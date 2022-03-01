Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for period ending December 31, 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD. (FORMERLY FAR RESOURCES LTD.) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
AS AT
December 31,
March 31,
Note
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
420,416
$
392,213
GST receivable
48,198
42,909
Prepaid expenses and deposits
67,743
32,028
Net investment in sublease
5
54,899
49,412
Total current assets
591,256
516,562
Non-current assets
Prepaid expenses and deposits
48,000
48,000
Long-term investment
4
8,000
8,000
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
6,756,096
6,032,097
Net investment in sublease
5
46,515
88,360
Total assets
$
7,449,867
$
6,693,019
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7, 11
$
995,767
$
745,792
Short-term loans payable
8
7,500
7,500
Deferred revenue
6
25,000
-
Lease obligation
5
59,856
53,878
Total current liabilities
1,088,123
807,170
Long-term loans payable
9
40,000
40,000
Lease obligation - long-term
5
50,717
96,340
Total liabilities
1,178,840
943,510
Equity
Capital stock
10
21,962,729
20,169,728
Subscriptions received
-
40,000
Reserves
10
1,001,392
1,140,567
Deficit
(16,693,094)
(15,600,786)
Total equity
6,271,027
5,749,509
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,449,867
$
6,693,019
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 15)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on March 1, 2022:
"Scott Taylor"
Director
"Andrew Lyons"
Director
Scott Taylor
Andrew Lyons
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD. (FORMERLY FAR RESOURCES LTD.) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three-month period
For the nine-month period
Ended December 31,
Ended December 31,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
EXPENSES
Consulting
11
$
52,434
$
11,075
$
142,801
$
23,648
Investor relations
137,434
494
221,437
40,311
Management fees
11
213,179
10,000
313,379
73,000
Office and interest expense
94,061
5,522
114,602
23,507
Professional fees
143,049
(7,664)
206,660
122,415
Share-based payments
10,11
149,200
642,263
149,200
982,050
Transfer agent and filing fees
28,627
7,404
44,618
21,318
Travel
8,813
-
20,282
-
Loss before other items
(826,797)
(669,094)
(1,212,979)
(1,286,249)
OTHER ITEMS
Finance income on sublease
5
3,849
5,489
12,918
17,690
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(114)
658
(2,570)
528
Forgiveness of debt
-
-
6,697
-
Gain on sublease
1,481
1,481
4,443
2,815
Grants
6
75,000
-
75,000
-
Loss on lease amendment
5
-
-
-
(8,956)
Unrealized loss on marketable
securities
-
1,000
-
(3,000)
Loss and comprehensive loss
for the period
$
(746,581)
$
(660,466)
$
(1,116,491)
$
(1,277,172)
Basic and diluted loss per
common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
163,727,870
137,178,870
159,803,173
135,991,646
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD. (FORMERLY FAR RESOURCES LTD.) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(1,116,491)
$
(1,277,172)
Items not involving cash:
Share-based payments
149,200
982,050
Interest expense
14,075
19,056
Finance income on sublease
(12,918)
(17,690)
Loss on lease amendment
-
8,956
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
-
3,000
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
GST receivable
(5,289)
(12,547)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(35,715)
12,143
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
237,560
41,433
Net cash used in operating activities
(769,578)
(240,771)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation acquisition costs
(232,695)
(146,251)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(340,993)
(105,550)
Net cash used in investing activities
(573,688)
(251,801)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placements
592,365
467,712
Share issue costs
(1,785)
(2,500)
Exercise of warrants
460,833
-
Exercise of options
299,500
96,500
Deferred revenue
25,000
-
Long-term loan received
-
40,000
Repayment of lease obligation
(53,720)
(41,585)
Receipt of sublease payments
49,276
49,277
Subscriptions received in advance
-
10,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,371,469
619,404
Change in cash for the period
28,203
126,832
Cash, beginning of the period
392,213
3,207
Cash, end of period
$
420,416
$
130,039
Cash received during the year for interest
$
-
$
-
Supplemental disclosures with respect to cash flow (Note 12)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page 5 of 31
