Foresee Pharmaceuticals : Change of Internal Audit Officer of Foresee

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer,research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives): Internal Audit Officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/08/08 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Kana Huang / Internal Audit Officer, Foresee 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Yutien Chang / Internal Audit, Foresee; Internal Audit and Accounting Manager, TPEx-listed Sentronic International Corp.; Audit Team Leader, PwC Taiwan 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"): job rotation (Kana Huang will be Foresee's full-time IR/PR officer, and continue to be the Company's acting spokesperson 6.Reason for the change: job rotation 7.Effective date: 2022/08/08 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The appointment of internal audit officer has been approved by the Board of Directors on August 8, 2022.