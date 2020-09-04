Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forescout Technologies, Inc.    FSCT

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FSCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forescout Technologies : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Forescout Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important September 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action - FSCT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 03:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) between February 7, 2019 and May 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 28, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Forescout investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Forescout class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1875.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) dramatic cuts to the number of employees began in early 2019 throughout the Company, particularly within the sales department; (2) a significant number of sales employees left the Company due to declining sales throughout 2019; (3) the productivity of the Company's sales representatives seriously declined throughout 2019; (4) the Company misrepresented their pipeline of deals, and their expected closing date, to buttress their stock prices; and (5) despite announcing a definitive deal to be acquired by Advent International, following disclosure of the Company's poor financial state, the deal fell through. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1875.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources.  Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-national-trial-lawyers-reminds-forescout-technologies-inc-investors-of-important-september-28-deadline-in-securities-class-action--fsct-301124646.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:56pFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Forescout Techno..
PR
09/01U.S. Department of Defense Selects Forescout to Protect Millions of Mission C..
GL
08/17FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termin..
AQ
08/14FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
08/12FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : New Platform Updates Deliver on Vision to Secure the En..
PU
08/12Forescout Sets a New Standard for Securing the Enterprise of Things
GL
08/10DEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Agains..
BU
08/09FORESCOUT 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Sw..
PR
08/09DEADLINE TOMORROW : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Aga..
BU
08/08FORESCOUT 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in ..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group