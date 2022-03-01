Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAT   CA3455101012

FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(FAT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for period ending December 31, 2021

03/01/2022 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(FORMERLY FAR RESOURCES LTD.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

December 31, 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Page 2 of 31

FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD. (FORMERLY FAR RESOURCES LTD.) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

AS AT

December 31,

March 31,

Note

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

420,416

$

392,213

GST receivable

48,198

42,909

Prepaid expenses and deposits

67,743

32,028

Net investment in sublease

5

54,899

49,412

Total current assets

591,256

516,562

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and deposits

48,000

48,000

Long-term investment

4

8,000

8,000

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

6,756,096

6,032,097

Net investment in sublease

5

46,515

88,360

Total assets

$

7,449,867

$

6,693,019

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7, 11

$

995,767

$

745,792

Short-term loans payable

8

7,500

7,500

Deferred revenue

6

25,000

-

Lease obligation

5

59,856

53,878

Total current liabilities

1,088,123

807,170

Long-term loans payable

9

40,000

40,000

Lease obligation - long-term

5

50,717

96,340

Total liabilities

1,178,840

943,510

Equity

Capital stock

10

21,962,729

20,169,728

Subscriptions received

-

40,000

Reserves

10

1,001,392

1,140,567

Deficit

(16,693,094)

(15,600,786)

Total equity

6,271,027

5,749,509

Total liabilities and equity

$

7,449,867

$

6,693,019

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 15)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on March 1, 2022:

"Scott Taylor"

Director

"Andrew Lyons"

Director

Scott Taylor

Andrew Lyons

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 3 of 31

FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD. (FORMERLY FAR RESOURCES LTD.) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three-month period

For the nine-month period

Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

EXPENSES

Consulting

11

$

52,434

$

11,075

$

142,801

$

23,648

Investor relations

137,434

494

221,437

40,311

Management fees

11

213,179

10,000

313,379

73,000

Office and interest expense

94,061

5,522

114,602

23,507

Professional fees

143,049

(7,664)

206,660

122,415

Share-based payments

10,11

149,200

642,263

149,200

982,050

Transfer agent and filing fees

28,627

7,404

44,618

21,318

Travel

8,813

-

20,282

-

Loss before other items

(826,797)

(669,094)

(1,212,979)

(1,286,249)

OTHER ITEMS

Finance income on sublease

5

3,849

5,489

12,918

17,690

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(114)

658

(2,570)

528

Forgiveness of debt

-

-

6,697

-

Gain on sublease

1,481

1,481

4,443

2,815

Grants

6

75,000

-

75,000

-

Loss on lease amendment

5

-

-

-

(8,956)

Unrealized loss on marketable

securities

-

1,000

-

(3,000)

Loss and comprehensive loss

for the period

$

(746,581)

$

(660,466)

$

(1,116,491)

$

(1,277,172)

Basic and diluted loss per

common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

163,727,870

137,178,870

159,803,173

135,991,646

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 4 of 31

FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD. (FORMERLY FAR RESOURCES LTD.) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(1,116,491)

$

(1,277,172)

Items not involving cash:

Share-based payments

149,200

982,050

Interest expense

14,075

19,056

Finance income on sublease

(12,918)

(17,690)

Loss on lease amendment

-

8,956

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

-

3,000

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

GST receivable

(5,289)

(12,547)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(35,715)

12,143

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

237,560

41,433

Net cash used in operating activities

(769,578)

(240,771)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Exploration and evaluation acquisition costs

(232,695)

(146,251)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(340,993)

(105,550)

Net cash used in investing activities

(573,688)

(251,801)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Private placements

592,365

467,712

Share issue costs

(1,785)

(2,500)

Exercise of warrants

460,833

-

Exercise of options

299,500

96,500

Deferred revenue

25,000

-

Long-term loan received

-

40,000

Repayment of lease obligation

(53,720)

(41,585)

Receipt of sublease payments

49,276

49,277

Subscriptions received in advance

-

10,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,371,469

619,404

Change in cash for the period

28,203

126,832

Cash, beginning of the period

392,213

3,207

Cash, end of period

$

420,416

$

130,039

Cash received during the year for interest

$

-

$

-

Supplemental disclosures with respect to cash flow (Note 12)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page 5 of 31

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Far Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 18:28:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.
01:29pFOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Management Discussion and Analysis for the period e..
PU
02/28FOREMOST LITHIUM EXPLORATION & TECHN : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining..
NE
02/17Foremost Lithium Contracts EarthEx Geophysical to Fly Airborne Magnetic Drone Survey Co..
AQ
02/15Foremost Lithium Announces Immediate Approval to Be Upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Marke..
AQ
02/08Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Up 6.2% after Reporting February Drill Program o..
MT
02/08Foremost Lithium Announces February Drill Program on its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Projec..
CI
02/07Foremost Closes Debt Settlement
AQ
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period en..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Management Discussion and Analysis for the period e..
PU
02/03FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLO : Report of Exempt Distribution dated September 4, 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,61 M -2,06 M -2,06 M
Net cash 2021 0,19 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 46,6 M 46,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby Mayo Vice President-Technology Development
Pierre-Yves Tenn Director
Andrew Lyons Director
Francis Murphy Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.15.79%47
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.43%171 424
RIO TINTO PLC18.38%128 693
GLENCORE PLC17.92%77 609
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.76%62 214
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.67%40 027