2022-08-04
100.00 TWD   +0.10%
Foresee Pharmaceuticals : Change of Internal Audit Officer of Foresee

08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 16:56:25
Subject 
 Change of Internal Audit Officer of Foresee
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, chief information security officer,research
 and development officer, internal audit officer, or
 designated and non-designated representatives): Internal Audit Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/08/08
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
  Kana Huang / Internal Audit Officer, Foresee
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
  Yutien Chang / Internal Audit, Foresee; Internal Audit and Accounting
  Manager, TPEx-listed Sentronic International Corp.; Audit Team Leader,
  PwC Taiwan
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):
  job rotation (Kana Huang will be Foresee's full-time IR/PR officer,
  and continue to be the Company's acting spokesperson
6.Reason for the change: job rotation
7.Effective date: 2022/08/08
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The appointment of internal
  audit officer has been approved by the Board of Directors on August 8,
  2022.

Disclaimer

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
