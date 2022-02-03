Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
FAR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
AS AT
December 31,
March 31,
Note
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
130,039
$
3,207
GST receivable
28,787
16,490
Subscription receivable
250
-
Prepaid expenses and deposits
30,406
42,549
Net investment in sublease
5
35,162
42,967
Total current assets
224,644
105,213
Non-current assets
Prepaid expenses and deposits
48,000
48,000
Long-term investment
4
8,000
11,000
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
5,921,517
5,634,616
Net investment in sublease
5
113,990
137,772
Total assets
$
6,316,151
$
5,936,601
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
$
710,147
$
683,614
Short-term loans payable
8
7,500
7,500
Lease obligation
5
38,342
40,952
Total current liabilities
755,989
732,066
Long-term loans payable
9
40,000
-
Lease obligation - long-term
5
124,285
135,248
Total liabilities
920,274
867,314
Equity
Capital stock
10, 11
18,743,228
17,836,640
Subscriptions received
10,000
202,000
Reserves
10
2,020,133
1,130,959
Deficit
(15,377,484)
(14,100,312)
Total equity
5,395,877
5,069,287
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,316,151
$
5,936,601
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 15)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on February 23, 2021:
"John Gammack"
Director
"Robert Dinning"
Director
John Gammack
Robert Dinning
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
FAR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three-month period
For the nine-month period
Ended December 31,
Ended December 31,
Note
2020
2019
2020
2019
EXPENSES
Consulting
11
$
11,075
$
44,000
$
23,648
$
249,000
Investor relations
494
116,902
40,311
150,385
Management fees
11
10,000
103,927
73,000
316,067
Office
5,522
32,980
23,507
68,678
Professional fees
(7,664)
59,606
122,415
98,255
Share-based payments
10,11
642,263
140,000
982,050
140,000
Transfer agent and filing fees
7,404
14,737
21,318
22,162
Travel
-
5,999
-
6,430
Loss before other items
(669,094)
(518,151)
(1,286,249)
(1,050,977)
OTHER ITEMS
Finance income on sublease
5
5,489
-
17,690
-
Foreign exchange gain
658
-
528
-
Gain on sublease
5
1,481
-
2,815
-
Loss on lease amendment
5
-
-
(8,956)
-
Unrealized gain (loss) on
marketable securities
4
1,000
-
(3,000)
-
Loss and comprehensive
loss for the period
$
(660,466)
$
(518,151)
$
(1,277,172)
$
(1,050,977)
Basic and diluted loss per
common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number
of common shares outstanding
137,178,870
112,335,129
135,991,646
110,088,657
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
FAR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31,
Note
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(1,277,172)
$
(1,050,977)
Items not involving cash:
Finance fee
-
-
Share-based payments
982,050
140,000
Interest expense
19,056
-
Finance income on sublease
(17,690)
-
Loss on lease amendment
8,956
-
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
3,000
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Accounts receivable
(12,547)
63,569
Prepaid expenses and deposits
12,143
(181,846)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
41,433
8,785
Net cash used in operating activities
(240,771)
(1,020,469)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation acquisition costs
(146,251)
(125,000)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(105,550)
(88,841)
Net cash used in investing activities
(251,801)
(213,841)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placements
467,712
300,000
Share issue costs
(2,500)
(5,996)
Exercise of options
96,500
-
Long-term loan received
40,000
-
Repayment of lease obligation
(41,585)
-
Receipt of sublease payments
49,277
-
Subscriptions received in advance
10,000
-
Share for debt
-
125,040
Share for services
-
700,567
Net cash provided by financing activities
619,404
1,119,611
Change in cash for the period
126,832
(114,699)
Cash, beginning of the period
3,207
137,952
Cash, end of period
$
130,039
$
23,253
Cash received during the period for interest
$
-
$
-
Cash paid during the period for taxes
$
-
$
-
Fair value of stock options exercised
$
(92,876)
$
-
Share issued for exploration and evaluation assets
$
(50,000)
$
-
Supplemental disclosures with respect to cash flow (Note 12)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
