far Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 20:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
