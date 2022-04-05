Log in
    6576   TW0006576002

FORESEE PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(6576)
  Report
Foresee Pharmaceuticals : The submission of Marketing Authorization Application by Megapharm for CAMCEVI 42 mg to the Ministry of Health of Israel

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/05 Time of announcement 20:05:49
Subject 
 The submission of Marketing Authorization
Application by Megapharm for CAMCEVI 42 mg to the
Ministry of Health of Israel
Date of events 2022/04/04 To which item it meets paragraph 10
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/04
2.New drug name or code: CAMCEVI 42 mg (FP-001 LMIS 50 mg)
3.Indication: for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer (6-month depot
  formulation)
4.Planned development stages: Regulatory review on the Marketing Authorization
  Application by the Ministry of Health of Israel.
5.Current development stage:
  (1) Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials
      (include interim analysis):
      Megapharm, Foresee's licensing partner in Israel and the Palestinian,
      submitted a Marketing Authorization Application for CAMCEVI 42 mg
      injectable emulsion to the MOH (Ministry of Health) of Israel.
  (2) Once disapproved by competent authority or each of clinical trials
      (include interim analysis) results less than statistically significant
      sense, the risks & the associated measures the Company may occur: N/A
  (3) After obtaining official approval or the results of statistically
      significant sense, the future strategy: N/A
  (4) Accumulated investment expenditure incurred: Undisclosed
6.Upcoming development plan:
  (1) Estimated date of completion: the regulatory review is expected to
      complete in around 1 year. The actual date and final decision are at
      authorities' discretion.
  (2) Estimated responsibilities: Megapharm, Foresee's licensing partner,
      will be responsible for the submission of Marketing Authorization
      Application.
7.Market situation:
  As the population grows and gradually ages, prostate cancer patients has
  grown in number. According to Transparency Market Research, the global
  prostate cancer therapeutics market was worth about US$10 billion in 2019.
  By estimation, the global prostate cancer drug market value will grow to
  US$19.6 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8%.
  According to IMS data, the market value of GnRH/LHRH therapy in 2018 was
  approximately US$4.4 billion (all indications included), with sales of
  drugs containing Leuprolide reaching approximately US$2.492 billion
  (56.6%) in 2018.
  Designed and developed through Foresee's pioneering Stabilized Injectable
  Formulation technologies, CAMCEVI 42 mg is a differentiated ready-to-use
  6-month depot injection, which overcomes the requirement of manual
  reconstitution-an obstacle that the already marketed leuprolide products
  face that can lead to handling inconvenience and potential risks of
  handing errors.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.:

Disclaimer

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 226 M 7,89 M 7,89 M
Net income 2021 -558 M -19,5 M -19,5 M
Net cash 2021 884 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 445 M 470 M 470 M
EV / Sales 2021 55,6x
EV / Sales 2022 27,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart FORESEE PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESEE PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 114,00 TWD
Average target price 130,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Ta Chien Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Max Chan Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Lee Yi Director & Chief Medical Officer
Yu Hua Li Senior Vice President-RD Pipeline
Wenjin Yang Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESEE PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-4.60%470
MODERNA, INC.-32.07%69 537
LONZA GROUP AG-11.11%54 266
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.47%45 533
SEAGEN INC.-3.03%27 556
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-21.27%19 886