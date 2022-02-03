Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ending December 31, 2020 02/03/2022 | 03:21pm EST Send by mail :

Readers should also refer to the Company's audited financial statements and the accompanying notes for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Company's accompanying annual MD&A (together the "Annual Filings"). Further information regarding the Company and its operations are filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada and can be obtained from www.sedar.com. Forward-Looking Statements Except for statements of historical facts relating to the Company, this MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future price of metals, the estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, the timing and amount of future exploration programs, capital expenditures, success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, the completion of transactions and future listings and regulatory approvals. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this MD&A includes, among other things, disclosure regarding: the Company's mineral properties as well as its future outlook, statements with respect to the success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, costs and expenditure requirements for additional capital, regulatory approvals, as well as the information under the headings "Overall Performance", "Liquidity" and "Capital Resources". In making the forward looking statements in this MD&A, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that it believes are reasonable, including that there is no material deterioration in general business and economic conditions; that the timing, costs and results of the Company's proposed exploration programs are consistent with the Company's current expectations; that the Company receives regulatory and governmental approvals and permits for its properties on a timely basis; that the Company is able to obtain financing for its properties on reasonable terms and on a timely basis; that the Company is able to procure equipment and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that engineering and exploration timetables and capital costs for the Company's exploration plans are not incorrectly estimated or affected by unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions; that any environmental and other proceedings or disputes are satisfactorily resolved. However, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include, among others, actual results of current and proposed exploration activities; actual results of reclamation activities; future metal prices; accidents, labor disputes, adverse weather conditions, unanticipated geological formations and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration activities, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Page 1 of 16 Far Resources Ltd. Management Discussions and Analysis Period Ending December 31, 2020 The technical information in this MD&A has been reviewed by Lindsay Bottomer, P. Geo, and Mark Fedikow, P. Geo. Both are qualified persons as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). DATE This MD&A is dated as of February 23, 2021. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS The Company owns a 100% interest in the Winston property, a gold and silver property located in New Mexico, USA, subject to certain underlying payment obligations and permitted encumbrances. The Company also owns or holds options on a lithium exploration project, the Zoro Lithium project near Snow Lake, Manitoba, and the Hidden Lake project, located in Northwest Territories, which is optioned from 92 Resources Corp. The Company is actively exploring both projects. The Zoro Lithium project is comprised of three contiguous areas/claim groups - (i) the Zoro 1 Claim which is 100% owned by the Company, (ii) the Manitoba and (iii) the Zoro North properties optioned from Strider Resources Ltd. ("Strider"). The Hidden Lake project, located in Northwest Territories, is optioned from 92 Resources Corp. MINERAL PROPERTIES The Company currently has two subsidiaries, Sequoia Gold & Silver Ltd., a British Columbia Company, and Sierra Gold & Silver Ltd, a New Mexico company ("Sierra"). Sierra holds the Company's Winston property in New Mexico, USA. LITHIUM The Zoro Lithium Project The Zoro Lithium project totals approximately 3,603 hectares located near the east shore of Wekusko Lake in west-central Manitoba, approximately 25 km east of the mining town of Snow Lake, 249 km southeast of Thompson and 571 km northeast of Winnipeg and is comprised of the Zoro 1 claim, the Manitoba property and the Zoro North claims. Zoro I Claim (Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada) The Company owns a 100% undivided interest in the Zoro 1 claim totaling approximately 52 hectares in size. The Company acquired the Zoro 1 claim in 2017 for a purchase price of 7,000,000 common shares of the Company, $50,000 cash, and a non- interest bearing promissory note for $100,000 (paid). In addition, the Company paid a finder's fee of 1,000,000 common shares to an arm's length third party in connection with the acquisition of the Zoro 1 claim. Further details of the Company's acquisition of the Zoro 1 claim are included in the Financial Statements and Annual Filings. Manitoba Lithium Claims (Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada) On August 4, 2016, the Company entered into an option agreement (the "Manitoba Option Agreement") with Strider to acquire, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "Manitoba NSR"), a 100% interest in and to all lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes on three contiguous mineral claims located near or adjacent to the Zoro 1 claim (the "Manitoba Lithium Claims"). In order to exercise its option and acquire the Manitoba Lithium Claims, the Company is required to make the following cash payments and common share issuances to Strider: Upon signing the Manitoba Option Agreement, the Company will pay to Strider $50,000 (paid) in cash and $50,000 in shares of Far (issued); on or before first anniversary date of the Manitoba Option Agreement the Company will pay to Strider $50,000 in cash (paid) and $50,000 in shares of Far (issued); Page 2 of 16 Far Resources Ltd. Management Discussions and Analysis Period Ending December 31, 2020 on or before second anniversary date of the Manitoba Option Agreement the Company will pay to Strider $75,000 in cash (paid) and $75,000 in shares of Far (issued); and on or before third anniversary date of the Manitoba Option Agreement the Company will pay to Strider $75,000 in cash (paid) and $75,000 in shares of Far (issued). All shares issued under the Manitoba Option Agreement are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the date of issuance. Provided the Company has exercised its option to acquire the Manitoba Lithium Claims, Far shall have the right, prior to the commencement of commercial production, to buy down 50% of the Manitoba NSR (or 1% NSR) by making a $1,000,000 cash payment to Strider, together with all accrued but unpaid NSR at the time. During the option period, Far is solely responsible for carrying out and administering exploration, development and mining work on the Manitoba Lithium Claims and for maintaining the claims in good standing. Zoro North Claims (Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada) In September 2017, the Company entered into a second option agreement (the "Zoro North Option Agreement") with Strider to acquire, subject to a 2% net smelter returns (the "Zoro North NSR"), a 100% undivided interest in certain highly prospective ground (the "Zoro North Claims") contiguous with its Zoro 1 claim and the claims hosting the historic Thompson Brothers lithium-bearing pegmatite dyke near Snow Lake, Manitoba. In order to exercise its option and acquire the Zoro North Claims, the Company is required to make the following cash payments and common share issuances to Strider and incur the following exploration expenditures: upon signing the Zoro North Option Agreement, the Company will pay to Strider $25,000 in cash (paid) and $25,000 in shares (81,082 shares issued); on or before September 20, 2018 the Company will pay to Strider $50,000 in cash (paid) and $50,000 in shares (357,143 shares issued), and incur cumulative exploration expenditure of $50,000 (incurred); on or before September 20, 2019 the Company will pay to Strider $50,000 in cash (paid) and $50,000 in shares (1,119,403 shares issued), and incur cumulative exploration expenditure of $100,000 (incurred); on or before September 20, 2020 the Company will pay to Strider $50,000 in cash (paid) and $50,000 in shares (515,474 shares issued), and incur cumulative exploration expenditure of $150,000 (incurred); on or before September 20, 2021 the Company will pay to Strider $75,000 in cash and $75,000 in shares, and incur cumulative exploration expenditure of $200,000 (incurred); and on or before September 20, 2024, incur cumulative exploration expenditures of $500,000 (incurred). All shares issued under the Zoro North Option Agreement shall be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the date of issuance. Provided the Company has exercised its option and acquired the Zoro North Claims, the Company shall have the right, prior to the commencement of commercial production, to buy-down 50% of the Zoro North NSR (or 1% NRS) by making a $1,000,000 cash payment to Strider, together with all accrued but unpaid NSR at the time. During the option period, the Company is solely responsible for carrying out and administering exploration, development and mining work on the claims and for maintaining the Zoro North Claims in good standing. Exploration at the Zoro Lithium Project, Snow Lake, Manitoba On July 3, 2019, the Company announced assay results from the fifth drilling program at its 100% owned Zoro Lithium Project, Page 3 of 16 Far Resources Ltd. Management Discussions and Analysis Period Ending December 31, 2020 near Snow Lake, Manitoba. 3,054 metres of drilling across 22 holes identified five new pegmatite dykes, bringing the total to thirteen. Drilling has also extended the limits of high-gradelithium-bearing pegmatite at Dyke 8, now intersected by six holes from two drilling campaigns. Zoro includes thirteen identified pegmatite dykes. Diamond drilling, prospecting and sampling programs conducted in 2016 through 2019 confirmed the presence of lithium in the spodumene bearing pegmatites. Five drill programs have been completed to date, delivering high-grade lithium assays from all drill holes. Metallurgical studies on material collected from four 2018 drill holes at Dyke 1 are ongoing. Far Resources previously assessed the amount of high-grade lithium spodumene in Dyke 1 through a 2017/2018 winter drill program, reaching the dyke's deeper levels (>150 metres). Additionally, the winter drill program was designed to expand to Dykes 5 and 7, to test historic results and recent assay results from trench and outcrop sampling of both dykes. During the 2017/18 winter drill program, the Company also discovered a previously unknown spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke. The discovery was made during the 2,472-metre,19-hole drill program, as described in Company's news releases on January 19 and February 13, 2018. The discovery of this additional dyke was made by drill- testing a Mobile Metal Ions (MMI) soil geochemical anomaly bringing the total of known high-grade dykes on the Zoro Lithium Project to eight. Further results from the winter drill program included narrow intercepts from shallow drill holes testing Dykes 2, 5 and 7. Of these, Dyke 5, tested by drill hole FAR18-30, intersected 1 metre of 1.2% Li2O. Overall the results for each of these dykes were consistent with historic exploration results. The Company has posted the results of all drill programs and laboratory testing on its website at www.farresources.com. Soil Geochemical Surveys The successful drill testing of a Mobile Metal Ions ("MMI") soil geochemical anomaly in 2017 has provided the rationale for expanding these surveys to the remainder of the property. A helicopter-assisted crew of field technicians extended the current MMI survey coverage on the property with the collection of 784 soil samples. The new 2018 data has defined numerous extensions to anomalies identified in previous MMI surveys on the Project, thereby increasing the target size for diamond drilling. A total of 18 new targets have been delineated and will be the focus of an upcoming drill program. Geological Mapping A helicopter-assisted geological mapping crew has undertaken the first new mapping on the Zoro lithium Project area since the 1950s. The project was undertaken to provide an interpretation of the geological setting of the spodumene- bearing pegmatite dykes and any post-depositional structural overprints that may have affected the current location of the dykes. The mapping project was augmented by a drill core sampling program with the intent of assessing mineralogical and geochemical tools for vectoring towards additional pegmatites on the property. Both aspects of this summer's work form the basis of an M.Sc. thesis program currently being undertaken at the University of Western Ontario under the guidance of Professor Robert Linnen and Dr. Tania Martins of the Manitoba Geological Survey. A preliminary map at a scale of 1:4000 has been produced and establishes the geological setting for 8 known spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes on the property. Mineralogical studies are ongoing. Metallurgical Drill Core Sampling The Company has undertaken additional drill core sampling from Dyke 1 on the Zoro Lithium Project to provide material for the previously announced metallurgical survey, which will be undertaken by SGS Mineral Services at their Lakefield facility. While additional material will be required from subsequent drilling, it is intended to provide three separate samples for metallurgical assessment. These samples will come from representative spodumene-bearing pegmatite in the northern, central and southern portions of Dyke 1. Tantalum Potential The 2016 intersection of 0.113% tantalum (Ta2O5) in drill hole DDH FAR16-001 and the presence of elevated tantalum assays on the property has encouraged the Company to further evaluate tantalum potential. The mineral tantalite (Mn,Fe)(Ta,Nb)2O6 is the primary source of the metal tantalum. It is a dark blue-gray, dense and very hard mineral rarely found in pegmatites and is used in the electronics industry for capacitors and high-power resistors. It is also used to make alloys to increase strength, ductility and corrosion resistance. The metal is used in dental and surgical instruments and implants, as it causes no immune response. Page 4 of 16 Far Resources Ltd. Management Discussions and Analysis Period Ending December 31, 2020 NI 43-101 Technical Report On July 9, 2018, the Company announced that it had received the first ever resource estimate for Dyke 1 on its Zoro Lithium Property. Dyke 1 contains an inferred resource of 1,074,567 tonnes grading 0.91% Li2O, 182 ppm Be, 198 ppm Cs, 51 ppm Ga, 1212 ppm Rb, and 43 ppm Ta (at a cut-off of 0.3% Li2O). Dyke 1 is open at depth and to the north and south where additional exploration is ongoing. The estimate has an effective date of July 6, 2018, and was prepared by Scott Zelligan P. Geo., an independent resource geologist of Coldwater, Ontario. Dyke 1 is one of eight known spodumene- mineralized pegmatite dykes on the property. The remaining dykes are currently the object of ongoing exploration including drill-testing. Inferred Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the inferred resources as an indicated or measured mineral resource, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. Please refer to the Company's new release dated July 9, 2018 for further details regarding this resource estimate and the methodologies, procedures and assumptions used to estimate same. The Company has filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR. Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, and Data Verification Drill core for assay purposes was sawn in half after logging and core mark-up by the Company's geologist. Samples were collected based on an appropriate sample interval and washed to remove mud from cutting the core with the core saw. The core sample was placed into a clear plastic bag and the sample number written on the bag. An assay tag was inserted into the sample bag, one tag was inserted into the core box marking the sample location and the third tag was retained in storage. All core samples were placed into a white vinyl pail with a sample inventory, labeled and stored in a locked facility until enough samples were available for shipping. At this point the sample pails were taken to the local shipping company and loaded into a sealed transport truck. A bill of lading was signed by the geologist after the number of sample pails were counted and the shipping address confirmed. Receipt of the sample pails was acknowledged by the assay laboratory. Blanks, duplicate samples and internal standard reference materials were included with each sample batch. All data used to estimate the above reported mineral resource estimate, including sampling, analytical, and test data, has been verified by Scott Zelligan, P.Geo., from the original sources. This includes a site visit to the Zoro Lithium Project, review of previously drilled intervals in person, and a comparison of the drill hole database to drill logs and assay certificates. Hidden Lake, Yellowknife, NWT In February 2018, the Company entered into an option agreement (the "Hidden Lake Option Agreement") with 92 Resources Corp ("92 Resources") to acquire up to 90% interest in the Hidden Lake Lithium project, Northwest Territories (the "Hidden Lake Project"). The Hidden Lake Project consists of five contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 1,659 hectares within the central parts of the Yellowknife Lithium Pegmatite Belt along Highway 4, approximately 40 km east of Yellowknife. 92 Resources' 2016 exploration results returned 1.90% Li2O over 9 metres and grab samples up to 3.3% Li2O. Metallurgical test work has produced a high-grade mineral concentrate of 6.16% Li2O with an average spodumene lithium content of per cent lithium (8.2% Li2O). 92 Resources also channel sampled four dykes extensively which range between 275 and 790 metres in length and up to about 10 metres in width which returned an average lithium concentration of 1.03% Li2O for the 308 samples with surface samples up to 3.3% Li2O. Due to the success of 92 Resources' programs, preliminary metallurgical test work and scoping lithium extraction tests were conducted. The scoping test work achieved an overall extraction of 97%, indicating that industry standard lithium extraction techniques applied to typical spodumene concentrates are applicable to concentrates produced from the pegmatites at Hidden Lake. The Hidden Lake Project is easily road accessible and its proximity to infrastructure provides for numerous development advantages. Under the terms of the Hidden Lake Option Agreement, the Company can earn up to 90% interest in the Hidden Lake Project as follows: the consideration for the initial 60% interest: cash payment of $50,000 upon execution of the agreement (paid). issuance of 555,555 common shares (issued and valued at $225,000) upon execution of the agreement. Page 5 of 16 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

