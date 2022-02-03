Log in
    FAT   CA3455101012

FOREMOST LITHIUM RESOURCE & TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(FAT)
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Information Circular dated November 18, 2021

02/03/2022 | 01:41pm EST
ATTENTION FELLOW FAR RESOURCES SHAREHOLDERS

The Current Board's Many Failings

And Deceptions Are Destroying

Shareholder Value.

THE TIME FOR

CHANGE IS NOW.

The Concerned Shareholders are proposing a New Board and Management team that is committed to FAR Resources' success by aggressively developing valuable Lithium assets, engaging with shareholders and attracting new investors and capital to materially increase share value.

VOTE GOLD | 1.833.292.5847

HOW TO CAST YOUR VOTE TO PROTECT YOURINVESTMENT

IN YOURCOMPANY

Your investment is at risk and we urge you to protect it by not allowing a self-serving management group to continue to destroy value in your Company.

Vote only the GOLDform of proxy today or no later than 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) Tuesday, December 07, 2021.

Time is short. In order to ensure that your proxy is received in time for FAR Resources LTD's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 we recommend that you vote in one of the following ways as soon as possible.

VOTING

BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS

REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

METHOD

If your Shares are held with a

If your Shares are held in your name and represented by a

broker, bank or other intermediary

physical certificate

INTERNET

Visit www.proxyvote.comand enter

Complete, sign and date your GOLDform of proxy. Scan both

your 16-digit control number located

sides of the proxy and return it by email to:

on the

enclosed

GOLDvoting

inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca

instruction form.

TELEPHONE

Canada: Call 1.800.474.7493

Within North America:

1.833.292.5847

U.S.: Call 1.800.454.8683

(Toll free)

and provide your 16-digit control

Outside North America:

number located on the enclosed

1.416.902.5565

GOLDvoting instruction form.

(Collect calls accepted)

FACSIMILE

Canada:

Fax your

GOLDvoting

Within North America:

instruction form to

905.507.7793 or

Fax your GOLDform of proxy toll free to 1.877.218.5372 to

ensure that your vote is received before the deadline.

toll free to 1.866.623.5305 that your

vote is received before the deadline.

Outside North America:

U.S.: N/A

Fax your GOLDform of proxy to 1.416.214.3224 in order to

ensure that your vote is received before the deadline.

MAIL

Mail your GOLDvoting instruction

Mail your GOLDform of proxy using reply envelope

form using reply envelope provided.

provided.

If you have any questions or require any assistance in executing your proxy or

voting instruction form, please call Gryphon Advisors Inc. at:

North American Toll-Free Number: 1.833.292.5847

Outside North America, Banks, Brokers and Collect Calls: 416.902.5565

Email: inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca

North American Toll-Free Facsimile: 1.877.218.5372

For up-to-date information and assistance in voting please visit: www.Farbetterforall.com

YOUR INVESTMENT IS AT RISK - VOTE ONLY YOUR GOLDPROXY TODAY.

For questions or assistance, please contact Gryphon Advisors Inc. at:

1.833.292.5847 toll free or by email at inquiries@gryphonadvisors.caor visit: www.Farbetterforall.com

1

RECOMMENDATION TO FAR RESOURCES LTD. SHAREHOLDERS

FAR RESOURCES LTD. ("FAR" OR THE "COMPANY") AND YOUR INVESTMENT ARE AT RISK. THE FUTURE OF FAR WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE OUTCOME OF THIS VOTE.

THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND

THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE USING ONLY THE

ENCLOSED GOLDPROXY FORM:

AGAINSTFIXING THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT FOUR (4)

FORFIXING THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT THREE (3)

FORTHE ELECTION OF THE THREE (3) NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR NAMED IN THIS CIRCULAR (AND ACCOMPANYING CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS GOLDPROXY) AS DIRECTORS OF FAR

FORTHE RE-APPOINTMENT OF THE CURRENT AUDITORS

FORTHE APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S 2021 STOCK OPTION PLAN

FORTRANSACTING SUCH OTHER BUSINESS AS MAY PROPERLY COME BEFORE THE MEETING OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND

THAT SHAREHOLDERS:

DISREGARDANY PROXY MATERIALS RECEIVED FROM THE MANAGEMENT AND DO NOTVOTE FOR ANY OF THEIR SELF-SERVING NOMINEES

IF YOU ARE A BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDER AND RECEIVE A VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM OR OTHER FORM OF PROXY FROM AN INTERMEDIARY, THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT YOU VOTE IN THE MANNER INDICATED ABOVE.

YOUR INVESTMENT IS AT RISK - VOTE ONLY YOUR GOLDPROXY TODAY.

For questions or assistance, please contact Gryphon Advisors Inc. at:

1.833.292.5847 toll free or by email at inquiries@gryphonadvisors.caor visit: www.Farbetterforall.com

2

THE PATH AHEAD FOR FAR RESOURCES SHAREHOLDERS

The proposed strategy and plan for the Company (which is further outlined in greater detail in the Circular) will build positive momentum and offer a number of avenues to significant value creation for ALL Shareholders such as:

Create and deliver an aggressive program focused on the

Company's three (3) lithium assets to delineate more

tonnage and a higher-grade resource as well as to

ensure exploration and drilling on the Company's gold/

silver assets.

Secure financing which will include activities such as investor

road shows to reach new investors who will deliver working

capital to meet asset development plans.

Engage in an effective shareholder communication strategy

which includes transparency, new protocols, and high

standards, where mistakes, apathy and inattentive attitudes

towards shareholders shall not be tolerated.

Build strategic partnerships both domestic and foreign, and

leverage current nominee's experience working in Asia to

secure financing through agreements in the development of

FAR's lithium properties as well as in the future production of

lithium

Reposition company brand and name to reflect strategic focus

on lithium exploration and technology

QUESTIONS OR ASSISTANCE IN VOTING YOUR GOLD PROXY, PLEASE CALL GRYPHON ADVISORS TOLL-FREE AT 1.833.292.5847

For up-to-date information and assistance in voting please visit:

www.Farbetterforall.com.com

YOUR INVESTMENT IS AT RISK - VOTE ONLY YOUR GOLDPROXY TODAY.

For questions or assistance, please contact Gryphon Advisors Inc. at:

1.833.292.5847 toll free or by email at inquiries@gryphonadvisors.caor visit: www.Farbetterforall.com

3

Shareholders of FAR Resources Ltd.

The Success of FAR is in Your Hands

November 17, 2021

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We (collectively, the "Concerned Shareholders"), are significant shareholders of FAR and are writing to solicit your support at the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The Concerned Shareholders collectively hold 7.7% of the shares of FAR that are entitled to be voted at the Meeting. Together with other shareholders who are supportive of change at FAR, the Concerned Shareholders have the support of over 45% of the Shares entitled to be voted at the Meeting.

The Concerned Shareholders believe The Company's current Board and Management lack experience, have no coherent strategy and have demonstrated a clear lack of focus which has led to questionable decisions and no increase in shareholder value since they took control of the company in the summer of 2020. The Concerned Shareholders believe that this lack of focus and experience is reflected in the current share value. There has been no material change in the share value in over a year under their direction and mismanagement while comparable Lithium companies have delivered significant increases in shareholder value. The Concerned Shareholders believe investors have lost confidence in the current management given the Current Board's failure to communicate or execute on any meaningful tactical strategy to realize the full potential of the company's valuable Lithium and precious metals assets. The Company's lack of progress puts it at very serious risk of being unable to fund future operations and deliver preliminary resource estimates on each of the assets.

In addition to a lack of corporate strategy, the Company's failure to adopt basic corporate governance practices demands dramatic change. Governance failures include:

  • The Company's last shareholders meeting was held December 19, 2018, even though shareholders' meetings are required to be held on an annual basis
  • The Company has only two (2) Officers: Mr. John Gammack, as President & Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Robert G. Dinning, CPA as Chief Financial Officer who was appointed by Mr. Gammack.
  • The Company has only two (2) named Directors: Mr John Gammack and Mr. Robert Dinning. A key role for Directors is to provide oversight of management. Clearly Mssrs. Gammack and Dinning are in an inescapable conflict situation as the only Directors in that they can hardly provide effective oversight of themselves in their dual roles as Officers.
  • Neither Mr. Gammack nor Mr. Dinning were elected by shareholders. These individuals were appointed via personal and business relationships

The Concerned Shareholders raise questions about Mr. Dinning and Mr. Gammack's relationship as they have had a decades long friendship and there is no independence or oversight whatsoever from the current Board of Directors. This also raises questions of conflicts of interest, with only two board members all decisions are self-directed and self-approved by the same two board members who aren't acting independently in their decisions on such issues as asset development, remuneration, risk taking, negotiations on M&A activity, and use of proceeds.

YOUR INVESTMENT IS AT RISK - VOTE ONLY YOUR GOLDPROXY TODAY.

For questions or assistance, please contact Gryphon Advisors Inc. at:

1.833.292.5847 toll free or by email at inquiries@gryphonadvisors.caor visit: www.Farbetterforall.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Far Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
