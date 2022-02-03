Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Form of Proxy dated November 18, 2021

YOUR INVESTMENT IS AT RISK - VOTE ONLY YOUR GOLDPROXY TODAY

This form of GOLDproxy is solicited by or on behalf of the Concerned Shareholders and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying information circular dated •, 2021 (the "Concerned Shareholders Circular") for the annual general meeting of common shareholders of FAR Resources Ltd. ("FAR" or the "Corporation"), scheduled by FAR to be held at the offices of Miller Thomson LLP at 725 Granville Street, Suite 400, Vancouver, BC, on Friday, December 10, 2021 and any adjournments or postponements thereof (the "Meeting").

THIS FORM OF GOLDPROXY IS NOT BEING SOLICITED BY OR ON BEHALF OF THE MANAGEMENT OF FAR.

GRYPHON ADVISORS INC. MUST RECEIVE COMPLETED GOLDPROXIES NO LATER THAN 5:00 P.M. (VANCOUVER TIME) ON DECEMBER 7, 2021.

The undersigned holder (the "Shareholder") of common shares ("Common Shares") of FAR hereby appoints Scott Taylor or, failing him, Jason Barnard, or, instead of the foregoing, ________________________, as proxyholder

of the undersigned, with full power of substitution, in respect of all of the Common Shares held by the Shareholder, to attend and act and vote for and on behalf of the undersigned at the Meeting to be held at • on Friday, December 10, 2021 at • (Vancouver Time) and at any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof, and on every vote or ballot that may take place in consequence thereof, to the same extent and with the same powers as if the undersigned were personally present at the Meeting with authority to vote at the said proxyholder's discretion, except as otherwise specified below. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning attributed to such terms in the Concerned Shareholders Circular.

THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS RECOMMEND THAT YOU VOTE IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS RECOMMENDATIONS IN RESPECT OF EACH OF THE ITEMS SET OUT IN ITEMS 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 BELOW.

Without limiting the general powers hereby conferred, the undersigned hereby directs the said proxyholder to vote the Common Shares represented by this GOLDform of proxy in the following manner:

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS INDICATED BY BOXES.

FIX THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT FOUR (4) - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote AGAINST fixing the number of directors of FAR at four (4): For  AGAINST  FIX THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT THREE (3). - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR fixing the number of directors of FAR at three (3): FOR  Against  ELECTION OF DIRECTORS OF FAR - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR the election of the Concerned Shareholders Nominees:

1. Scott Taylor FOR Withhold 2. Pierre-Yves Tenn FOR Withhold 3. Andrew Lyons FOR Withhold

APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITORS OF FAR - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of FAR and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration :

.. FOR  Withhold  STOCK OPTION PLAN . - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR re-approval of the "rolling" Stock Option Plan: FOR  Against  OTHER BUSINESS - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR transacting such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof: FOR  Against 

By submitting this proxy, the undersigned hereby revokes any proxy previously given. DATED this ____ day of ______________________, 2021

