Foresee Pharmaceuticals : CAMCEVI 42 mg Injection Emulsion launched in the U.S. for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
04/04/2022 | 11:48pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/05
Time of announcement
11:37:40
Subject
CAMCEVI 42 mg Injection Emulsion launched in the
U.S. for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
Date of events
2022/04/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/04
2.Company name: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
On April 04, 2022, Accord BioPharma, the U.S. specialty division of Intas
Pharmaceuticals, announced today, in partnership with Foresee
Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. launch of CAMCEVI 42 mg injection emulsion for
the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.
CAMCEVI 42 mg is the first-ever 6-month leuprolide mesylate for
subcutaneous injection that comes in a pre-filled syringe with no mixing
required. The results of CAMCEVI 42 mg for its open-label, single-arm,
multi-country, multi-center Phase 3 clinical trial was announced in
January 2017, in which 97.0% of subjects achieved the primary efficacy end
point. In this study, the subjects received 42 mg of CAMCEVI on Day 0 and
Week 24, CAMCEVI offered consistent testosterone suppression to castrate
levels after the initial injection, from Week 4 to Week 48.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Accord BioPharma will be responsible for the sales and marketing of
CAMCEVI in the U.S.
(2) Foresee's revenue recognition will be assessed based upon relevant
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS 15).
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
New drug development and commercialization requires considerable time and
expenses, of which the success cannot be guaranteed. Investors are advised
to consider these risks and uncertainties with caution.
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:47:02 UTC.