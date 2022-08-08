Foresee Pharmaceuticals : Typo Corrections to the Company's 2021 Annual Report
08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Provided by: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
16:57:22
Subject
Typo Corrections to the Company's 2021 Annual
Report
Date of events
2022/08/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/08
2.Company name: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or "subsidiaries"): Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A
5.Cause of occurrence: Typo corrections to the Company's 2021 Annual Report
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: 2021 Annual Report
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1) Page 81 of the Chinese-version 2021 Annual Report : 4. Competition of
Products : The annual sales of ELIGARD is approximately US$1,900
million in the US and Europe in 2018.
(2) Page 27 of the English-version 2021 Annual Report: (VI) Management
Team : Experience (Education) of Senior Vice President of CMC and
Manufacturing, Jagdish Parasrampuria, typo in the contents.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1) Page 81 of the Chinese-version 2021 Annual Report : 4. Competition of
Products : The annual sales of ELIGARD in 2018 was approximately
US$190 million in the US and Europe.
(2) Page 27 of the English-version 2021 Annual Report: (VI) Management
Team : Experience (Education) of Senior Vice President of CMC and
Manufacturing, Jagdish Parasrampuria :
Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics of University of Houston, Texas Medical Center,
Houston
Scientific Director, Drug Product Development, Johnson & Johnson
Executive Director, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
Vice President, Palatin Technologies
9.Countermeasures: To upload the Company's revised Chinese and English 2021
Annual Reports onto the MOPS.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
