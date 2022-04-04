Foresee Pharmaceuticals : CAMCEVI 42 mg Injection Emulsion launched in the U.S. for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/04 2.Company name: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: On April 04, 2022, Accord BioPharma, the U.S. specialty division of Intas Pharmaceuticals, announced today, in partnership with Foresee Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. launch of CAMCEVI 42 mg injection emulsion for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. CAMCEVI 42 mg is the first-ever 6-month leuprolide mesylate for subcutaneous injection that comes in a pre-filled syringe with no mixing required. The results of CAMCEVI 42 mg for its open-label, single-arm, multi-country, multi-center Phase 3 clinical trial was announced in January 2017, in which 97.0% of subjects achieved the primary efficacy end point. In this study, the subjects received 42 mg of CAMCEVI on Day 0 and Week 24, CAMCEVI offered consistent testosterone suppression to castrate levels after the initial injection, from Week 4 to Week 48. 6.Countermeasures: (1) Accord BioPharma will be responsible for the sales and marketing of CAMCEVI in the U.S. (2) Foresee's revenue recognition will be assessed based upon relevant International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS 15). 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: New drug development and commercialization requires considerable time and expenses, of which the success cannot be guaranteed. Investors are advised to consider these risks and uncertainties with caution.