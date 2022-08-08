Foresee Pharmaceuticals : Typo Corrections to the Company's 2021 Annual Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/08 2.Company name: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Typo corrections to the Company's 2021 Annual Report 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: 2021 Annual Report 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: (1) Page 81 of the Chinese-version 2021 Annual Report : 4. Competition of Products : The annual sales of ELIGARD is approximately US$1,900 million in the US and Europe in 2018. (2) Page 27 of the English-version 2021 Annual Report: (VI) Management Team : Experience (Education) of Senior Vice President of CMC and Manufacturing, Jagdish Parasrampuria, typo in the contents. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: (1) Page 81 of the Chinese-version 2021 Annual Report : 4. Competition of Products : The annual sales of ELIGARD in 2018 was approximately US$190 million in the US and Europe. (2) Page 27 of the English-version 2021 Annual Report: (VI) Management Team : Experience (Education) of Senior Vice President of CMC and Manufacturing, Jagdish Parasrampuria : Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics of University of Houston, Texas Medical Center, Houston Scientific Director, Drug Product Development, Johnson & Johnson Executive Director, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Vice President, Palatin Technologies 9.Countermeasures: To upload the Company's revised Chinese and English 2021 Annual Reports onto the MOPS. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None