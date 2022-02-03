Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Information Circular dated November 18, 2021
ATTENTION FELLOW FAR RESOURCES SHAREHOLDERS
The Current Board's Many Failings
And Deceptions Are Destroying
Shareholder Value.
THE TIME FOR
CHANGE IS NOW.
The Concerned Shareholders are proposing a New Board and Management team that is committed to FAR Resources' success by aggressively developing valuable Lithium assets, engaging with shareholders and attracting new investors and capital to materially increase share value.
RECOMMENDATION TO FAR RESOURCES LTD. SHAREHOLDERS
FAR RESOURCES LTD. ("FAR" OR THE "COMPANY") AND YOUR INVESTMENT ARE AT RISK. THE FUTURE OF FAR WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE OUTCOME OF THIS VOTE.
THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND
THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE USING ONLY THE
ENCLOSED GOLDPROXY FORM:
AGAINSTFIXING THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT FOUR (4)
FORFIXING THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT THREE (3)
FORTHE ELECTION OF THE THREE (3) NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR NAMED IN THIS CIRCULAR (AND ACCOMPANYING CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS GOLDPROXY) AS DIRECTORS OF FAR
FORTHE RE-APPOINTMENT OF THE CURRENT AUDITORS
FORTHE APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S 2021 STOCK OPTION PLAN
FORTRANSACTING SUCH OTHER BUSINESS AS MAY PROPERLY COME BEFORE THE MEETING OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF
THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND
THAT SHAREHOLDERS:
DISREGARDANY PROXY MATERIALS RECEIVED FROM THE MANAGEMENT AND DO NOTVOTE FOR ANY OF THEIR SELF-SERVING NOMINEES
IF YOU ARE A BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDER AND RECEIVE A VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM OR OTHER FORM OF PROXY FROM AN INTERMEDIARY, THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT YOU VOTE IN THE MANNER INDICATED ABOVE.
THE PATH AHEAD FOR FAR RESOURCES SHAREHOLDERS
The proposed strategy and plan for the Company (which is further outlined in greater detail in the Circular) will build positive momentum and offer a number of avenues to significant value creation for ALL Shareholders such as:
Create and deliver an aggressive program focused on the
Company's three (3) lithium assets to delineate more
tonnage and a higher-grade resource as well as to
ensure exploration and drilling on the Company's gold/
silver assets.
Secure financing which will include activities such as investor
road shows to reach new investors who will deliver working
capital to meet asset development plans.
Engage in an effective shareholder communication strategy
which includes transparency, new protocols, and high
standards, where mistakes, apathy and inattentive attitudes
towards shareholders shall not be tolerated.
Build strategic partnerships both domestic and foreign, and
leverage current nominee's experience working in Asia to
secure financing through agreements in the development of
FAR's lithium properties as well as in the future production of
lithium
Reposition company brand and name to reflect strategic focus
on lithium exploration and technology
Shareholders of FAR Resources Ltd.
The Success of FAR is in Your Hands
November 17, 2021
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
We (collectively, the "Concerned Shareholders"), are significant shareholders of FAR and are writing to solicit your support at the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The Concerned Shareholders collectively hold 7.7% of the shares of FAR that are entitled to be voted at the Meeting. Together with other shareholders who are supportive of change at FAR, the Concerned Shareholders have the support of over 45% of the Shares entitled to be voted at the Meeting.
The Concerned Shareholders believe The Company's current Board and Management lack experience, have no coherent strategy and have demonstrated a clear lack of focus which has led to questionable decisions and no increase in shareholder value since they took control of the company in the summer of 2020. The Concerned Shareholders believe that this lack of focus and experience is reflected in the current share value. There has been no material change in the share value in over a year under their direction and mismanagement while comparable Lithium companies have delivered significant increases in shareholder value. The Concerned Shareholders believe investors have lost confidence in the current management given the Current Board's failure to communicate or execute on any meaningful tactical strategy to realize the full potential of the company's valuable Lithium and precious metals assets. The Company's lack of progress puts it at very serious risk of being unable to fund future operations and deliver preliminary resource estimates on each of the assets.
In addition to a lack of corporate strategy, the Company's failure to adopt basic corporate governance practices demands dramatic change. Governance failures include:
The Company's last shareholders meeting was held December 19, 2018, even though shareholders' meetings are required to be held on an annual basis
The Company has only two (2) Officers: Mr. John Gammack, as President & Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Robert G. Dinning, CPA as Chief Financial Officer who was appointed by Mr. Gammack.
The Company has only two (2) named Directors: Mr John Gammack and Mr. Robert Dinning. A key role for Directors is to provide oversight of management. Clearly Mssrs. Gammack and Dinning are in an inescapable conflict situation as the only Directors in that they can hardly provide effective oversight of themselves in their dual roles as Officers.
Neither Mr. Gammack nor Mr. Dinning were elected by shareholders. These individuals were appointed via personal and business relationships
The Concerned Shareholders raise questions about Mr. Dinning and Mr. Gammack's relationship as they have had a decades long friendship and there is no independence or oversight whatsoever from the current Board of Directors. This also raises questions of conflicts of interest, with only two board members all decisions are self-directed and self-approved by the same two board members who aren't acting independently in their decisions on such issues as asset development, remuneration, risk taking, negotiations on M&A activity, and use of proceeds.
YOUR INVESTMENT IS AT RISK - VOTE ONLY YOUR GOLDPROXY TODAY.
For questions or assistance, please contact Gryphon Advisors Inc. at:
1.833.292.5847 toll free or by email at inquiries@gryphonadvisors.caor visit:www.Farbetterforall.com
