Foresee Pharmaceuticals : Change of Internal Audit Officer of Foresee

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, chief information security officer,research
and development officer, internal audit officer, or
designated and non-designated representatives): Internal Audit Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/08/08
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Kana Huang / Internal Audit Officer, Foresee
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Yutien Chang / Internal Audit, Foresee; Internal Audit and Accounting
Manager, TPEx-listed Sentronic International Corp.; Audit Team Leader,
PwC Taiwan
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):
job rotation (Kana Huang will be Foresee's full-time IR/PR officer,
and continue to be the Company's acting spokesperson
6.Reason for the change: job rotation
7.Effective date: 2022/08/08
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The appointment of internal
audit officer has been approved by the Board of Directors on August 8,
2022.