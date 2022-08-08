Foresee Pharmaceuticals : Board of Directors resolved to approve the 2022Q2 consolidated financial report

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved: 2022/08/08 2.Date of the audit committee approved: 2022/08/05 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 273,645 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 268,109 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): (89,625) 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): (73,652) 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): (100,498) 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): (100,498) 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD): (0.85) 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD): 1,572,693 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD): 325,923 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD): 1,246,770 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: None