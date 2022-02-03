Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology : Management Information Circular dated November 17, 2021

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS STRONGLY URGE SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST THE DISSIDENT PROPOSAL Dear Fellow Shareholders, At the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of FAR Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), it will be up to you to determine the best path forward for the Company. We don't like the current distraction and it isn't good for the Company or its shareholders. We want to move the Company forward in a measured and focused manner without overly promotional tactics. We want to use Company resources in a reasonable and responsible fashion and in good conscience, and we need to present our view of the Company's history: Mr. Gammack became involved with the Company at the request of former Board members, L. Frank Anderson and Toby Mayo. Mr. Gammack was not "job hunting" at the time but wanted to help at the request of these former Board members.

Since the current board was appointed on July 21, 2020 and September 11, 2020, management has been the recipient of constant calls from the Barnards to insert promotional material totally separate from actual geological facts into Company news releases. Management refused and this led to increasing tensions in the relationship with the Barnards.

Mr. Barnard has been involved with the Company since early 2016, and more directly since the middle of 2017. In mid-2017, on July 3, 2017, the stock traded at $0.135 and peaked on January 18, 2018, at $1.04 and throughout 2018 the stock was in a freefall to December 24, 2018, when it closed at $0.06. In the year 2019, the stock peaked on February 12, 2019 at $0.16 and spent most of the year well under $0.10. This pattern continued in 2020 and hit a high of $0.1050, but the Barnards continued to accumulate stock. During the current 2021 calendar year the stock has reached $0.29 in spite of constant pressure from the Barnards requesting management to use promotional material over and above the actual facts and information released in Company news.

Jason Barnard threatened on numerous occasions that if we ignored his request to use his promotional news releases, regardless of the facts, he would initiate a proxy battle as he controlled over 80 million votes. This raises the question as to how long he has been an insider. His first early warning filing was in October 2021 and his first SEDI filing was in October 2021, but the information suggests that the insider position was triggered during 2020 with no explanation for the delayed filings, other than opportunistic behaviour.

Mr. Barnard introduced Mr. Taylor to us in the summer of 2021, and we ultimately declined the offer for him to join the Board as we saw no clear benefit to his addition. Mr. Barnard and Mr. Taylor have now tabled a proposed slate of three directors, including Mr. Taylor. The proposed slate does not include anyone with experience in managing a public company or with mineral exploration experience which makes it unclear how Mr.

- 2 - Barnard's slate will meet the reporting issuer experience and mineral exploration expertise required under CSE policies. Further, the trading results from 2017 to today do not support that Mr. Barnard's tireless efforts at promoting the Company have been successful. With additional property acquired this year in Manitoba (Lithium property), the market price of the stock hit a high of $0.29 and this was done without questionable promotional material.

Mr. Barnard constantly reminded management that he and his spouse, Christina, "owned" the Company and to do things their way. When management resisted, they were subjected to heated and abusive responses and other unprofessional behaviour.

We have added two experienced directors to the Management Director Nominee slate, Mark Fedikow and Lindsay Bottomer. They have been involved with the Company for years as technical experts. They have mineral exploration experience, public company experience and experience with the Company. After a review of the facts, it should be clear that the best way to protect the interests of the shareholders is to vote FOR all Management Director Nominees - John Gammack, Robert Dinning, Mark Fedikow and Lindsay Bottomer and resolutions using only the BLUE proxy. The up and down history of the Company over the last three years has been varied. We have not been perfect over the course of our tenure, but have tried to make measured decisions, provide even and balanced public disclosure and carefully pursue exploration objectives. VOTE USING THE BLUE PROXY FORTHE MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES The Management Director nominees have experience and technical expertise. Mr. Fedikow and Mr. Bottomer are long time technical experts involved with the Company, with desire to see the Company prosper. We urge you to elect them as part of the Management Director Nominees. PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENTS WITHHOLD FROM VOTING FOR ANY OF THE DISSIDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES The intentions of the Dissidents appear to be self-serving actions of Mr. Barnard, who will continue to use your investment for his personal purposes. If elected, the Dissidents will pay for this proxy battle with your investment. The Dissidents have no relevant industry experience or public company experience.

- 3 - FAR RESOURCES LTD. #510 - 580 Hornby St. Vancouver, BC, V6C 3B6 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of FAR Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the offices of the Company's legal counsel, Miller Thomson LLP at 725 Granville Street, Suite 400, Vancouver, BC, on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (PST) for the following purposes: To receive the Company's audited financial statements for the financial years ended March 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and the auditor's report thereon; To fix the number of directors to be elected for the ensuing year at four (4); To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; To appoint Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing fiscal year and to authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; To approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, as more particularly set out in the accompanying Information Circular; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof, The accompanying Information Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is deemed to form part of this Notice of Meeting. The Company's Board of Directors has fixed October 12, 2021 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to such notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying Information Circular. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of the Company's shareholders and other stakeholders, the Company requests shareholders to vote by proxy in advance. In order to vote, registered shareholders of the Company are asked to complete, date and sign the accompanying form of proxy, or another suitable form of proxy, and deposit it with the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, 350 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2, by secure online voting, by hand or by mail, no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time of the Meeting, or adjournment thereof being 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday December 8, 2021. The Company reserves the right to restrict in person attendance depending on available health and safety information at the time of the Meeting and to make such arrangements as are deemed prudent or necessary as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and related public health requirements. The ability of shareholders to attend in person is subject to any governmental order applicable at the time of the Meeting, such as restrictions on

- 4 - gatherings and social distancing rules, which might prevent or restrict shareholders from attending in person. The Meeting will be held at the offices of Miller Thomson LLP, which has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for all clients, visitors, vendors and service providers (the "Policy"). In accordance with the Policy, individuals wishing to attend the Meeting in person must be Fully Vaccinated (as defined below). Under the Policy, an individual will be fully vaccinated ("Fully Vaccinated") if they have received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a combination of COVID-19 vaccines, approved by Health Canada (e.g., two doses of a two-dose vaccine series or one dose of a single-dose vaccine series) at least 14 days prior to attendance at the Meeting. Upon arrival at the meeting in person, each attendee will be required to provide proof of vaccination and complete a pre-attendance health questionnaire. In order to ensure that all shareholders are able to cast their votes, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the form of proxy or voting instruction form accompanying this Information Circular or ensure that they have appointed a Fully Vaccinated proxyholder. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia this 8th day of November, 2021. By Order of the Board of FAR Resources Ltd. (signed) "John Gammack" John Gammack President, Chief Executive Officer and Director