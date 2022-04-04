Log in
Foresee Pharmaceuticals : CAMCEVI 42 mg Injection Emulsion launched in the U.S. for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

04/04/2022 | 11:48pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/05 Time of announcement 11:37:40
Subject 
 CAMCEVI 42 mg Injection Emulsion launched in the
U.S. for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
Date of events 2022/04/04 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/04
2.Company name: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
  On April 04, 2022, Accord BioPharma, the U.S. specialty division of Intas
  Pharmaceuticals, announced today, in partnership with Foresee
  Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. launch of CAMCEVI 42 mg injection emulsion for
  the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.
  CAMCEVI 42 mg is the first-ever 6-month leuprolide mesylate for
  subcutaneous injection that comes in a pre-filled syringe with no mixing
  required. The results of CAMCEVI 42 mg for its open-label, single-arm,
  multi-country, multi-center Phase 3 clinical trial was announced in
  January 2017, in which 97.0% of subjects achieved the primary efficacy end
  point. In this study, the subjects received 42 mg of CAMCEVI on Day 0 and
  Week 24, CAMCEVI offered consistent testosterone suppression to castrate
  levels after the initial injection, from Week 4 to Week 48.
6.Countermeasures:
  (1) Accord BioPharma will be responsible for the sales and marketing of
      CAMCEVI in the U.S.
  (2) Foresee's revenue recognition will be assessed based upon relevant
      International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS 15).
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  New drug development and commercialization requires considerable time and
  expenses, of which the success cannot be guaranteed. Investors are advised
  to consider these risks and uncertainties with caution.

Disclaimer

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
