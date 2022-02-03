Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Form of Proxy dated November 18, 2021
FORM OF PROXY - REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS
This form of GOLDproxy is solicited by or on behalf of the Concerned Shareholders and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying information circular dated •, 2021 (the "Concerned Shareholders Circular") for the annual general meeting of common shareholders of FAR Resources Ltd. ("FAR" or the "Corporation"), scheduled by FAR to be held at the offices of Miller Thomson LLP at 725 Granville Street, Suite 400, Vancouver, BC, on Friday, December 10, 2021 and any adjournments or postponements thereof (the "Meeting").
THIS FORM OF GOLDPROXY IS NOT BEING SOLICITED BY OR ON BEHALF OF THE MANAGEMENT OF FAR.
GRYPHON ADVISORS INC. MUST RECEIVE COMPLETED GOLDPROXIES NO LATER THAN 5:00 P.M. (VANCOUVER TIME) ON DECEMBER 7, 2021.
The undersigned holder (the "Shareholder") of common shares ("Common Shares") of FAR hereby appoints Scott Taylor or, failing him, Jason Barnard, or, instead of the foregoing, ________________________, as proxyholder
of the undersigned, with full power of substitution, in respect of all of the Common Shares held by the Shareholder, to attend and act and vote for and on behalf of the undersigned at the Meeting to be held at • on Friday, December 10, 2021 at • (Vancouver Time) and at any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof, and on every vote or ballot that may take place in consequence thereof, to the same extent and with the same powers as if the undersigned were personally present at the Meeting with authority to vote at the said proxyholder's discretion, except as otherwise specified below. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning attributed to such terms in the Concerned Shareholders Circular.
THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS RECOMMEND THAT YOU VOTE IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS RECOMMENDATIONS IN RESPECT OF EACH OF THE ITEMS SET OUT IN ITEMS 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 BELOW.
Without limiting the general powers hereby conferred, the undersigned hereby directs the said proxyholder to vote the Common Shares represented by this GOLDform of proxy in the following manner:
VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS INDICATED BY BOXES.
FIX THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT FOUR (4) - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote AGAINST fixing the number of directors of FAR at four (4): For AGAINST
FIX THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT THREE (3). - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR fixing the number of directors of FAR at three (3): FORAgainst
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS OF FAR - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR the election of the Concerned Shareholders Nominees:
1. Scott Taylor
FOR
Withhold
2. Pierre-Yves Tenn
FOR
Withhold
3. Andrew Lyons
FOR
Withhold
APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITORS OF FAR - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of FAR and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration : ..FOR Withhold
STOCK OPTION PLAN. - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR re-approval of the "rolling" Stock Option Plan: FORAgainst
OTHER BUSINESS - The Concerned Shareholders recommend a vote FOR transacting such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof: FORAgainst
By submitting this proxy, the undersigned hereby revokes any proxy previously given.
DATED this ____ day of ______________________, 2021
Name of shareholder (please print)
Signature of shareholder
Contact telephone number
INSTRUCTIONS FOR COMPLETION OF THE GOLDPROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF FAR RESOURCES LTD. SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2021 YOU MUST ACT QUICKLY FOR YOUR VOTE TO COUNT - THIS GOLDPROXY MUST BE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN 5:00 P.M. (VANCOUVER TIME) ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2021
THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED BY OR ON BEHALF OF THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS. Holders of common shares of FAR Resources Ltd. are directed to the accompanying Concerned Shareholder Circular dated •, 2021 for more detailed information the Concerned Shareholder Circular is also available on www.sedar.comor www.Farbetterforall.com
You have the right to appoint a proxyholder other than the persons designated by the Concerned Shareholders, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act on your behalf at the Meeting. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons designated in thisGOLDproxy, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse). In order for your proxy to be voted, your appointed proxyholder must attend the Meeting in person.
ThisGOLDproxy, to be valid, must be signed and dated by a shareholder or by his or her attorney authorized in writing or, where a shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation. If a proxy is executed by an attorney for an individual shareholder, or by an attorney of a corporate shareholder not under its common seal, the instrument so empowering the attorney, or a notarial copy thereof, must accompany the proxy instrument.
ThisGOLDproxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name appears on the GOLDproxy.
If thisGOLDproxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is delivered to the Company's transfer agent.
The common shares represented by thisGOLDproxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, the common shares will be voted accordingly. This GOLDproxy confers discretionary authority on the Proxy Nominee to vote as he or she sees fit in respect of each matter set forth herein if no choice is specified and in respect of any amendments or variations of those matters referred to herein or with respect to any other matters which may properly be brought before the Meeting or at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. If you do not direct your vote in respect of any matter, the Proxy Nominee designated by the Concerned Shareholders in this GOLDproxy will vote AGAINSTitem 1 and FORitems 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
ThisGOLDproxy, to be effective, must be received by Gryphon Advisors Inc. by no later than 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Accordingly, you are urged to sign, date and return by email or fax (at the email address or fax numbers specified below) your proxy so that it is received at the address specified below as soon as possible. In the case of any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Meeting, your proxy must be received by no later than 72 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time of such reconvened meeting so that it can be delivered to FAR Resources Ltd.'s registrar and transfer agent to be used at the reconvened meeting.
YOU SHOULD COMPLETE THIS PROXY EVEN IF YOU HAVE ALREADY COMPLETED A FAR RESOURCES LTD. PROXY.
8. Please sign, date and return your proxy today (i) by fax (at the applicable number specified below) or (ii) by email to the address specified below or (iii) by delivery to:
If you have any questions or require any assistance in executing your proxy,
please call Gryphon Advisors Inc. at: North American Toll-Free Phone: 1.833.292.5847
Outside North America, Banks, Brokers and collect calls: 416.902.5565
Toll Free Facsimile: 1-877-218-5372
Email:inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca
For up-to-date information and assistance in voting please visit: www.Farbetterforall.com
